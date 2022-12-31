Bankman-Fried set to plead not guilty in FTX fraud case – source





NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) – Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to plead not guilty on Tuesday to defrauding investors and looting billions of dollars from his now bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, a source familiar with him said. with matter. Bankman-Fried is accused of illegally using FTX client deposits to support his hedge fund Alameda Research, buy real estate and earn millions of dollars in political contributions. He is scheduled to appear at 2:00 p.m. EST (19:00 GMT) on Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan to enter a plea. A lawyer for Bankman-Fried did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It is not uncommon for defendants to initially plead not guilty. Defendants are free to modify their plea later. Bankman-Fried was released on $250 million bail after he was extradited last month from the Bahamas, where he lived and where the exchange was based. Since his release, Bankman-Fried has been electronically monitored and required to live with his parents, both professors at Stanford Law School in California. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate was charged with two counts of wire fraud and six counts of conspiracy, including to launder money and commit campaign finance violations. He could face 115 years in jail if found guilty. Bankman-Fried admitted to making mistakes while running FTX, but said he did not believe he was criminally responsible. The 30-year-old crypto mogul boomed in the value of bitcoin and other digital assets to become a multi-billionaire and influential political donor in the United States, until FTX collapsed in early November after a wave of withdrawals. The exchange declared bankruptcy on November 11. The prosecution case was bolstered by the guilty pleas last month of two of Bankman-Fried’s closest associates. Caroline Ellison, who was the chief executive of Alameda, and Gary Wang, the former chief technology officer of FTX, pleaded guilty to seven and four counts, respectively, and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. Ellison told prosecutors she agreed with Bankman-Fried to hide from FTX investors, lenders and clients that the hedge fund could borrow unlimited amounts from the exchange, according to a transcript of her plea hearing on May 19. December. Reporting by Jack Queen; Additional reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Daniel Wallis Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

