Winnipeg home economist says look past best-before dates and shop less to cut food costs and waste – Winnipeg

Winnipeg home economist says look past best-before dates and shop less to cut food costs and waste
The rising cost of groceries due to record inflation could prompt many people to add saving money on food to their list of New Year’s resolutions.
the Canadian Food Prices Report 2023published by a group of Canadian universities, estimates that food prices will rise another 5-7% on average this year.
Holiday dinner on a budget: Experts offer tips to cut costs amid soaring food prices
Researchers say a typical family of four will be forced to shell out an average of $16,288 on food during 2023, an increase of $1,065 from this year. A two-adult household will spend $7,711, an increase of more than $500 from 2022.
These increases will come as food inflation remains above double digits, according to Statistics Canada figures released late last year.
Winnipeg shoppers react to rising food prices
Getty Stewart, a Winnipeg home economist, says those who decide to save on food costs can get started quickly by simply making sure they use the groceries they buy.
She says it can be as simple as planning meals in advance and making fewer trips to the grocery store.
If we manage to only go to the grocery store once a week and if you’re already there, push it to once every two weeks, you’ll definitely save money,” Stewart said Tuesday.
Food prices set to rise another 5-7% in 2023 after year of record inflation: report
Because every time we walk into the grocery store, we see things, we add things to our cart, that we didn’t even know we wanted or needed.
Stewart suggests planning four meals a week in advance, which will leave room to go out, order or create a surprise meal while making it easier to stick to a grocery list.
The food price report predicts price increases across all food groups, but expects vegetables to see the biggest cost increase of 6-8%. The cost of restaurant meals is expected to increase by 4-6%, as will the price of seafood.
Canadians still prefer best before dates despite rising food waste
Fruit prices are expected to see the smallest increase of up to 5%, while all other categories of meat, baked goods and dairy products will increase between 5 and 7%.
Stewart says of all the foods that are thrown away — fruits and vegetables are the most common — leftovers come in second.
That’s why she recommends making sure fresh produce is kept in the fridge while root vegetables — things like onions and potatoes — are kept out.
“Use the sniff test”
One of the biggest money-saving tips Stewart recommends might be a little counter-intuitive to some — think twice before throwing away foods that are past their expiration date.
“As soon as you open that container, that expiration date is null and void, so don’t even bother looking at it once you’ve opened the container,” she said.
“Use the sniff test, especially for dairy products. It will tell you when it’s ready to go.
Rising Food and Fuel Prices Impact Manitoba Organizations
Manufacturers have used labels for decades to estimate maximum freshness. Unlike label usage, found on perishable foods like meat and dairy, “best before” labels have nothing to do with safety and may encourage consumers to discard food. perfectly good to eat.
Stewart says that in addition to stretching the food that’s in the fridge, learning to look past expiration dates can also save money at the store, since these items are often marked down.
New Study Estimates Canadians Wasted $500 Million in Food Due to ‘Closing Stocks’
Ultimately, reducing food cost and waste doesn’t just benefit our wallets, says Leanne Keddie, an accounting professor at Carleton University.
While the United Nations estimates that 17% of the world’s food production is wasted every year, Keddie says food waste is also a social and environmental issue.
Inflation and Food Prices Rise in Manitoba
“We simultaneously have people who are still food insecure, they’re struggling to access food, there’s not enough food for everyone,” Keddie said.
“At the same time, between 30 and 60% of our food is wasted.”
Food and retail thefts hit Winnipeg businesses hard over holiday season
While the issues that drove food prices higher are set to continue into 2023 – supply chain issues, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a weaker Canadian dollar – there may be a light in the tunnel, according to one of the researchers behind the price ratio diet.
We hope to see a spike and hopefully a decrease in food inflation toward the end of 2023, Samantha Taylor, a senior professor of accounting at Dalhousie University, told Global News last month.
– with files from Global’s Teagan Rasche, Sean Boynton and The Associated Press
