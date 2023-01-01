Stock market report 2022: One of the worst years for a long time

The year 2022 has been marked by geopolitical crises and a turning point in monetary policy. This marks the end of one of the worst stock market years in a long time. Global stock market losses are significant.

By Volker Hirth, ARD Stock Exchange Studio Frankfurt

Dow Jones down 9%, Nasdaq Composite down 34%, Nikkei down 11%, Euro Stoxx 50 down 11%, DAX down 12%. These are the global losses on the stock markets since the first day of trading in 2022. Frightening figures for all private investors, but also for stock market professionals.

How did it happen? Jrgen Molnar, capital market strategist at Robo Markets, recalls the start of the year: “Bitcoin at an all-time high, stocks at an all-time high, real estate at an all-time high, it just couldn’t go on like this and then the war in Ukraine intensified the correction.This toxic mix will likely continue through the first half of the year.

Rising U.S. interest rates hurt stock markets

At some point, the prices of energy sources also turned toxic. The cost of oil and gas appeared to be skyrocketing, setting off a chain reaction of price increases, with US inflation peaking at 9.1% in June.

The reaction was violent. The key rate in the United States was raised four times by 0.75 percentage point, or 75 basis points, then by 50 basis points at the end of the year. This hurt stock markets. Jerome Powell, head of the US Federal Reserve, is aware of the pain: “I wish there was a painless way, but there isn’t.”

In Europe, his counterpart Christine Lagarde hesitated for a long time. Interest rates in the euro zone have been and will only be raised very cautiously. Stock market pros don’t like it. Oliver Roth, chief trader at Oddo Bhf, believes that the three interest rate hikes in 2022 are not enough, more must come soon. “The later she gets to it, the harder the impact on the stock market will be.”

Gold boom right after the war started

Investing in gold is considered a safe haven in times of war and in the stock market. And indeed, shortly after the Russian attack, there was a small gold boom. One troy ounce was near an all-time high of US$2052.00. But only for a short time, then the price gave way again. “Due to the fact that key interest rates have increased not only in the United States but also in Europe, gold becomes less attractive because gold does not earn any interest,” says Henrik Marx, Head of Metals Trading valuable to Heraeus.

In euros, there was indeed a historic high for gold. This in turn was linked to the fact that gold is valued in dollars, but the euro’s exchange rate against the dollar fell to its lowest level in 20 years. For a few weeks, the dollar was worth more than one euro. This historic fall of the euro was also one of the stories of 2022.

Twitter under Musk: ‘An absolute mess’

And for stories, there was and still is one that is a mystery to many: Elon Musk. The now richest man in the world bought Twitter – for $44 billion – and now doesn’t know what to do with it.

Christoph Schmidt of Fegra Capital does not wonder for long how this could happen. “I think this purchase was on a whim and he couldn’t get away with it, so he had to pick up the bill. And the way he handles it in the business is now absolute chaos.

Musk is looking for someone who, as he himself says, is dumb enough to run Twitter instead. What’s stupid is that no one has found this year.