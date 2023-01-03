How to assess the effect of January on the stock market and the January barometer for 2023





NEW YORK, NY – Will the January effect influence the markets in 2023? (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty … [+] Pictures) Getty Images Historically, January has seen unique stock market trends. The first is that smaller, statistically cheaper stocks tend to perform better in early January. Second, January itself is often a relatively good month for stocks, at least based on data from 1941 to 2003, although this has been called into question more recently. Finally, early January had some predictive power for overall market returns for the year. None of these trends are certain, but they have historically had some predictive power. The January Effect Mark Haug and Mark Hirchey of the University of Kansas in a 2005 paper looked at data from 1802 to 2004. They found that small-cap stocks tended to outperform in January on average, and momentum stocks (stocks that have risen sharply in price recently) tended to underperform in January . This is potentially due to the reaping of tax losses, as investors sell losing stocks at the end of the year and then buy them back in January to help optimize tax-adjusted performance. As the market trends, it has a relatively robust history, and researchers often find the effect to be statistically significant. This does not guarantee that it will work in the future, but it is surprising to see this kind of trend in markets considered generally efficient. January as a good month for equities Historically, looking over Period 1941-2003 January offered the best risk-adjusted and absolute returns, on average, compared to the other months of the year. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> However, over the past decade, January’s outperformance appears to have faded somewhat. It’s not clear if that means something has fundamentally changed, or, since these effects only offer a slight benefit even if they work, if January just had a weaker run in recent years, that may change in the future. The January barometer When January is a down month, that doesn’t bode well for stocks for the rest of the calendar year. This is called the January barometer. A negative return for the markets in January has historically signaled relatively weak returns for the markets for the following 11 months of the year. However, a falling month of January being uncommon, the statistical power of this forecasting method could be called into question. Nevertheless, it is worth remembering that in 2022 January had a negative return and, of course, it was generally a negative year for the markets. Warnings It is worth remembering that financial markets are generally efficient, even when these effects provide insight, it is often only a slight advantage in the markets and it is certainly not a sure thing. However, historically, when applied consistently, these effects have improved yields. To monitor The implication is that January is often a good month for investors, especially those investing in smaller, cheaper stocks. Also, if January shows a negative return, it may not bode well for the rest of the year, as we saw in 2022. However, a negative January does not imply a loss year for equities, just that returns are lower than average. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/simonmoore/2023/01/03/how-to-assess-the-stock-market-january-effect-and-january-barometer-for-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos