These 20 stocks were the biggest losers of 2022





By Philippe van Doorn Valuations of the most expensive Big Tech stocks have finally fallen to more reasonable levels in 2022, as a very big name suffered the biggest drop in market capitalization Updated with December 30 closing prices. It’s been a year of reckoning for Big Tech stocks — even those of companies that have continued to grow double-digit sales. Below is a list of the 20 S&P 500 stocks that have fallen the most in 2022. First, here’s how the benchmark’s 11 sectors fared for the year: S&P 500 sector 2022 price change Forward P/E Forward P/E as of Dec. 31, 2021 Energy 59.0% 9.7 11.1 Utilities -1.4% 18.9 20.4 Consumer Staples -3.2% 21.0 21.8 Health Care -3.6% 17.6 17.2 Industrials -7.1% 18.3 20.8 Financials -12.4% 11.9 14.6 Materials -14.1% 15.8 16.6 Real Estate -28.4% 16.5 24.2 Information Technology -28.9% 20.1 28.1 Consumer Discretionary -37.6% 21.3 33.2 Communication Services -40.4% 14.3 20.8 S&P 500 -19.4% 16.8 21.4 Source: FactSet The energy sector was the only one to post a gain in 2022, and it was a huge one, even as West Texas Intermediate crude gave up most of its early-year gains. Here’s why investors are still confident in the supply and demand pattern for oil and energy stocks. Looking at the underperforming sectors, you might wonder why the Consumer Discretionary and Communication Services sectors underperformed Information Technology, the core technology sector. One reason is that the S&P Dow Jones indices can surprise investors with their sector picks. The consumer discretionary sector includes Tesla Inc. (TSLA) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), which has fallen nearly 50% this year. The communications sector includes Meta Platforms Inc. (META), as well as Match Group Inc. (MTCH), which is down 69% for 2022, and Netflix Inc. (NFLX), which is down 51% this year . There were plenty of easy-to-cite reasons for Big Tech’s decline, such as a dubious shift in strategy for Facebook’s holding company, Meta, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg devoted much of the company’s resources to developing… a new world that most people don’t want. to enter, at least still. Meta shares are down 64% for 2022. You could also blame Twitter-related antics and CEO Elon Musk’s Tesla stock sales for the electric vehicle maker’s 65% stock drop in 2022. But Tesla had a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 120, 3 at the end of 2021, while the S&P 500 traded at 21.4 times its weighted forward earnings estimate, according to FactSet. Those P/E ratios have now dropped to 22.1 and 16.8, respectively. So Tesla no longer seems like a very expensive stock, especially for a company that increased vehicle deliveries 42% in the third quarter from a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet expect Tesla’s stock to double in 2023. It almost made this list of the 20 electric vehicle stocks expected to rebound the most in 2023. The Worst Performing S&P 500 Stocks of 2022 Here are the 20 S&P 500 stocks that have fallen the most in 2022. Company Ticker 2022 price change Forward P/E Forward P/E as of Dec. 31, 2021 Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC -71.4% 13.7 30.2 Match Group Inc. MTCH -68.6% 20.3 48.5 Align Technology Inc. ALGN -67.9% 27.2 48.7 SVB Financial Group SIVB -66.1% 10.6 23.0 Tesla Inc. TSLA -65.0% 22.1 120.3 Catalent Inc. CTLT -64.8% 12.9 32.5 Signature Bank SBNY -64.4% 6.2 18.6 Meta Platforms Inc. Class A META -64.2% 14.7 23.5 V.F. Corp. VFC -62.3% 11.9 20.4 PayPal Holdings Inc. PYPL -62.2% 14.9 36.0 Stanley Black & Decker Inc. SWK -60.2% 16.8 15.9 Carnival Corp. CCL -59.9% 41.3 N/A Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Series A WBD -59.7% N/A 7.5 Lumen Technologies Inc. LUMN -58.4% 7.7 7.8 Zebra Technologies Corp. Class A ZBRA -56.9% 14.4 30.1 Dish Network Corp. Class A DISH -56.7% 8.6 10.9 Caesars Entertainment Inc. CZR -55.5% 50.8 144.5 Lincoln National Corp. LNC -55.0% 3.4 6.2 Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD -55.0% 17.8 43.1 Seagate Technology Holdings PLC STX -53.4% 14.8 12.4 Source: FactSet Click on the tickers for more company information. Click here for Tomi Kilgore’s in-depth guide to the wealth of information available for free on the MarketWatch quotes page. Another way to measure the biggest stock market losers of 2022 It’s one thing to have a big drop based on the stock price, but that’s not the whole story. What drop have investors seen in holding their stocks over the year? The S&P 500’s total market cap fell to $32.21 trillion as of Dec. 29 (the most recent figure available) from $40.36 trillion at the end of 2021, according to FactSet. Shareholders of these companies have suffered the largest declines in market capitalization in 2022. Company Ticker 2022 market capitalization change ($bil) 2022 price change Apple Inc. AAPL -$846 -26.8% Amazon.com Inc. AMZN -$834 -49.6% Microsoft Corp. MSFT -$737 -28.7% Tesla Inc. TSLA -$672 -65.0% Meta Platforms Inc. Class A META -$464 -64.2% Nvidia Corp. NVDA -$376 -50.3% PayPal Holdings Inc. PYPL -$140 -62.2% Netflix Inc. NFLX -$136 -51.1% Walt Disney Co. DIS -$123 -43.9% Salesforce Inc. CRM -$118 -47.8% Source: FactSet So that’s your surprise for today: Apple is the biggest stock market loser this year. Don’t Miss: Top Stock Picks for 2023: Here are the top picks from Wall Street analysts Philippe Van Doorn (END) Dow Jones Newswire 30-12-22 1648ET Copyright (c) 2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

