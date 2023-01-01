Can Shiba Inu propel a $10 billion market cap in 2023?

With 2022 now almost on the books, cryptocurrency investors will be happy to start afresh in 2023 after the crypto winter gripped the entire industry and abruptly halted the momentum that started to build. grow in 2021.

The meme tokenshiba inus (SHIB -0.25%) hasn’t been spared, down around 75% in 2022 and boasting a market capitalization of around $4.9 billion. The culprit is the recent fall of one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, FTX, which filed for bankruptcy and experienced a wave of bad press. Regulators are also involved. The rest of the industry suffered the fallout from the FTX collapse as uncertainty took hold.

Despite the tough outlook, crypto bulls will say now is a good time to buy the dip and the industry has better days ahead. Can Shiba Inu reach a market cap of $10 billion in 2023? We’ll take a look.

Review of catalysts

There are many reasons why Shiba Inu bears might be token negative. For one thing, there isn’t a particularly unique use case for Shiba Inu. Certain tokens and networks can be used to disrupt certain industries or perform specific functions, but Shiba Inu only has the peer-to-peer payment capabilities that virtually all cryptocurrencies have.

This is partly because Shiba Inu does not have its own network. Rather, it is an ERC-20 token, which means it is built on top of the Ethereum network and therefore has a certain set of properties, such as being fungible, transferable and having a fixed number of tokens. Shiba Inu has a fixed supply, but it is 1 quadrillion tokens, which does not exactly provide a favorable supply and demand setup for investors.

One Shiba Inu-specific catalyst that looks interesting is the upcoming Shibarium beta launch. Shibarium is a layer 2 scaling solution that will be built on top of Shiba Inu’s protocol and will further create an individual network for Shiba Inu.

This could result in lower transaction fees (or gas) when using Shiba Inu. As it is an ERC-20 token, any congestion on Ethereum results in congestion for those using Shiba Inu and increased gas charges. Shibarium will also supposedly have a burn mechanism that would burn tokens with every transaction and help reduce the massive supply of Shiba Inu.

Other than that, as the 16th largest cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu would also likely benefit if the crypto industry rebounds. For that to happen, the Federal Reserve will have to end its intense interest rate hikes that have lasted all year. Rate hikes make riskier assets less attractive, and few assets are riskier than cryptocurrencies, which are harder to value than stocks.

Additionally, I think the FTX debacle will need to continue before investors regain confidence in the sector. The demise of the major crypto exchange has affected many other major crypto companies. Investors will want to see this contagion contained.

Will Shiba Inu reach a market cap of $10 billion in 2023?

You never say never in crypto land, but I think it’s doubtful that Shiba Inu will more than double and reach a market cap of $10 billion. Instead, crypto investors are more likely to spend the first half of the year dealing with macroeconomic issues such as cooling inflation and the latest interest rate hikes.

I think the Fed will likely end its rate hikes in the first half of 2023, which will be positive for crypto. But I have no idea how long it will take to get the contagion from the FTX debacle under control and for investors to regain their confidence. I think that will eventually happen and crypto is finally here to stay. I don’t know when or how long it will take.

It is also important to remember that the Fed is currently in the process of unwinding its balance sheet and removing liquidity from the financial system, which means fewer funds to invest in risky assets. All in all, while the price of the Shiba Inu may soar in 2023, it’s a lot to ask to expect it to double.