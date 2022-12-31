Stocks fall to end Wall Street’s worst year since 2008, S&P 500 ends 2022 down nearly 20%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 73.55 points, or 0.22%, to close at 33,147.25. The S&P 500 fell 0.25% to end at 3,839.50. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.11% to 10,466.88.

Friday marked the last day of trading in what has been a painful year for stocks. The top three averages had their worst year since 2008 and snapped a three-game winning streak. The Dow did the best of the indexes in 2022, down about 8.8%. The S&P 500 fell 19.4% and sits more than 20% below its all-time high, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 33.1%.

Persistent inflation and the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes weighed on growth and technology stocks and weighed on investor sentiment throughout the year. Geopolitical concerns and volatile economic data also kept markets on edge.

“We’ve had everything from Covid problems in China to the invasion of Ukraine. They’ve all been very bad. But for investors, that’s what the Fed does,” said Chief Financial Officer Art Cashin. ground operations for UBS, on CNBC’s “The Exchange.”

As the calendar turns to a new year, some investors believe the pain is far from over. They expect the bear market to persist until a recession hits or the Fed pivots. Some are also predicting that stocks will hit new lows before rebounding in the second half of 2023.

“I’d like to tell you that it’s going to be like the ‘Wizard of Oz’ and it’s all going to be glorious color in a moment or two. I think we could have a bumpy first quarter, and according to the Fed it may last. a little longer than that,” Cashin said.

Despite the annual losses, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 broke three-quarter losing streaks in the last three months of the year. The Nasdaq, however, dominated by Apple, Tesla and Microsoft, went through its fourth consecutive negative quarter for the first time since 2001. All three averages are negative for December, however.