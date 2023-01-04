Investment advice: what to do after a bad stock market year?

Wall Street ended 2022 on a negative note. But experts say you can take a few steps now to ensure your portfolio is ready for 2023.

The S&P 500, an index commonly used as a benchmark for US stocks, ended the year down 19.4%. It was the index’s worst annual performance since 2008. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.8% for the year and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 33.1%. %.

Stocks started 2022 near an all-time high. But amid decades-high inflation and attempts by the Federal Reserve to bring those spiraling consumer prices down with interest rate hikes, financial markets quickly began to struggle. Bonds performed poorly, with the Bloomberg US Treasury Index falling record annual loss. Crypto markets have also felt the pain, exemplified by bitcoin’s plunge from around $47,000 per coin in early 2022 to around $17,000 per coin now.

After such a tumultuous year for the markets, many investors are likely feeling unsettled about the performance of their investment portfolios in 2023 – but experts say that’s no reason to abandon your investing strategy.

“I know it’s hard to hang on,” says Catherine Valega, owner and financial planner at Green Bee Advisory in Boston. “But hang in there, you must.”

There are several steps you can take to ensure you start the new year on the right foot. Here’s what the experts say to do now.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click on this ad. A d Worried about protecting your hard-earned financial assets? A Gold IRA could help protect your portfolio against inflation. Click on your state to get started. Hawaii Alaska Florida Caroline from the south Georgia Alabama North Carolina Tennessee IR Rhode Island CT Connecticut MY Massachusetts Maine NH New Hampshire Vermont Vermont New York New Jersey New Jersey OF Delaware MARYLAND Maryland West Virginia Ohio Michigan Arizona Nevada Utah Colorado New Mexico South Dakota Iowa Indiana Illinois Minnesota Wisconsin Missouri Louisiana Virginia CC washington d.c. Idaho California North Dakota Washington Oregon Montana Wyoming Nebraska Kansas Oklahoma Pennsylvania Kentucky Mississippi Arkansas Texas To start

Check your investment goals

A big part of having a solid investment plan is aligning your portfolio with your goals, whether it’s a comfortable retirement several decades from now or a big purchase in the next few years.

Although experts say investing in the financial markets is one of the best ways to build long-term wealth, you want to make sure your money is accessible when you need it. Market volatility in 2022 has shown us how important it is to account for fluctuations and downturns.

Valega advises its customers to keep money for short-term goals, such as a down payment within three years, in a high-yield savings account. But for those who are three to five years away from their goal, she recommends adding actions to the plan.

The best choice of investments will be different for each individual. But making sure you choose long-term investments for goals you have more time for and short-term investments for those you’ll need money for in the next few years will help.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click on this ad. A d With a High Yield Savings Account, you can save money while earning it For smart and efficient saving, a high-yield savings account is a viable option. Open an account today by clicking below. Open an account today

Make sure you have a diversified portfolio

Having a diversified portfolio is key to a solid investment plan. Diversification is investing in a wide variety of assets to mitigate risk. Depending on your financial situation, goals, and time horizon, you will need to consider stocks, bonds, and cash. (A portfolio of 60% stocks and 40% bonds, for example, is a common strategy.)

But it also means diversifying within those asset classes. Having 40% of your portfolio in stocks that are all tech stocks, for example, is not at all diversified, says Nicholas Bunio, certified financial planner at Retirement Wealth in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. Instead, financial advisers tend to recommend that an equity portfolio consist of stocks from companies of varying sizes and sectors, and that it contain both domestic and international stocks.

A diversified portfolio can help ensure that as market volatility continues into 2023, as the experts say, you likely don’t have all your eggs in one basket. And Bunio says investors shouldn’t double down — as in, see a huge loss in one area of ​​their portfolio like tech stocks, then invest it all in tech in hopes of doubling their money.

“It may or may not happen,” he says, and there’s a good chance you’ll lose money.

Continue to invest in stocks

Checking your investment accounts now can be stressful, but that doesn’t mean you should stop investing. In fact, it’s important to stick to your plan and keep investing even when stocks are down.

That’s because you can’t time the market, and if you stop investing now, you risk missing out on the recovery. Like JP Morgan Asset Management’s 2022 “Guide to Retirement” report explains, the stock market’s best days tend to occur near its worst days: Between January 1, 2002 and December 31, 2021, seven of the S&P 500’s best days occurred in just two weeks after the 10 worst days of the index.

Additionally, bear markets mean that financial assets like stocks are on sale.

“The market decline actually makes January 2023 a better time to invest than January 2022,” says Jeremy Keil, financial adviser at Keil Financial Partners in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click on this ad. A d Time in market beats market timing The brokerage you choose is important. Try Public.com, the investing platform that helps people become better investors. See what makes us different. $10 Free Share Slice Offer valid for US residents 18+ and subject to account approval. There may be other fees associated with trading. See Public.com/disclosures/.

Do not make major changes to your portfolio

Seeing the news that 2022 was the worst year for stocks since 2008 is scary, but it doesn’t mean you should make big changes to your investing plan.

“I don’t recommend changing anything about your investment strategy just because of what the market has already done,” says Kevin Burkle, financial adviser at HCP Wealth Planning in Jacksonville, Florida. “We can’t control short-term market returns.”

However, investors should focus on what they can control, such as making sure the level of risk they have in each account is aligned with how and when they actually plan to use the money, adds Burkle.

Remember that market downturns don’t last forever

Market downturns are scary, but as history has shown us, when prices turn around, investors can come out on top.

Consecutive years for the S&P 500 are quite rare, according to Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group.

“If you go back to 1950, the only times stocks fell in consecutive years were during the brutal recession of 1973/1974 and then three years in a row during the early ’90s bubble tech implosion. 2000,” Detrick wrote in a recent blog post, adding “the odds could favor a rollback to 2023.”

So while checking your portfolio to make sure it matches your goals and time horizon is always a good idea, the best course of action is probably to stay calm and stick to your plan.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click on this ad. A d Gold IRAs Can Provide Inflation Hedges During Market Volatility Prepare for what’s to come and protect your financial future with the help of Goldco. Click below to start investing today. Invest in gold

More money :

Millionaire investors think stocks will fall in 2023 – but this could be a big buying opportunity for you

Here’s what experts predict for the stock market in 2023 — and what investors should do

4 best long-term investments