Business
Op-Ed: How Big Tech lost its way, with products and business models that harm democracy and public safety
For 65 years, the United States has relied on its digital technology industry to create amazing products and drive economic growth. For most of this period, the industry exceeded expectations. Over the past decade, however, the tech industry has gone astray, with culture, products, and business models that have undermined democracy, public health, and public safety.
Recent world events create an opportunity for the industry to reset and it is vitally important that it does so. America needs its tech industry to solve problems, not make them worse. But we cannot expect the industry to transform without proper incentives, which must come from government and voters.
Today’s tech industry, much of which dates only to the early 2000s, has been allowed to operate without regulatory constraints. Entrepreneurs and investors have focused their energy on growing as quickly as possible at scale and massive profits, without regard to community values such as consumer safety, democracy, public health and human autonomy.
For more than a decade after the 2008-2009 financial crisis, the global economy was stable, with exceptionally low inflation and interest rates. The stability of international trade has made it possible to optimize supply chains for short-term costs. As a country, we could have used this environment to address the greatest challenges facing humanity, such as climate change and income inequality. Instead, we let companies set their own priorities. They sought wealth and power, with strategies that aggravated all of society’s problems. No industry has done more harm than technology.
Some new technologies, like facial recognition, have been funded without a constructive use case. Other new industries, like ridesharing, ignored existing laws and regulations, consumed massive amounts of capital, and produced huge losses, all in pursuit of a monopoly that could eventually lead to profits. In the field of artificial intelligence, entrepreneurs claimed that huge datasets, even those made up largely of garbage, would make our lives better, despite overwhelming evidence of bias and poor outcomes.
Low interest rates and inflation encouraged investors to take more and more risk, so they continued to pump money into tech startups. The bigger the promise, the higher the valuation. Entrepreneurs responded with ever crazier ideas. Eventually, investors funded business plans that depended on the laws of physics or finance being suspended. the autonomous vehicle sector claimed not to need the special lanes or obstacle beacons that are standard for autonomous aircraft and ships. They claimed AI and in-vehicle sensors would be enough, despite plenty of evidence to the contrary. The crypto industry has built a Ponzi scheme on bad IT.
Each of these ideas had skeptics, but their warnings were not enough to overcome the enthusiasm of investors determined to own a share of the next big company. At the top earlier this year, more than 1,000 start-ups had a valuation of a billion dollars or more, many with little or no revenue.
The COVID pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have shaken global stability. Interest rates and inflation have soared, and geopolitical tensions are forcing changes in the international economy. Governments are no longer willing to subordinate other concerns to economic growth. Supply chains based on low labor costs are being restructured. This may be the start of a new economic era.
Although it flourished at the start of the pandemic, the tech sector hit a wall. The Nasdaq is down almost a third in 2022, while 448 individual stocks decreased by 70% or more. The situation could worsen, as few new technology companies have generated significant revenues. Of those that have gone public over the past decade, only one has entered the fortune 500Coinbase, at #437. It remains to be seen what, if any, societal benefits will result from the last decade of the tech industry.
The transformation of the global economy creates great incentives for a technological reset. Consumers are facing shortages for many products. Companies need to move manufacturing closer to demand. Climate change calls for new energy solutions, a new electricity grid and new approaches to transportation. The unusually expensive US healthcare system fails to meet the needs of nations. The education system does not prepare children for adulthood.
The lesson Americans should learn from the past decade is that failure to regulate technology leads to catastrophic damage. Policymakers and voters sat down as it happened.
We clung to five myths: there is only one way for the tech industry; new technology is always better; markets are still the best way to allocate resources; industries will self-regulate in the public interest; and there is no meaningful role for government as an arbiter of capitalism.
In fact, the current path relies on perverse incentives that alter the incentives to change the direction of technology. New technology is not necessarily better. Markets are not always good at allocating resources, as the pandemic has demonstrated. Companies cannot be expected to regulate themselves if they can make more money by not doing so. If capitalism is to work for the public good, government must act as an arbiter.
The way forward should require technology products to meet food and drug-like safety standards, with a new agency like the Food and Drug Administration to certify safety as a condition of market access. We should recognize that the use of personal data undermines human autonomy and should be prohibited. To allow new products and business models to emerge, we must eliminate the monopoly power of today’s tech giants.
This path would be a transformation of culture, business models and industrial structure. What seemed impossible a year ago, when technology was flying high, has become more plausible. If the federal government doesn’t do its job, California has most of the tools it needs.
Of course, entrepreneurs and tech investors struggle with change. They are understandably reluctant to abandon the approaches that have made so many of them wealthy and powerful. But market forces started the process. It is now up to policy makers and voters to drive change forward.
Roger McNamee is co-founder of Elevation Partners and author of Zucked: Waking Up to the Facebook Catastrophe.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/opinion/story/2023-01-01/big-tech-went-wrong-pointless-products-and-bad-business-models
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson is set to lose his seat in the next election, new poll reveals
- Anushka Sharma in Sidharth Malhotra, Bollywood Celebrities Wish Fans a ‘Happy New Year’
- Op-Ed: How Big Tech lost its way, with products and business models that harm democracy and public safety
- Higher Education Reform – The Tech Edvocate
- Explosive revelations, really? – Log
- Crystal Palace burst Bournemouth’s Hollywood bubble
- India emerges as a key global player amid Russia’s war in Ukraine
- Kiara-Sidharth, Malaika-Arjun, Ranbir-Alia and More Bollywood Celebrities Bring In 2023 in Style: Photos
- The 2020 crisis sets the stage for the year ahead
- Civil Calendar | Fortuna Earthquake Emergency Council, Rio Del to hear update on recovery efforts – Times-Standard
- Turkish and Pakistani military hold joint exercise in Karachi
- Disney is closing the legendary roller coaster for a long time