Stocks fall to end Wall Street’s worst year since 2008

Stocks fell on Friday to end a brutal 2022 with a whimper, as Wall Street ended its worst year since 2008 on a sour note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 73.55 points, or 0.22%, to close at 33,147.25. The S&P 500 fell 0.25% to end at 3,839.50. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.11% to 10,466.88. Friday marked the last day of trading in what has been a painful year for stocks. The top three averages had their worst year since 2008 and snapped a three-game winning streak. The Dow did the best of the indexes in 2022, down about 8.8%. The S&P 500 fell 19.4% and sits more than 20% below its all-time high, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 33.1%. Persistent inflation and the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes weighed on growth and technology stocks and weighed on investor sentiment throughout the year. Geopolitical concerns and volatile economic data also kept markets on edge. We’ve had everything from Covid problems in China to the invasion of Ukraine. They were all very serious. But for investors, that’s what the Fed does, Art Cashin, director of floor trading for UBS, told CNBC’s The Exchange. A trader reacts on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the closing bell on December 30, 2022 in New York City. Timothy A. Clary / AFP-Getty Images As the calendar turns to a new year, some investors believe the pain is far from over. They expect the bear market to persist until a recession hits or the Fed pivots. Some are also predicting that stocks will hit new lows before rebounding in the second half of 2023. I would like to tell you that it will be like the Wizard of Oz and everything will be in glorious color in a moment or two. I think we could have a bumpy first quarter, and according to the Fed, it could last a bit longer than that, Cashin said. Despite the annual losses, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 broke three-quarter losing streaks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, however, went through its fourth consecutive negative quarter for the first time since 2001. All three averages are negative for December, however. Communication services was the worst performing sector in the S&P 500 this year, falling more than 40%, followed by consumer discretionary. Energy was the only sector to advance, climbing nearly 60%. Gabriel Cortes contributed reporting

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/business/markets/stocks-fall-end-of-2022-wall-streets-worst-year-since-2008-rcna63776 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos