S&P/TSX index up on first trading day of 2023, US markets down slightly | national company





TORONTO – Canada’s main stock index ended the first day of the trading year up just 0.30%, as losses in energy were offset by gains in several other sectors, while U.S. markets were slightly lower. falling. Markets on both sides of the border started the day higher, but started falling shortly after the open before stabilizing in the afternoon. The S&P/TSX Composite Index gained 58.85 points to 19,443.77. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 10.88 points to 33,136.37. The S&P 500 index was down 15.36 points at 3,824.14, while the Nasdaq composite was down 79.50 points at 10,386.99. The themes that drove the markets in the second half of 2022 haven’t gone away with the change in timing, said Allan Small, senior investment advisor at iA Private Wealth. Right now, the path of least resistance appears to be the negative side. And that’s what we see, he said. Investors are largely in wait-and-see mode for new data that could help give some insight into central bank moves in the first half of 2023, he said. All eyes will be on the Federal Reserve, which will release the minutes of its December policy meeting on Wednesday, along with U.S. jobs data to come later in the week, Small said. The trend that bad news is good news when it comes to economic data will continue into 2023, Small said; if the jobs data is weaker, markets will see this as a positive sign that interest rate increases will likely continue to moderate. The Canadian dollar was trading at 73.22 cents US against 73.83 cents US on Friday. The February crude contract was down US$3.33 at US$76.93 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 49 cents at US$3.99 per mmBTU. Although oil prices could have a major effect on the TSX on Tuesday, the energy index was down 5.82%, other major sectors like materials and financials helped push the index higher. clue, Small said. Oil prices have recently been sensitive to any news from China about its reopening and rising COVID cases. Small thinks oil prices will begin to rise again in the new year, which he says worries him because oil prices are a big contributor to inflation that central banks can’t influence. If we see oil prices start to rise, as China starts to gain a foothold and bring in a lot more energy… I think we might have a hard time trying to get inflation down from what we are today, he said. The February gold contract was up US$19.90 at US$1,846.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was down four cents at US$3.77 per pound. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 3, 2023. Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

