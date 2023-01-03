Global markets gain mostly ahead of Fed report and US jobs data | Nation and business

BEIJING (AP) Global stock markets and Wall Street futures were up on Tuesday ahead of U.S. jobs updates amid fears of a possible global recession.
Frankfurt, Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced. Seoul refused. Oil prices have risen.
After a year of steep declines for major stock markets, traders fear the Federal Reserve and other central banks may be willing to push the world into recession to cool inflation that is at its highest in decades. Investors are also worried about the impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine and COVID-19 outbreaks in China.
Almost everyone enters 2023 with a healthy dose of trepidation, Oanda’s Craig Erlam said in a report.
The DAX in Frankfurt opened 0.2% higher at 14,093.38 while the CAC-40 in Paris was unchanged at 6,594.63.
On Wall Street, futures on the benchmark S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% ahead of the first day of U.S. trading in 2023.
The S&P 500 ended 2022 down 19.4%, its biggest drop since the 2008 financial crisis.
In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9% to 3,116.51 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 1.8% to 20,145.29. Japanese markets were closed.
Seoul’s Kospi fell 0.3% to 2,218.68 after South Korea’s 2022 exports fell 9.5% from a year earlier and the country recorded its biggest deficit ever. commercial never recorded.
Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 fell 1.3% to 6,946.20 after Australian house prices fell 1.1% in December and an index of manufacturing activity fell.
The Indian Sensex gained 0.5% to 61,167.79. Singapore fell while Bangkok and Jakarta advanced. New Zealand markets were closed.
The most closely watched data point of the week is the notes from the latest Fed meeting due out Thursday. This will give traders an update on the US central bank’s thinking on whether further rate hikes are needed.
It will be followed on Friday by US employment data.
Forecasters expect monthly job gains to decline in December, which they hope could encourage the Fed to reverse its plans for further rate hikes. But the Fed is clearly focused on controlling inflation, which could still leave price data as the main driver of market moves, IG’s Yeap Jun Rong said in a report.
Traders are also eagerly awaiting corporate earnings reports in mid-January.
The Fed’s key rate is in a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, dropping from near zero after seven increases last year. The US central bank expects it to reach a range of 5% to 5.25% by the end of 2023, with no rate cut until 2024.
In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 62 cents to $80.88 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose from $1.86 on Monday to $80.26. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trade, rose 51 cents to $86.42 a barrel in London. It added $2.45 the previous session at $85.91.
The dollar fell to 130.17 yen from 130.80 yen on Monday. The Euro fell slightly to $1.0561 from $1.0700.