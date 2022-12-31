Dow cuts losses towards closing bell as US stocks on track for worst year since 2008

By Christine Idzelis and Joseph Adinolfi

Treasury yields set to post biggest calendar-year rise since at least 1970s

U.S. stocks were paring losses as the closing bell approached on Friday but were still on course for their worst annual losses since 2008 as the harvest of tax losses as well as worries about the outlook for corporate earnings and the American consumer have taken their toll.

Stocks posted their biggest gains of the month on Thursday, with the Dow Jones gaining 345 points, or 1.05%, to 33,221 as major stock indices rebounded from losses earlier in the week that sent the Nasdaq Composite to a new closing low for the year. . The S&P 500 was on track Friday to complete its fourth consecutive week, its longest streak of weekly losses since May, according to FactSet data.

US stocks were trading on Friday afternoon, on pace with the close of the last trading session of 2022 with weekly and monthly losses.

Stocks and bonds have been crushed this year as the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate more aggressively than many expected as it sought to crush the worst inflation in four decades. The S&P 500 index is on track to end the year with a loss of around 20%, its worst annual performance since 2008.

“Investors have been nervous,” Mark Heppenstall, chief investment officer at Penn Mutual Asset Management, said in a phone interview Friday. “It seems like the ability to bring prices down is probably a little easier given how crummy the year has been.”

Stock indices have fallen in recent weeks as the latest rally inspired by hopes of a Fed policy pivot faded in December after the central bank signaled it would likely wait until 2024 to reduce interest rates.

According to Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners, on the last day of the trading year markets were also hit by selling to lock in reversible losses on tax bills, a practice known as cropping. tax losses. .

An uncertain outlook for 2023 was also taking its toll, as investors worried about strength in corporate earnings, the economy and the U.S. consumer with the fourth-quarter earnings season looming at the start of the year. next, Forrest added.

“I think the Fed and then earnings in mid-January — those are going to set the tone for the next six months. Until then, everyone’s guessing,” she added.

The U.S. central bank has raised its key rate by more than four percentage points since the start of the year, pushing borrowing costs to their highest levels since 2007.

The timing of the Fed’s first interest rate cut is likely to have a major impact on markets, Forrest says, but the outlook remains uncertain, even as the Fed has tried to signal that it plans to keep rates higher. Longer.

On the economic data front, the Chicago PMI for December, the last major data release of the year, was stronger than expected, climbing to 44.9 from 37.2 the previous month. Readings below 50 indicate contraction territory.

Next year, “we’re more likely to turn to fears about economic growth rather than inflation,” Heppenstall said. “I think the decline in growth will eventually lead to a more significant drop in inflation.”

Eric Sterner, CIO of Apollon Wealth Management, said in a phone interview on Friday that he expects the United States to fall into recession next year and the stock market could see a new low as the companies potentially revise their profits downwards. “I think earnings expectations for 2023 are still too high,” he said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all on pace Friday afternoon to post weekly losses of around 1%, according to FactSet data, when last checked. For the month, the Dow Jones was heading for a near 5% decline, while the S&P 500 was on track to fall nearly 7% and the Nasdaq was on course to potentially drop nearly 10%. %.

As for bonds, Treasury yields rose on Friday as the U.S. sovereign debt market was set to record its worst year since at least the 1970s.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury bill rose about four basis points on Friday to 3.88%, according to FactSet data, when last checked. Ten-year yields jumped about 2.34 percentage points this year through Thursday, on track for the biggest annual gain on record based on data dating back to 1977, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 2-year note jumped around 3.64 percentage points in 2022 through Thursday to 4.368%, and the 30-year yield jumped 2.03 percentage points over the course of 2022. the same period at 3.922%. According to Dow Jones Market Data, this marked the largest recorded increases per calendar year for each based on data dating back to 1973.

Outside the United States, European stocks closed their biggest percentage decline over a calendar year since 2018, with the Stoxx Europe 600, an index of euro-denominated stocks, down 12.9%, according to Dow. Jones Market Data.

