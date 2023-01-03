Stocks fall on the first trading day of 2023, Apple and Tesla sink

U.S. stocks closed with losses on Tuesday as selling pressures from last year spilled over into a busy first trading week of 2023.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell 0.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI) capped the session just below break-even.

Apple (AAPL) shares fell 3.7% on Tuesday to the lowest level since June 2021, bringing the company market cap less than $2 trillion a symbolic step for the tech stock rout that wiped more than $3 trillion from the value of the US megacap giants last year.

You’re here (TSLA) also continued its slide to start the new year, plunging 12.2% to its biggest one-day drop in more than two years after the electric carmaker on Monday production and delivery of declared vehicles figures for the fourth quarter that missed Wall Street estimates.

Adding to selling pressures, JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman reduce its profit estimates and target price on the stock in the wake of these results.

The company closed its worst year on record in 2022, losing 65%, or about $700 billion in market value. In December, growing concerns over production delays in China and CEO Elon Musks’ leadership of Twitter sent the stock tumbling 36%, its biggest monthly drop since Tesla’s IPO in 2010.

In other goods movements, Block (SQ) shares rose 2.9% on an analyst upgrade from Baird to Outperform, with a new price target of $78 per share, from $62 previously.

Meanwhile, the optimism around China’s recovery after the researchers of Shanghai has reported COVID cases in major Chinese cities may have peaked helped boost sentiment among Chinese companies trading on US exchanges. Alibaba Group (BABA) and Baidu (START) each rose more than 4% despite declines in the broader market.

Tuesday’s moves came after widespread declines on Friday in a fitting end to Wall Streets worst year since 2008 global financial crisis. US stock and bond markets were closed Monday for the New Year.

The S&P 500 fell 19.4% in 2022, while the Nasdaq Composite wiped out a third of its value, dropping 33% and closing its first four-quarter decline since the dotcom bubble of 2000. The Dow Jones fell a modest 9%, holds up better than its index peers, but still capping a three-fight winning streak for major averages.

A new year may not be a fresh start for investors, with strategists warning that many of the headwinds that plagued markets in 2022 will persist into the new year: inflation, continued monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve and the risk of a hard landing as further rate hikes permeate the US economy.

The story in 2022 was the Fed raising interest rates and stifling stock and bond markets, and by indication a bunch of other markets in the process as well, the Opimas CEO said on Friday. , Octavio Marenzi, to Yahoo Finance Live, adding that market expectations for a terminal rate of 5% were stupidly optimistic.

Stock trader Peter Tuchman reacts on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the closing bell on December 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

I don’t think the maximum interest rate is just 75 basis points if you look at where the inflation is, says Marenzi. I think there’s more pain to come in 2023. I think basically we’re going to see a repeat of 2022 with the same kind of pressures, the same direction.

Economic data will pick up in shortened first trading week of the year, with the Department of Labor due to release its first jobs report of 2023 on Friday morning. Economists expect a payroll gain of 200,000 jobs for December, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates. Investors will receive three additional labor market updates, with the latest Job Openings and Job Rotation Survey (or JOLTS report), private payroll data from ADP and the Challenger report on job cuts.

Wall Street will also be on the lookout for the Fed’s release of minutes from its December policy meeting on Wednesday, which investors will look to for clues about the central bank’s next move.

In other markets on Tuesday, US Treasury yields fell. In 2022, the yield on the benchmark 10-year note jumped around 1.5% at the start of the year to settle at 3.88% on Friday.

Oil prices fell, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures falling 3.8% to trade just above $77 a barrel. Meanwhile, the US dollar index gained on Tuesday.

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

