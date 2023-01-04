Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday, January 3
A worker cleans the street after the first public New Year’s Eve event since the Covid pandemic, in Times Square, in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, United States, January 1, 2023.
andrew kelly | Reuters
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. New year, new market?
Welcome to the first trading day of 2023. Bulls are licking their wounds after a tough 2022 and looking for a strong start. But the issues that plagued markets last year, inflation, Federal Reserve rate hikes and worries about a looming recession are still with us. The new year also wastes no time in bringing important new data to the market. On Wednesday, the Job Openings and Job Rotation Survey, aka JOLTS, will drop, as will the minutes of the Fed’s last meeting. Then on Friday, investors will examine the December jobs report to see if Fed policymakers have managed to cool the boiling labor market. Read live market updates here.
2. Tesla fails
New Model Y electric vehicles are parked early in the morning in a parking lot outside the factory of American electric car manufacturer Tesla.
Patrick Pleul | Image Alliance | Getty Images
You’re here said it delivered 405,278 new vehicles in the fourth quarter, capping a year in which the electric vehicle maker saw 40% overall growth in deliveries. But that fourth-quarter figure is much lower than analysts expected. In fact, measured against the range of estimates included in the FactSet consensus 409,000 to 433,000, it is below the lower end of the range. Tesla shares fell dramatically last year as traditional automakers began ramping up their own production of electric vehicles and CEO Elon Musk sold large amounts of stock and concentrated much of his his attention to his chaotic takeover of Twitter. Tesla has also suffered from Covid-related slowdowns in China. Musk, meanwhile, told Tesla employees not to pay too much attention to the market. “Long term, I strongly believe that Tesla will be the most valuable company on Earth! he wrote in a recent email.
3. The Great January of Retail
The retail sector is nervous about how it will fare in…January? Usually the time when shoppers return items or spend gift cards they received during the holidays, the first month of the year is often an afterthought as many retailers close out their biggest quarter. This year is different, however, as CNBC’s Melissa Repko points out. The verdict on the holiday shopping season is unsettled, so businesses are hoping to entice shoppers with more deals in January to boost sales. It’s also an important month for shedding excess inventory, which was a big problem last year, squeezing chains’ profit margins. In 2023, with a potential economic downturn pending and increasingly discerning shoppers, it will be crucial for retailers to have good inventory.
4. Troubles in Russia
Soldiers from the 59th Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fire graduated missiles at Russian positions in the Russian-occupied Donbass region December 30, 2022 in Donetsk, Ukraine. Russia has tried to extend its control there since it invaded Ukraine.
Peter Crom | Getty Images News | Getty Images
A Ukrainian strike on New Year’s Eve that killed dozens of Russian soldiers in a temporary barracks has sparked a new wave of condemnation against military commanders in Moscow. Critics said the barracks, located in an occupied area of Ukraine, was in the same building as a large ammunition storage area and officers knew it was within range of rockets, according to Reuters. The stockpiled ammunition ended up making the strike even more destructive, observers said. Read Live War Updates here.
5. Shocking scene on ‘Monday Night Football’
Buffalo Bills players kneel after teammate Damar Hamlin #3 collapsed following a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 2, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Kirk Irwin | Getty Images Sports | Getty Images
The sports world froze in shock on Monday night after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the ground and paramedics worked to keep him alive. The incident happened during a highly anticipated NFL “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on Disney’s ESPN. After making a tackle, Hamlin got up, only to fall quickly as he suffered cardiac arrest. The 24-year-old defensive back was taken to hospital and listed in critical condition. The game has been postponed. Gruesome injuries are commonplace in football, but Hamlin’s affliction was particularly chilling as the situation unfolded on live television. “I’ve never seen anything like it since I’ve been playing,” said NFL executive Troy Vincent, who played in the league from 1992 to 2006.
CNBC’s Tanaya Macheel, Lora Kolodny, Melissa Repko and Natasha Turak contributed to this report.
