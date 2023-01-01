Stock market drops 20% as inflation and war leave investors nowhere to hide





Stock trader Peter Tuchman reacts on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to the closing bell on … [+] December 30, 2022. Wall Street came to a grim end to 2022 as stocks, bonds and cryptocurrencies fell to their worst annual performance in years. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images The stock market set a record high on the first trading day of 2022, then spent the next 12 months falling in the worst decline since 2008, at the height of the Great Fiscal Crisis. It was also a year when there were few places to hide. Stocks fell, bonds fell, and cryptocurrencies crashed. On Friday, the S&P 500 index fell a quarter point, 0.25%, to end the year down 19.4% at 3839.50. But measured from its all-time high of 4796.56 on January 3, the first trading day of the year, the index plunged 20%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.22% to end the year down half as much as the S&P, 9.6% at 33,147.25. The Dow also hit an all-time high in the first week of the year, at 36,799.65 on Jan. 4, the second trading day of the year. Off the top, it sank 10%. A mixture of factors caused the plunge. Russia invaded Ukraine just a month into the new year, creating shortages of wheat and fertilizer worldwide, and of energy for Europe. This led to energy being the best performing sector of the year. SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE

XLE

), which owns all of the energy stocks in the S&P 500, climbed 66.2% in 2022. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Then when people came out of the Covid-19 lockdown they started buying things, lots of things. This drove up inflation as the level of demand for goods and services increased. Along with supply chain problems caused by the pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian war, prices have soared to levels not seen in 41 years. The consumer price index (CPI) rose to 9.1% in June. It was the largest increase since November 1981. Last month, it had fallen to 7.1%. Inflation is notoriously bad for high-growth companies, many of which are in the technology sector. Technology was one of the worst sectors of the year. The SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK

XLK

), which holds all of the technology stocks in the S&P 500, slipped 27.7% over the year. That sent the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index down 33.1% to close the year at 10,466.48. The Nasdaq also hit a record high on the first trading day of 2022 at 15832.80. Off the top, it ended the year down 33.9%. Another reason for the market drop was the Federal Reserve’s effort to fight soaring inflation. It raised interest rates from 0% to the 4.25% to 4.5% range, the highest rate in 15 years and the fastest increase since the 1980s. The Fed plans to continue to raise rates in 2023. This caused the US Treasury market to register an annual loss in 2022. The 10-year US Treasury bond opened the year with a yield of 1.51%. After hitting an annual high of 4.33% in October, the 10-year ended the year with a return of 3.88%. “The Bloomberg US Treasury Index posted a -12.5% ​​return, its second consecutive full-year loss and the largest in its four-decade history; the worst months for the index were September , March and April; the 5.58% loss in the first quarter was the largest ever in a single quarter,” according to Bloomberg. Finally, cryptocurrencies, which had been heralded as a store of value for times of inflation, like gold, failed to live up to all of his expectations, aside from being extremely volatile. Bitcoin

BTC

, the crypto market flagship, ended the year at $16,602.59. This is a 64.1% drop for 2022. Since November 8, 2021, when Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $67,566.83, it has plunged 74.4%.

