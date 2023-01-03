Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO – Some of the most active companies traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,443.77, up 58.85): Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD). Financial. Unchanged at $87.67 on 20.5 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down $1.67, or 3.89%, to $41.28 on 15.8 million shares. TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Energy. Down 68 cents, or 1.26%, to $53.30 on 8.7 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Down $3.90, or 5.19%, to $71.29 on 7.4 million shares. Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Down 16 cents, or 6.64%, to $2.25 on 6.5 million shares. Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX: BNS). Financial. Down $1.15, or 1.73%, to $65.19 on 6.5 million shares. Companies in the news: Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI.B). Up 67 cents, or 1.06%, to $64.04; and Shaw Communications Inc. (TSX: SJR.B). Down 37 cents, or 0.95%, to $38.64. The Federal Court of Appeal will hear the Competition Bureau’s appeal of a decision that paved the way for the January 24 takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. by Rogers Communication Inc.. The Competition Bureau is appealing the Competition Tribunal’s rejection of its efforts to block the $26 billion deal, saying the tribunal made fundamental errors of law. Jonathan Lisus, a lawyer representing Rogers, said a formal order for the hearing date will come on Wednesday but the competition commissioner will have to submit his case by January 13 while the companies will have until January 17 to respond. . Rogers and Shaw have been pushing for an expedited appeals process as they still seek to complete the deal before the already extended January 31 deadline. The Competition Bureau has already obtained an emergency temporary stay to suspend the agreement until the Federal Court of Appeal hears its case. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 3, 2023. TO SHARE: JOIN THE CONVERSATION Anyone can read Conversations, but to contribute you must have a registered Torstar account. If you don’t have a Torstar account yet, you can create one now (it’s free) Login Save Conversations are the opinions of our readers and are subject to the Code of conduct. The Star does not share these opinions.

