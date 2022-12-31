The Stock Exchange closes 22 flooded with red

Wall Street ended a quiet trading day Friday with more losses as it closed the book on the worst year for the S&P 500 since 2008.

The benchmark ended with a 19.4% loss for 2022 – its worst loss since the financial crisis 14 years ago and a painful turnaround for investors after the S&P 500 posted a gain of nearly 27 % in 2021.

The Nasdaq composite racked up even bigger losses, dropping 33.1%. The index fared much worse as it is heavily weighted to tech stocks, which led to the overall market crash.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, posted an 8.8% loss for 2022.

Equities have struggled throughout the year, with inflation putting increasing pressure on consumers and raising concerns that economies are heading into recession.

Central banks have raised interest rates to combat high prices. The Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes remain a major concern for investors as the central bank vacillates between slowing inflation and pushing the US economy into recession.

The Fed’s key rate was in a range of 0% to 0.25% at the start of 2022 and will end the year in a range of 4.25% to 4.5% after seven hikes. The Fed expects the key rate to reach a range of 5% to 5.25% by the end of 2023. Its forecast does not call for a rate cut before 2024.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine added to inflationary pressure by making oil, gas and food prices even more volatile amid existing supply chain issues. China has spent most of the year imposing strict covid-19 policies, which have hampered the production of raw materials and goods. China is currently in the process of removing travel and other restrictions.

However, the Fed’s battle with inflation is likely to remain the top concern in 2023, analysts say. Investors will continue to focus on whether inflation is slowing fast enough to provide relief to consumers and the Fed.

If inflation continues to show signs of easing and the Fed limits its rate hikes, that could pave the way for a rebound in equities in 2023, said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors.

“The Fed has been the overhang in this market, really since November of last year, so if the Fed takes a break and we don’t have a major recession, we think that sets us up for a rally,” a- he declared.

There was little economic or corporate news on Friday for Wall Street to consider. That, plus the holiday-shortened week, paved the way for mostly light trading.

The S&P 500 lost 9.78 points, or 0.3%, to end at 3,839.50. The index posted a loss of 5.9% for the month of December.

The Dow Jones lost 73.55 points, or 0.2%, to close at 33,147.25. The Nasdaq slipped 11.61 points, or 0.1%, to 10,466.48.

Tesla Inc. rose 1.1% as it continued to stabilize after steep losses earlier in the week. The electric vehicle maker’s stock fell 65% in 2022, its worst year ever.

Southwest Airlines Co. rose 0.9% as operations returned to relative normality after widespread flight cancellations over the holiday season. The stock still ended down 6.7% for the week.

Energy stocks held up better than the rest of the market as US crude oil prices were 2.4% higher. The sector posted a 59% gain for the year, while the other 10 S&P 500 sectors ended 2022 in the red.

Shares of small companies also fell on Friday. The Russell 2000 fell 5 points, or 0.3%, to close at 1,761.25.

Bond yields mostly rose. The 10-year Treasury yield, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 3.88% from 3.82% on Thursday evening.

Several major job market updates are on the agenda for the first week of 2023. It has been a particularly strong area of ​​the economy and has helped provide a bulwark against a recession. This has made the Fed’s job more difficult, however, as strong employment and wage growth means it may need to remain aggressive to continue fighting inflation.

This, in turn, increases the risk of slowing the economy too much and causing a recession.

The Fed will release the minutes of its latest policy meeting on Wednesday, potentially giving investors more information on its next moves.

The US government will also release its November jobs report on Wednesday. This will be followed by a weekly unemployment update on Thursday.

The closely watched monthly jobs report is due on Friday.

Wall Street is also awaiting the latest round of corporate earnings reports, which will start arriving around mid-January.

The companies have warned investors that inflation is likely to squeeze their profits and revenues in 2023. That’s after spending most of 2022 raising the prices of everything from food to clothing in a bid to offset the downturn. inflation, although many companies have gone further and actually increased their profit margins.

Companies in the S&P 500 are expected to see a 3.5% drop in earnings overall in the fourth quarter, according to FactSet. Analysts expect earnings to remain roughly flat thereafter in the first half of 2023.

US stock markets will be closed on Monday for the New Year holiday.

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Stocks open higher on Wall Street on Thursday in a broad rally led by the computer and communications sectors. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



A screen displays financial news on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Stocks open higher on Wall Street on Thursday in a broad rally led by the computer and communications sectors . (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

