Dow Jones Ends Year With Biggest Annual Drop Since 2008 By Investing.com

By Yasin Ebrahim Investing.com — The Dow Jones closed lower on Friday, ending the year with its biggest annual losses since the 2008 financial crisis as the Federal Reserve’s fastest pace of rate hikes in four decades ended to bullish bets. They fell 0.2% or 73 points, bringing losses for the year to around 9%. The was down 0.1% and the fell 0.3%. All three indexes were at their worst since 2008. Stocks started the final day of trading on the back foot as tech closed mixed with Apple (NASDAQ:) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:) ending the day higher. But Alphabet (NASDAQ:) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) closed in the red. Semiconductor stocks continued to fall as investors worried about falling demand for chips amid a weaker global economic backdrop. “We think the concern investors have had for some time with semiconductors is that business demand will follow consumer demands in a softening fashion,” Wedbush said. “DigiTimes indeed suggests that this future is coming to fruition with hyperscale and telcos scaling back data center expansion plans.” Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:) ended down 2%, while Novanta (NASDAQ:) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:) fell more than 1%, the latter also weighed down by Argus’ downgrade. Argus downgraded Micron from “hold” to “buy,” citing the potential for bigger losses in the coming quarters. The 29% loss for the year has the Federal Reserve’s fingerprints all over it. The US central bank has adopted the fastest pace in four decades, pushing Treasury yields higher and hurting valuations of the market’s most expensive sectors, including technology. Electric vehicle makers were also in the spotlight, with NikolaCorporation (NASDAQ:) dropping almost 10% on its fundraising plans by selling $125 million of senior convertible bonds. Chinese electric vehicle maker Li Auto (NASDAQ:) rose nearly 5% as it forecast more than 20,000 deliveries this month, from 14,087 delivered in December 2021. was the only sector in the green, ending up nearly 1% as oil prices stabilized to end the year with gains of around 7%. In deal news, Rogers Communications (NYSE:) has been given the green light to complete its $26 billion acquisition of a rival telecommunications company Shaw Communications (TSX:) after the Canadian antitrust court approved the deal. Following this year’s major crisis, a debate has erupted on Wall Street over whether the upcoming quarterly earnings season will signal more trouble for equities, even if the Fed has a better grip on . “If the Fed can get inflation under control, but companies are signaling how this persistently high inflation is affecting their ability to grow earnings, the market is going to see that as a downside,” said David Keller, chief strategist. of the market. StockCharts said Yasin Ebrahim of Investing.com in an interview earlier this month. Wall Street banks are expected to kick off the fourth-quarter earnings season in earnest in the second full week of January.

