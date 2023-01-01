NSE Warns Investors About Two People Associated With Spider Trading Entity

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) issued an investor alert on Friday about two individuals linked to the “Spider Trading” entity. The exchange informed investors that two people associated with the company “Spider Trading” were requesting information from investors through the Telegram channel “Trade with Spider 3”. Additionally, it misleads investors about its association with NSEIL and uses the NSEIL logo and an alleged misrepresentation made by the Group’s Chief Technology and Operations Officer, Mr. Shiv Kumar Bhasin.

NSE said in a statement that it has come to the attention of the Exchange that individuals named Mira Patel” and Ayan Soni” associated with an entity named Spider Trading”, operating through mobile phone number 9038145361″ and 9038433193 “, tradewithspider.com website”, Telegram Channel Trade with Spider 3″, the software named Trade with Spider” offers to manage the investor’s trading account by asking investors to share their ID and password and guarantees returns on investment. The National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSEIL) logo and a statement allegedly made by Mr. Shiv Kumar Bhasin, Group Chief Technology and Operations Officer, which misrepresents a partnership with interface.ai been included in one of the available brochures. on Trade With Spider 3’s Twitter account “offering monthly returns.”

Investors are cautioned that Spider Trading, Trade with Spider 3″, Trade with Spider, interface.ai or any other name associated with tradewithspider.com” has neither been associated with NSEIL nor endorsed/assisted by NSEIL or any of its subsidiaries. NSEIL’s logo and purported statement from its CTO have been maliciously included to mislead investors,” NSE said.

In order to alert and protect investors, NSE has stated in an official statement that investors are advised not to trade in the securities markets on the basis of advice/recommendations provided by unregistered investment advisers. . Investors should not be lured or deceived by such stock-specific trading advice and recommendations. Investors are also warned and advised not to subscribe to any such program/product offered by any person/entity offering indicative/insured/guaranteed returns in the stock market, as this is prohibited by law. Additionally, investors are advised not to share their trading credentials such as username and password with anyone. It should also be noted that the said persons/entities are not registered as a member or authorized person of a registered member of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.”

According to NSE, participation in these prohibited systems is at the risk, cost and consequences of investors, as these systems are not endorsed or endorsed by the exchange.

Investors may note that for any type of disputes relating to these prohibited systems, none of the following remedies will be available to investors pursuant to the Exchange:

1. Benefits of Protecting Investors Under the Jurisdiction of the Stock Exchange

2. Exchange Dispute Resolution Mechanism

3. Investor Grievance Redress Mechanism Administered by Exchange.