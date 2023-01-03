Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Great Growth Stock to Buy Like There’s No Tomorrow

Looking back to 2022, it will be tempting for investors to focus solely on the agonizing downturn inflicted on major US stock indices. The bear market has crippled all of them, but the worst performer — by a country mile — is the Nasdaq Compound. The tech-centric index began its descent over a year ago and is still down nearly 35% from its late 2021 peak.

Although the rout sent many people running for the exits, seasoned investors know that it is part of the cost of admission and wealth can still be a game-changer over time. Why do you ask? Because every bear market in history has given way to a bull market, which historically lasts much longer and much longer. Moreover, these occasional market declines allow investors to buy proven companies at incredibly low prices.

One of those bear market deals that lurks in plain sight is Alphabet (GOOGL 1.01%) (GOOG 1.09%). Like many tech companies, the current headwinds have hit the headline. However, those with the foresight to step back and see the bigger picture will discover a stock they should buy like there’s no tomorrow.

Call the hunt group

This hasn’t been a pleasant year for Alphabet shareholders, and it’s easy to see why some investors’ faith has been shaken. In the third quarter, revenue of $69 billion was up only 6% year-over-year, when it would have risen 11% had it not been for exchange rate headwinds. The bottom line was perhaps more painful, as its diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 fell 24%.

Half-full investors will note that the company generated more than $16 billion in free cash flow, even amid the worst recession in more than a decade.

The sales slump was driven by weaker demand for its industry-leading digital advertising services, as Google’s ad revenue rose just 2%. Advertising is historically among the first budget items to be cut in times of uncertainty, as it can easily be reduced or increased without serious consequences.

Fortunately, Google Cloud fared much better, as revenue grew 38% year-over-year, fueled by ongoing digital transformation and the centuries-old shift to cloud computing.

Yet given the abysmal performance in both revenue and net income, it’s no wonder investors were shocked by the results, which sent the stock down 9% the day after its report. It is now 41% below last year’s peak.

However, investors could miss the big picture by focusing too much on one-quarter results.

A snapshot

Going back just one year should help provide investors with some much-needed perspective. In the third quarter of 2021, Alphabet reported revenue of $65.1 billion, up 41% year-over-year. At the same time, diluted earnings per share of $27.99 increased 71%. Hardly the performance of a company in jeopardy.

This throwback to the past is instructive as it clarifies that Alphabet, like many tech stalwarts, is feeling the temporary pinch resulting from the recession. But, more importantly, history shows that once the economic headwinds ease, industry-leading companies — like Alphabet — will not only recover from recent losses, but also reach new heights.

More where it came from

If you think Alphabet’s growth is behind, you have more to come.

Marketers can temporarily reduce or even pause their advertising budgets, but this is a stopgap measure at best. It won’t be long before the advertising dollars start flowing again. When they do, Alphabet will be there to answer the call.

Google Search is the funnel that will drive future growth, controlling 92% of the global market. This fuels Google’s industry-leading digital advertising business, another area it dominates, which accounts for about 30% of global digital ad spend, according to Digiday.

Then there’s Google Cloud, which has become the world’s third-largest infrastructure service provider, behind AmazonWeb Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. However, Google continues to gain market share and is the fastest growing of the three. Google’s cloud computing revenue jumped 48% year-over-year in the third quarter, while Azure and AWS were up 35% and 27%, respectively, according to Canalys.

The common thread here is resilient businesses with big opportunities, temporarily mired by severe macroeconomic headwinds. All of this suggests a stunning recovery for Alphabet shares once the economy rebounds.

Let’s talk price

Given Alphabet’s undisputed leadership in search and digital advertising, and its strong position in cloud computing, the stock is selling for a song, at about 4 times next year’s sales, an extremely valuation reasonable given its strong growth history and continued outlook. It is also close to the cheapest valuation of the stock already.

The preponderance of evidence suggests that the current economy is temporarily weighing on Alphabet’s performance.

“That too shall pass,” as the old saying goes. When it does, buying Alphabet stock now will seem like a stroke of genius.