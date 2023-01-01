Stocks hit by valuation compression in 2022





Stock trader Peter Tuchman works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). (Picture by … [+] Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Getty Images Stock markets have had a horrible year in 2022 with the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq down 8.8%, 19.4% and 33.1%, respectively. This is not surprising as investors have had to deal with rising interest rates, a potential recession leading to lower profits, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and inflation reaching levels never seen for decades. To help understand what led to such steep declines, it’s worth using a simple equation to determine what factors led most stocks to endure a bear market. Using the P/E Equation A company’s price-to-earnings or P/E ratio is probably the most commonly used valuation measure to determine whether a company’s stock is undervalued, par, or overvalued (which is also a matter of judgement). The equation can also be used to calculate the price or value an investor believes the stock or index should be by estimating the earnings and giving a multiple to the value of the earnings. This equation can be used to determine which of two inputs, earnings or valuation multiple, has had the greater impact on a stock’s price or an index. Since the S&P 500 index is the broadest of the three most commonly tracked, this is what happened in 2022. Index earnings estimates come from John Butters, Vice President of FactSets, Senior Earnings Analyst. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Early 2022 Index: 4766

Estimated earnings: $223.50

Multiple P/E: 21.3x End of 2022 Index: 3,840

Estimated earnings: $220.87

Multiple P/E: 17.4x Year changes Index: down 19.4%

Earnings estimate: down 1.2%

P/E multiple: down 18.5% While earnings for S&P 500 companies fell just 1.2%, the value investors were willing to pay for future earnings accounted for 95% of the index decline, falling 18.5%. S&P 500 forward 12 months P:E multiple John Butters, Set of Facts The red circle indicates the start of 2022. Energy gains add a wrinkle Butters writes a weekly report detailing S&P 500 earnings. In its most recent as of December 15 he wrote: Most of the earnings growth (year-over-year) for 2022 occurred in the first half of the year. For the first and second quarters, the S&P 500 posted earnings growth of 9.4% and 5.8%, respectively. However, the index posted 2.5% earnings growth for the third quarter and is expected to show a -2.8% earnings decline for the fourth. He added: The energy sector is expected to post the strongest earnings growth (year-over-year) of all eleven sectors at 151.7%. It is also expected to be the top contributor to S&P 500 earnings growth for 2022. If this sector were excluded, the index would be expected to show a -1.8% earnings decline rather than a 5.1 percent earnings growth. %. Using the same analysis as before, here are the calculations for the impact of earnings and the P/E multiple on the S&P 500 when earnings from the energy sector are removed. Early 2022 Index: 4766

Estimated earnings: $223.50

Multiple P/E: 21.3x End of 2022 Index: 3,840

Estimated revenue: $204.74 (1.8% less than 2021 revenue of $208.49)

Multiple P/E: 18.8x Year changes Index: down 19.4%

Earnings estimate: down 8.4%

Multiple PER: down 12.1% Stripping out the positive earnings impact from the energy sectors, the S&P 500 decline is not as skewed as a simple valuation squeeze. S&P 500 earnings estimates for 2022 and 2023. Includes 2022 estimate excluding the energy sector John Butters, Set of Facts The red circle indicates the results for 2022 without the energy sector.

