How much is Tesla worth after a record 65% drop that marks the worst year in its stock market history?





Shares of Tesla Inc. have fallen so far so quickly that some individual investors arestackseeing a chance to pick up what was once Wall Street’s highest flying stock on the cheap.

But would-be bargain hunters might want to take a closer look. Even after a record 65% decline this year, the meteoric rise of electric car makers in 2020 and 2021 has left it with a market value of $389 billion, more than Toyota Motor Corp., General Motors Co., Stellantis NV and Ford Motor Co.. combined. And the shares are still trading at a higher valuation to expected earnings than most big tech giants, showing the company will see the breakneck growth promised by CEO Elon Musk and dominate the industry in the coming months. years to come. In the short term, however, the company faces growing challenges, including rising costs, competitive threats and the risk that a recession will dampen demand. At the same time, Musk has been distracted by his takeover of Twitter, a deal that has weighed on the stock amid speculation he may sell more Tesla stock to keep the social media company afloat. loses money and diverts attention from the management of the automaker. . Tesla has been rated for perfection and perfection is hard to come by, said Catherine Faddis, senior portfolio manager at Fernwood Investment Management. People wonder exactly why should it be trading at such a high price? Those concerns fueled a sell-off at Tesla that sent shares tumbling more than 36% in December, the steepest monthly decline since the IPO in 2010.delivered a bargainto short sellers who had bet against the stock after a two-year rally drove it up 1,163% at the end of 2021. Electric cars are still expected to be the future of the automotive industry globally. But Tesla’s short-term outlook has been clouded by the trajectory of the economy and factors such as soaring costs for raw materials used in batteries. This led Tesla toraise pricesthis year just as consumers were facing rapid inflation and high interest rates. To empty its inventory, Tesla gave away a rare$7,500 offto customers who have taken delivery by the end of the year, effectively matching a potential federal grant that begins in 2023. The company also faces a growing competitive threat from major automakers that are expected to flood the market with a slew of new electric vehicles over the next few years. Despite this, the stock market expects Tesla to continue to show rapid growth, and brokerage analysts are generally more positive about the company than they were a year ago, when 29% between them advised selling the stock because it held more than $350, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Only 11% do now that it’s down to around $123. Tesla shares are trading at more than 24 times its estimated 12-month earnings, with GM and Ford hovering between 5 and 6. This reflects how much faster sales of Teslas are expected to grow in coming years: while revenues 2023 GM and Ford are expected to grow in single digits, analysts see Tesla registering 36% growth. However, concerns that the company could be dealing with eroding demand have grown in recent weeks, following news of year-end discounts and a temporary production halt at its factory in China. There is both price and volume risk for Tesla, said Ivana Delevska, chief investment officer at SPEAR Invest. Analysts estimate volume growth of 50%, which is exaggerated in an environment where affordability is the main focus for the consumer. As Tesla slid recently, some analysts recalled their 12-month price targets, lowering the average 13% to $247. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas was among them, cutting his call to $250 from $330. But, like those who bought the recent drop, Jonas remains bullish on the stock and maintained his overweight rating. Its target implies that the share price could more than double in 2023.

Our new weekly newsletter Impact Report examines how ESG news and trends are shaping the roles and responsibilities of today’s leaders. Subscribe here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2022/12/31/how-valuable-is-tesla-after-worst-year-ever-stock-market-elon-musk/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos