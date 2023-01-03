Why the stock market in 2023 could give me once-in-a-generation returns





Image source: Getty Images

With 2022 now behind us, my goal is to make the most of this year. Given the lackluster performance of the stock market last year, I believe the current environment could provide me with exceptionally good long-term returns. But isn’t inflation at record highs and the UK in recession? Yes! But that’s exactly my point. Let me explain. A word from Warren Buffett As one of the greatest investors of our generation (and the generation before), Warren Buffett has been through it all. One of the wisdoms was to “Be greedy when others are fearful and fearful when others are greedy”. What he meant was that during times of great uncertainty or worry, he would take the opportunity and buy stocks. The reason is that when people are scared, they can make irrational decisions and sell fundamentally sound stocks. This pushes the stock price down below a fair value. At this point, buying below fair value can generate a profit in future years as the market stabilizes and recovers. During 2022, investors have experienced a long period of uncertainty. Reasons include war in Ukraine, high inflation, rising interest rates, etc. As a result, I’m sitting here at the start of 2023 and I think some stocks have been pushed below fair price. Bearish peak The phrase that is starting to be thrown around is that the stock market has peaked. A bear is used to identify someone who thinks the market is going to go down. If we have reached the climax of pessimism, it might be time for me to start buying. I think most bad news is already priced into the stock price of most companies. We all expect high inflation to hurt our pockets this year. We’re also all pretty grumpy about the recession. But these points no longer surprise us. The bar for expectations is set so low. So it’s going to be difficult for the market to keep going down in 2023 unless we have some bad news. The nuggets of the stock market There are 18 actions in the FTSE100 down at least 30% from last year. Not all will be smart buys. But I know some in this list that I’m thinking of buying. These include the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and Move right. I’m not sure I’ll have another opportunity in this generation to be able to buy large cap stocks at such a discount from where they were a year ago. If my theory is correct and we have reached the peak of the decline, then the returns in the coming years could be very significant. In my opinion, the main risk is that a new negative catalyst will hit us, causing a stock market crash. To try to manage this risk, I’m going to ladder my value stock buying this year and avoid going all-in right away.

