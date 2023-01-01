Why young investors are attracted to alternative investment options?

By Neha Juneja

It’s the 1990s, and Mr Patel is having a breakfast chat with his family about investing their extra money. Mr Patel wants to invest his money in property, but his wife wants him to buy gold. His mother interrupts him in between and suggests that they invest in FD bank as it is a safe option, and they can get regular returns from it.

Now imagine it’s 2022; Mrs. Sharma has breakfast with her family and discusses investing their extra money. Mr. Sharma wants to invest his money in mutual funds, but their son wants to invest in options such as online bonds, private equity and P2P loans.

As we have seen in the two scenarios above, investment philosophy is changing over time, in part because more investment types are available to retail investors and technology makes investing almost instantaneous. It seems that Gen Z is more inclined towards the alternative investment options available.

These investment options work differently from conventional investment options. Today’s generation thinks very differently when it comes to their financial future. People’s understanding and expectations of investing are changing, and the days of our parents investing their money in physical gold and real estate are over.

Over the past few years, India has noticed a demographic shift. Over the past decade, the number of people belonging to Generation Z (born between 1997 and 2012) has increased considerably, and after the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of young investors has increased. Since 2020, 17 million new investors have been added to the National Stock Exchange (NSE), which can make a significant contribution to the country’s financial markets.

Although young investors are looking for quick returns and are willing to discover and explore new types of investing, this is why they do not invest in the stock market as much as their older peers; they tend to churn their investments for better returns. Moreover, fintechs and UPI payments have the maximum user base growth towards Gen Z. Gen Z belongs to the age group of early 20s and their lifestyle is very different from that of generations older. Studies have shown that Gen Z individuals expect higher returns on their money with the flexibility to invest ad hoc amounts, i.e., quick decisions. New generations like to live life to the fullest in terms of spending, but they are also able to avoid potential problems and are often better money managers than their predecessors.

The growth of alternative investments

Alternative investment trends have seen a surge over the past decade; After the stock market crash of 2008, retail investors started to invest their money in other forms of investments since alternative investments are not directly linked to stock markets, i.e. stock indices do not not affect the value of alternative investments, providing investors with an excellent option to diversify their portfolios and create an all-weather portfolio.

Today, people are more aware of alternative investment options; when a wave of public companies went private after the recession, alternative investments grew in popularity and people who had never invested in alternative options began to do so.

Talking about the growth of alternative investing in India, it is one of the fastest growing segments in the investment world. Let’s look at a few factors responsible for the growth of the segment:

No Direct Correlation to the Stock Market: Volatility is the nature of Mr Market, and every value investor who invests in long-term markets knows the importance of portfolio diversification, which is one of the main reasons for which investors are looking for new options to invest. Alternative investments have almost no relation to the stock market, which makes it its USP and attracts investors. Previously, buying gold or investing in FDs, real estate was considered diversification. These investment options are still valid, but they do not appeal to investors looking to generate wealth, because the return on investment of older options does not exceed investors’ expectations. Invest passively: Alternative investment options allow an individual to invest passively as it does not require actively managing the investments. There are also comprehensive passive investment options available in Alternative Investments where you can leverage the expertise of experienced players in the segment. Source of income: Some alternative investments, such as antiques, do not generate cash flow unless sold at a premium. Still, private alternative investments are available that repay investors monthly or quarterly. Cash flow investment options are available which can generate a return of up to 8-10% per year. With investments like P2P loans, you can create predictable monthly cash flow. Less volatile: As mentioned, alternative investments are less volatile because they are not tied to the stock market and the tangible assets support the investment. Stock market volatility can affect capitalization even over the long term, making alternative investments a great option. Rise in Fintech: Previously, alternative investments were only available to HNIs and UHNIs, but today, with the rise of new era tech platforms, middle earners can also invest in alternative investments. Aggressive Portfolio: With rising incomes, India is experiencing an increase in disposable income, and individuals can afford higher risk than before. Previously, people preferred to invest only in safe options; people want to explore new segments today that bring better returns in exchange.

According to reports published by SEBI, alternative investment funds grew by 38% and crossed 6 lakh crores in December 2021, which is much higher than the growth of mutual funds, which stands at 22%.

With the rise of startups, technology and fame, India is set to see massive growth in alternative investment options. Apart from investors, companies also benefit from alternative investments because they can be financed more easily.

Buckle up and plan your wallet

As mentioned, alternative investments are a great opportunity to take advantage of diversification and a hedge against market volatility. Yet, in addition to luck, alternative investments also come with risks. As they are comparatively less liquid, you should invest only part of your savings in alternative investments.

It should also be understood that not all alternatives are equal in terms of risk! One essential factor that you should see before investing in alternative investments is to research a suitable investment platform and asset within the segment. You should also check if the investment is regulated. Investing in alternative investments is much easier than before, but researching the factors can help you plan your finances better. Especially if you are new to the investment world, this is more critical for you. Research lock-in periods before investing, do due diligence on fund founders/managers. Check the business model.

Another key factor is to ensure that the platform is regulated by a credible authority. For example, in the case of P2P lending, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulates these platforms and has a set of guidelines for the operation of the platforms. If the company wishes to offer P2P lending services, it must obtain an NBFC-P2P license from the RBI. You must ensure that the platform has this license. Similarly, all bonds issued by companies must follow SEBI guidelines. These types of alternatives have better compliance and risk management in place.

According to a study by Dexia Asset Management, 15 to 20% of your overall portfolio can be made up of alternative investments. A good balance between risks and returns allows an individual to obtain a good return when the segment is performing well and provides security when conditions are not favorable. It is recommended to develop a portfolio that allocates different asset classes; Alternative investment options are perfect for investors who understand the technology and how it works. Good investment!

(Neha Juneja is CEO and co-founder of IndiaP2P. Opinions expressed are those of the authors.)