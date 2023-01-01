Op-Ed: How Big Tech lost its way, with products and business models that harm democracy and public safety

For 65 years, the United States has relied on its digital technology industry to create amazing products and drive economic growth. For most of this period, the industry exceeded expectations. Over the past decade, however, the tech industry has gone astray, with culture, products, and business models that have undermined democracy, public health, and public safety.

Recent world events create an opportunity for the industry to reset and it is vitally important that it does so. America needs its tech industry to solve problems, not make them worse. But we cannot expect the industry to transform without proper incentives, which must come from government and voters.

Today’s tech industry, much of which dates only to the early 2000s, has been allowed to operate without regulatory constraints. Entrepreneurs and investors have focused their energy on growing as quickly as possible at scale and massive profits, without regard to community values ​​such as consumer safety, democracy, public health and human autonomy.

For more than a decade after the 2008-2009 financial crisis, the global economy was stable, with exceptionally low inflation and interest rates. The stability of international trade has made it possible to optimize supply chains for short-term costs. As a country, we could have used this environment to address the greatest challenges facing humanity, such as climate change and income inequality. Instead, we let companies set their own priorities. They sought wealth and power, with strategies that aggravated all of society’s problems. No industry has done more harm than technology.

Some new technologies, like facial recognition, have been funded without a constructive use case. Other new industries, like ridesharing, ignored existing laws and regulations, consumed massive amounts of capital, and produced huge losses, all in pursuit of a monopoly that could eventually lead to profits. In the field of artificial intelligence, entrepreneurs claimed that huge datasets, even those made up largely of garbage, would make our lives better, despite overwhelming evidence of bias and poor outcomes.

Low interest rates and inflation encouraged investors to take more and more risk, so they continued to pump money into tech startups. The bigger the promise, the higher the valuation. Entrepreneurs responded with ever crazier ideas. Eventually, investors funded business plans that depended on the laws of physics or finance being suspended. the autonomous vehicle sector claimed not to need the special lanes or obstacle beacons that are standard for autonomous aircraft and ships. They claimed AI and in-vehicle sensors would be enough, despite plenty of evidence to the contrary. The crypto industry has built a Ponzi scheme on bad IT.

Each of these ideas had skeptics, but their warnings were not enough to overcome the enthusiasm of investors determined to own a share of the next big company. At the top earlier this year, more than 1,000 start-ups had a valuation of a billion dollars or more, many with little or no revenue.

The COVID pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have shaken global stability. Interest rates and inflation have soared, and geopolitical tensions are forcing changes in the international economy. Governments are no longer willing to subordinate other concerns to economic growth. Supply chains based on low labor costs are being restructured. This may be the start of a new economic era.

Although it flourished at the start of the pandemic, the tech sector hit a wall. The Nasdaq is down almost a third in 2022, while 448 individual stocks decreased by 70% or more. The situation could worsen, as few new technology companies have generated significant revenues. Of those that have gone public over the past decade, only one has entered the fortune 500Coinbase, at #437. It remains to be seen what, if any, societal benefits will result from the last decade of the tech industry.

The transformation of the global economy creates great incentives for a technological reset. Consumers are facing shortages for many products. Companies need to move manufacturing closer to demand. Climate change calls for new energy solutions, a new electricity grid and new approaches to transportation. The unusually expensive US healthcare system fails to meet the needs of nations. The education system does not prepare children for adulthood.

The lesson Americans should learn from the past decade is that failure to regulate technology leads to catastrophic damage. Policymakers and voters sat down as it happened.

We clung to five myths: there is only one way for the tech industry; new technology is always better; markets are still the best way to allocate resources; industries will self-regulate in the public interest; and there is no meaningful role for government as an arbiter of capitalism.

In fact, the current path relies on perverse incentives that alter the incentives to change the direction of technology. New technology is not necessarily better. Markets are not always good at allocating resources, as the pandemic has demonstrated. Companies cannot be expected to regulate themselves if they can make more money by not doing so. If capitalism is to work for the public good, government must act as an arbiter.

The way forward should require technology products to meet food and drug-like safety standards, with a new agency like the Food and Drug Administration to certify safety as a condition of market access. We should recognize that the use of personal data undermines human autonomy and should be prohibited. To allow new products and business models to emerge, we must eliminate the monopoly power of today’s tech giants.

This path would be a transformation of culture, business models and industrial structure. What seemed impossible a year ago, when technology was flying high, has become more plausible. If the federal government doesn’t do its job, California has most of the tools it needs.

Of course, entrepreneurs and tech investors struggle with change. They are understandably reluctant to abandon the approaches that have made so many of them wealthy and powerful. But market forces started the process. It is now up to policy makers and voters to drive change forward.

Roger McNamee is co-founder of Elevation Partners and author of Zucked: Waking Up to the Facebook Catastrophe.