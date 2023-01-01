Business
Stock market report 2022: One of the worst years for a long time
The year 2022 has been marked by geopolitical crises and a turning point in monetary policy. This marks the end of one of the worst stock market years in a long time. Global stock market losses are significant.
Dow Jones down 9%, Nasdaq Composite down 34%, Nikkei down 11%, Euro Stoxx 50 down 11%, DAX down 12%. These are the global losses on the stock markets since the first day of trading in 2022. Frightening figures for all private investors, but also for stock market professionals.
How did it happen? Jrgen Molnar, capital market strategist at Robo Markets, recalls the start of the year: “Bitcoin at an all-time high, stocks at an all-time high, real estate at an all-time high, it just couldn’t go on like this and then the war in Ukraine intensified the correction.This toxic mix will likely continue through the first half of the year.
Rising U.S. interest rates hurt stock markets
At some point, the prices of energy sources also turned toxic. The cost of oil and gas appeared to be skyrocketing, setting off a chain reaction of price increases, with US inflation peaking at 9.1% in June.
The reaction was violent. The key rate in the United States was raised four times by 0.75 percentage point, or 75 basis points, then by 50 basis points at the end of the year. This hurt stock markets. Jerome Powell, head of the US Federal Reserve, is aware of the pain: “I wish there was a painless way, but there isn’t.”
In Europe, his counterpart Christine Lagarde hesitated for a long time. Interest rates in the euro zone have been and will only be raised very cautiously. Stock market pros don’t like it. Oliver Roth, chief trader at Oddo Bhf, believes that the three interest rate hikes in 2022 are not enough, more must come soon. “The later she gets to it, the harder the impact on the stock market will be.”
Gold boom right after the war started
Investing in gold is considered a safe haven in times of war and in the stock market. And indeed, shortly after the Russian attack, there was a small gold boom. One troy ounce was near an all-time high of US$2052.00. But only for a short time, then the price gave way again. “Due to the fact that key interest rates have increased not only in the United States but also in Europe, gold becomes less attractive because gold does not earn any interest,” says Henrik Marx, Head of Metals Trading valuable to Heraeus.
In euros, there was indeed a historic high for gold. This in turn was linked to the fact that gold is valued in dollars, but the euro’s exchange rate against the dollar fell to its lowest level in 20 years. For a few weeks, the dollar was worth more than one euro. This historic fall of the euro was also one of the stories of 2022.
Twitter under Musk: ‘An absolute mess’
And for stories, there was and still is one that is a mystery to many: Elon Musk. The now richest man in the world bought Twitter – for $44 billion – and now doesn’t know what to do with it.
Christoph Schmidt of Fegra Capital does not wonder for long how this could happen. “I think this purchase was on a whim and he couldn’t get away with it, so he had to pick up the bill. And the way he handles it in the business is now absolute chaos.
Musk is looking for someone who, as he himself says, is dumb enough to run Twitter instead. What’s stupid is that no one has found this year.
ARD exchange: International annual review 2022
Volker Hirth, HR, 12/31/2022 09:21
|
Sources
2/ https://globeecho.com/news/europe/germany/stock-market-review-2022-one-of-the-worst-years-in-a-long-time/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stock market report 2022: One of the worst years for a long time
- High end | Fashion guru Monisha Jaising: ‘We’re making a product that speaks to a modern India’ – Art-and-culture News, Firstpost
- The Rock voted GenZ’s favorite actor
- Australian OPEN, MAJOR LIVE sporting events ONLINE start in 2023, see full sports calendar for 2023
- Xi Jinping’s New Year’s message to China amid spike in Covid cases
- Prayer meeting for PM Modi Hiraben’s mother in Vadnagar, Gujarat on Sunday: The Tribune India
- “The sanctions war has been declared to us”
- Nick shares a video of Priyanka, Malti; fans notice the Bollywood song in the background | Bollywood
- Stay Together Beyond the 2023 Threshold to an Advanced Indonesia
- Exclusive! Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan’s lawyer explains why the actor demanded his hair not be cut while in police custody
- Creighton’s No. 21 Women rally to beat DePaul 92-82
- The Ukrainian team’s Hockey Can’t Stop Tour kicks off in Saskatoon – Saskatoon