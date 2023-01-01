Market misery deals with historic setback for sovereign wealth funds in 2022: study





A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, Monday, September 20, 2021. Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images Sharp falls in stock and bond markets over the past year have reduced the combined value of global sovereign wealth and public pension funds for the first time – and by as much as $2.2 trillion, research finds industry annual. Industry specialist Global SWF’s report on state-owned investment vehicles found that the value of assets managed by sovereign wealth funds fell to $10.6 trillion from $11.5 trillion, while that of public pension funds fell to $20.8 trillion from $22.1 trillion. Diego Lpez of Global SWF said the main driver had been the “simultaneous and significant” corrections of more than 10% in major bond and equity markets, a combination that hadn’t happened in 50 years. It came as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drove up commodity prices and pushed already rising inflation rates to 40-year highs. In response, the US Federal Reserve and other major central banks raised interest rates, causing the market to sell off globally. “These are losses on paper and some of the funds will not see them realized in their role as long-term investors,” Lpez said. “But it’s quite telling of the moment we’re living in.” The report, which analyzed 455 public investors with combined assets of $32 trillion, found Denmark’s ATP had its toughest year ever with an estimated 45% drop that lost 34 billion dollars for Danish pensioners. Despite all the turmoil, funds spent to buy back businesses, property or infrastructure still jumped 12% from 2021. A record $257.5 billion was deployed in 743 deals, with sovereign wealth funds also sealing a record number of “mega deals” over $1 billion. Singapore’s oversized $690 billion GIC fund tops the charts, spending just over $39 billion in 72 deals. More than half of this sum was invested in real estate, with a clear preference for logistics properties. In fact, five of the 10 biggest investments ever made by public investors took place in 2022, starting in January when another Singaporean vehicle, Temasek, spent $7 billion to buy the testing, inspection company and Element Materials certification at the private equity fund Bridgepoint. In March, Canada’s BCI then agreed to acquire 60% of the UK’s national grid gas transmission and metering arm with Macquarie. Two months later, Italian wealth fund CDP Equity spent $4.4 billion on Autostrade per l’Italia alongside Blackstone and Macquarie. “If financial markets continue to fall in 2023, it is likely that sovereign wealth funds will continue to ‘hunt elephants’ as an effective way to meet their capital allocation requirements,” the report said. This has prompted Gulf sovereign wealth funds such as ADIA, Mubadala, ADQ, PIF, QIA to become much more active in buying up Western companies that have received large injections of oil revenues over the past year.

