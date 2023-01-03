Bonds will come back on the scene to cover stock losses, investors say

(Bloomberg) — After the greatest loss for 60/40 portfolios since the global financial crisis, better days may be ahead for the trillion-dollar complex of balanced investment strategies.

Amid optimism that inflation has peaked, more than 60% of 610 respondents to the latest MLIV Pulse survey are betting stocks and bonds will move in opposite directions this year, reestablishing a centuries-old relationship that fueled pension and endowment funds in the past. two decades.

If they’re right, that would mark a big change from last year, when stocks and debt plunged in concert due to soaring prices. Big market losses in tandem have sparked existential angst over the future of the style of investing that spins 60% of assets into stocks and 40% into bonds while fueling a hunt on Wall Street for alternative hedges.

Now, survey participants are getting mildly bullish on bonds. The 10-year yield is expected to fall to 3.5% by the end of 2023, down from last year’s peak of 4.24%.

Another big call MLIV Pulse: 2023 will see a moderate increase in risk taking, with the S&P 500 making a gain of around 4%. The projections are in line with the equally restrained prediction of market strategists as economic downturn threatens to undermine corporate earnings in the coming months.

The next move for the Fed, once they’re done, will be cuts, said John Madziyire, senior portfolio manager and head of U.S. Treasuries at Vanguard Group Inc. Before we get to that, bonds will be given priority. This means that bonds again become a factor of diversification.

After being negatively correlated for much of the past twenty years, the relationship between stocks and bonds reversed decisively in 2022 as high inflation and subsequent interest rate hikes hurt to both asset classes, which meant that bonds barely managed to cover the days in equities.

Meanwhile, more than a third of respondents list stocks as their favorite asset, with the median year-end target for the S&P 500 at 4,000, not too far off the 4,075 forecast of strategists polled by Bloomberg. MLIV projections range from as low as 2,000 to 5,800, highlighting conflicting views on the outlook for investment due to an expected economic slowdown on both sides of the Atlantic.

We expect to become more positive on risk assets at some point in 2023, but we’re not there yet, wrote the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, in its investment. outlook. Equity valuations do not yet reflect the damage to come.

Falling corporate profits could be worse since the global financial crisis and could trigger a new stock market low, according to Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson. Even one of Wall Street’s biggest optimists, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic, sees the S&P 500 potentially retesting its October lows in the bear market by the end of the first quarter.

The lackluster outlook prompts most investors to keep their equity holdings largely unchanged for now. Professional money managers are more bearish in the short term, according to the survey results. Overall, some 23% of survey participants expect their holdings to increase over the next month, compared to 28% who expect them to decrease. Among retail investors, 26% expect to increase their exposure and 15% plan to reduce it.

The historical trend over the past eight years showed that individual investors increased their purchases of stocks and exchange-traded funds in January, particularly after reduced year-end activity, according to data compiled by Vanda Research. If the trend repeats, retail traders will provide a strong tailwind to U.S. equities, analysts wrote in a note.

Some 42% of survey respondents agree with policymakers that interest rates will peak in the 5% to 5.25% range. Still, around 52% of individual traders are betting that the Fed’s long-awaited pivot will arrive in 2023, while 54% of professional fund managers are expecting it in 2024.

This is setting up a new battle between the Fed and the market. Central bankers have noted that rates should remain in restrictive territory in the coming months, warning that Wall Street should not expect rate cuts this year. Still, futures traders continue to bet that the first policy cut will arrive before the end of 2023.

Markets were well ahead of the Fed early on, Nancy Tengler, CEO and chief investment officer at Laffer Tengler Investments Inc, said in a phone interview. The market is smarter than the Fed.

Around 27% of survey participants chose Elon Musk as the face of 2023 after dominating headlines last year. More than a third of respondents chose to write a name, rather than choosing between the suggested choices of Musk, the CEO of Binance Holdings Ltd. Changpeng CZ Zhao and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, China Xi Jinping, Warren Buffett and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy were the most popular written picks.

Some 47% of participants also saw their bonuses decrease at Wall Street banks in 2023.

For more market analysis, see the MLIV blog. To subscribe and see previous stories from MLIV Pulse, click here.

–With help from Liz McCormick and Airielle Lowe.

To contact the author of this story:

Tatiana Darie in New York at [email protected]