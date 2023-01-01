HCMLT will offer 25% of Egyptian general warehouses on the Nile Stock Exchange in the first quarter of 2023





The Maritime and Land Transport Holding Company (HCMLT) affiliated with the Egyptian Ministry of Transport plans to list its subsidiary, Egyptian General Warehouses, on the Nile Stock Exchange in the first quarter of 2023. Egyptian General Warehouses operates in the transport and logistics sector in the areas of warehousing, customs clearance and transportation of goods. Solid Capital undertakes the work of restructuring and developing the business, implementing operational and investment expansions, and preparing the company’s offering to the Egyptian Stock Exchange by sponsoring its offering to the market small and medium enterprises. Mohamed Reda, CEO of Solid Capital, told Daily News Egypt that his company was being restructured in preparation for the supply in the small and medium-sized business market. It is expected that a procedure will be undertaken to increase the capital of the company over the next two years in order to include it in the main market. Reda added that the HCMLT planned to offer 25% of the company and was currently working on completing a valuation, expecting to be listed on the Securities Committee of Egyptian stock exchanges during the current week. He pointed out that the offering will take place during the first quarter of this year. In September, informed sources told Daily News Egypt that the Ministry of Transport had sent the files of 35 of its subsidiaries to the Egyptian Stock Exchange, to consider offering them in the coming period. The Egyptian capital market will see many listing operations over the next few days. They added at this time that 6 companies sent to the exchange are ready to directly obtain the approval of the EGX for the temporary registration. Changes recently approved by the Financial Regulatory Authority will give the offering plans a boost. These changes will allow companies to be able to enter the bidding and registration procedures in stages, and many government bids could take place under this mechanism as liquidity levels in the market improve. 2022 Egypt Daily News. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zawya.com/en/markets/equities/egypt-hcmlt-to-offer-25-of-egyptian-general-warehouses-on-nile-stock-exchange-in-q1-2023-vs2ce7t1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos