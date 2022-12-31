Business
5 things to know about Southwest’s disastrous collapseExBulletin
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images
Families with young children stranded at the airport for Christmas. Flight attendants and pilots sleeping on the floor. Vast piles of luggage, some with gifts inside, some with medicine stuck in the wrong airport. And frustrated travelers stuck on hold for hours.
Southwest Airline cascading failures verified a real travel nightmares bingo card. And while all the airlines faced bad weather and cancellations last week, only Southwest slumped.
Southwest now says operations have returned to normal. But what happened? And after? The company still has a lot of explaining to do, but here’s what we know so far:
It’s not just outdated weather systems that have contributed to the crisis
A massive winter storm caused the first flight disruptions, but it was the company’s internal software systems that seemed to turn a normal problem into an astonishing disaster.
Many airlines use a “hub and spoke” system, routing flights through a few major airports to keep costs down. Southwest has long prided itself on using a “point-to-point” system instead. It’s a lean day-to-day system, but it also means many complex planning challenges to get planes, pilots and flight crews to the right place at the right time.
By all accounts, Southwest was using very outdated computer systems to run this complicated system.
Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan compared the airline’s debacle to a “giant puzzle” that needs to be solved. And he said the company clearly needed to accelerate its “already existing systems upgrade plans”.
The Department for Transport says it is launching its own investigation into exactly what went wrong.
The airline’s epic failure surprised many
Southwest is not an overnight flight operation, or a stripped down discount airline where customers have low expectations and misery is part of the market. It was a highly respected company in some cases, even beloved.
“They have the best reputation for customer service and management agility,” airline analyst Richard Aboulafia told NPR. “They’re usually pretty good at responding to crises.”
Customers are baffled by the severity of this experience.
“I have 50,000 miles with them,” said Hillary Chang, a traveler whose bag was lost in the vortex of the Southwest disaster. Now, she said, “I’ve thought about it…I’m ready to go out on another airline.”
Customers aren’t the only ones angry. Employees are also frustrated
The president of the union representing pilots in the South West called the Christmas meltdown “catastrophic” but told NPR that he, for his part, was not surprised by this and neither are most pilots.
“We still use not only 90s IT, but also processes [from] when our airline was only a tenth the size,” he said. “And that’s really no match for an operation we have today.”
There have been several schedule meltdowns over the past two years that, while smaller than the Christmas disaster, indicated that Southwest had a problem. The pilots were ready to work, but Southwest had no planes or routes available for them. The same situation unfolded during this disaster, and many pilots and flight crews took to social media to vent their frustration with their own company.
Customers can be reimbursed for “reasonable” expenses (…whatever that means)
Southwest is required by law to provide a full refund for a canceled flight. He also previously engagedfor avoidable cancellations or extreme delays, to book passengers at no additional cost and to offer vouchers for meals and hotel accommodation.
And Southwest seems ready to cover even more costs for this debacle. But the company hasn’t offered clear guidelines on what expenses it will cover, saying only that it will honor “reasonable requests for reimbursement for meals, hotel and alternative transportation (such as rental cars or tickets on other airlines)”.
And of course, there’s no refund if you miss Christmas with your family or spend a night on the floor of an airport with a grumpy toddler and no luggage.
Southwest has a lot of excuses, and not a ton of answers
For his part, Southwest is sorry. Truly Sorry. The CEO is sorry. The business manager is sorry. “We can’t apologize enough,” customer service reps tell furious passengers on Twitter. (They seem to be giving it their best shotalthough.)
In the meantime, the FAQ on Southwest Travel Disruption Site don’t seem as useful as Kafkaesque.
What should you do if you receive an error message when rebooking online? “We encourage you to keep trying to rebook,” advises Southwest.
What if you can’t find seats on flights? “We encourage you to keep looking,” says Southwest.
What if you’re stuck for hours and can’t reach an agent? “If you need to reach us urgently, you can continue to call us.”
|
