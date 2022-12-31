Is the Stock Exchange open on New Year’s Day and January 2, 2023?





New Year’s Day 2023 falls on a Sunday, leading many traders to wonder if the stock market will be open around the New Year period. When New Year’s Day or Christmas falls on a weekend, we are granted extra time off. This can make opening hours confusing, including for the stock exchange and banks. We take a closer look at whether the stock markets will be open on New Year’s Day and the days surrounding the holidays. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images Is the Stock Exchange open on New Year’s Eve? No, the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market will not be open on New Year’s Eve, as per Kiplinger. Typically, the exchange will be open on New Year’s Eve when it falls on a weekday. However, this year it falls on a Saturday and so the market will remain closed. Normal trading hours for US stock markets, including the New York Stock Exchange, are 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Will the Stock Exchange be open on New Year’s Day and January 2? No, the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market will not be open on New Year’s Day or the day after, January 2. The January 2 closing will be on New Year’s Eve, as the actual day falls on a Sunday. Investors will have to wait until Wednesday, January 3 to begin their first trades of 2023 when the market resumes normal hours. Will the banks be open on New Year’s Day? No, banks will not be open on New Year’s Day. However, unlike the stock market, most banks will be open on New Year’s Eve. They will not be open on January 2 but will reopen again on January 3. Most banks will be open for regular hours on Saturday New Year’s Eve, but it’s best to check with your local branch as some may observe reduced hours. ATMs will be open throughout the new year to withdraw cash if needed. In other news, Jacqueline Dena Guber is Barbara Walters’ only child from four marriages

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hitc.com/en-gb/2022/12/31/is-the-stock-market-open-on-new-years-eve-day-and-january-2nd-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos