Pasadena-based solar technology company Heliogen receives notice of non-compliance from the New York Stock Exchange – Pasadena Now
Heliogen, Inc., a Pasadena-based company that provides AI-enabled concentrated solar power, said it received a written notice of non-compliance from the New York Stock Exchange, according to a statement on BusinessWire.
The release said the notice was sent due to the average closing price of Heliogens common stock being less than $1 per share over the past 30 consecutive trading days, Heliogen reported on May 28. December.
$1 is the minimum average share price to continue to be listed on the NYSE.
The company said it intended to respond to the notice within 10 business days.
Under NYSE rules, Heliogen has six months from receiving the notice of deficiency to bring its stock price and average price back above $1.
During the cure period, Heliogens common stock will continue to trade on the NYSE as long as the company complies with other continuing listing requirements.
When the average closing price of a listed security of a company is less than $1 over a 30 trading day period, the company will be considered below compliance standards and may be subject to suspension and of a delisting from the stock exchange. A company generally has six months to bring its stock price and average stock price back above $1, but must notify the NYSE within 10 business days of its intent to remedy the shortfall.
Heliogen said the NYSE notification does not affect pending trading or Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements.
Heliogen is considering all available options to regain compliance with NYSE continuous listing standards, including completing a potential stock consolidation, the company said.
A stock split is a type of corporate action that consolidates the number of existing shares into fewer, higher priced shares.
It divides the total existing quantity of shares by a number such as five or 10, which would then be called a 1 for 5 or 1 for 10 reverse split, respectively. A stock split is also called a stock consolidation, stock merger or stock cancellation.
Bill Gross, Founder of Heliogen
A report of Simply Wall St said Heliogen founder Bill Gross recently purchased $50,000 worth of Heliogen stock for $1 per share. The report says the purchase increased their equity holdings by just 2.5%.
Notably, this recent purchase by William Gross is the largest insider purchase of Heliogen stock we have seen in the past year. So clearly an insider wanted to buy, roughly at the current price, which is US$1.08. Of course, they may have changed their minds. But it does suggest that they are optimistic, Simply Wall St writes about the purchase.
Gross is best known for founding technology incubator Idealab in 1996 in Pasadena after launching a series of technology companies. But in an interview earlier in the fall, he revealed he started selling solar power kits in 1973, when he was 15. He was in high school and it was a time when gas was rationed because OPEC had imposed an oil embargo against the United States to support Israel in the Arab-Israeli war, CNBC reported.
“Because I was reading Popular Science magazine, I saw people taking small ads out the back,” Gross said. CNBC. And I had $400 left in bar mitzvah money, so I pulled out a little ad on the back of Popular Science promotional kits and plans to make your own solar concentrator, and started selling them!
He sold about 10,000 of these plans for $4 apiece during his first foray into entrepreneurship.
Gross wrote about his business when he applied to college and entered Caltech to study mechanical engineering. He graduated in 1981, when IBM launched its first consumer personal computer. After graduating, he bought an IBM PC and embarked on a 20-year detour into software development.
