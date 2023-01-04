Omnibus bill signed by Biden includes several pieces of legislation affecting antitrust

Congressional year-end omnibus legislation that funds the federal government, which was signed by President Biden on December 29, 2022, included three pieces of legislation, the Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act, the State Antitrust Enforcement Venue Act, and the Foreign Merger Subsidy Disclosure Act affecting antitrust law and its enforcement.

Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act (MFFMA)1

The MFFMA is increasing the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) pre-merger notification filing fee for larger transactions while decreasing the fee for smaller transactions. The bill was originally proposed by, among others, Senators Amy Klobuchar and Chuck Grassley.2

The old and new fee structures are below:

Old fee structure3

Transaction value Current fees $101 million to $202 million $45,000 $202 million to $1.01 billion $125,000 $1.01 billion or more $280,000

New fee structure

Transaction value New fees $92 million to $161.5 million $30,000 $161.5 million to $500 million $100,000 $500 million to $1 billion $250,000 1 to 2 billion dollars $400,000 $2-5 billion $800,000 $5 billion or more $2.25 million

The MFFMA includes a new provision that will adjust filing fees annually for inflation, limiting the need to continually adjust fees through new legislation. (The current filing fees had not been changed for over a decade.4)

The MFFMA is expected to significantly increase overall filing fees. The Congressional Budget Office estimated that the MFFMA would increase filing fees by $1.4 billion over the 2023-27 period.5 This will translate into greater resources for law enforcement as the bulk of agency budgets come from filing fees.6

The MFFMA also contains a separate addendum, which was not in the original version of the bill,7 requiring the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to publish an annual report on pre-merger notification filing fees and that the and FTC publish a report listing actions taken with a vote of 3 against 2 among the commissioners and the proportion of these votes. The past few years have seen many significant 3-2 votes at the FTC, including to issue new mandatory process resolutions,8 challenge the acquisition of Within by Metas,9 and repeal the Vertical Merger Guidelines.ten

National Antitrust Enforcement Venue Act (SAEVA)11

The Judicial Chamber of Multidistrict Litigation (JPML) is empowered, with some exceptions, to consolidate cases pending in different districts into a single action before a single court when they relate to common factual issues. Antitrust suits filed by the federal government have been exempted from this process;12 SAEVA would expand this exemption to include antitrust suits filed by state governments. SAEVA will not apply to shares already deposited. The effect is that state attorneys general will have more power to ensure that the antitrust cases they bring are heard in their preferred forums. SAEVA also removes the separate provision that JPML can consolidate Clayton Act cases brought by state attorneys general.13

SAEVA was prompted in part by Google’s successful decision to change the venue of a case brought by Texas and other states,14 which was eventually consolidated with related cases in the Southern District of New York.15 The bill was originally proposed by, among others, Senator Mike Lee16 and had been publicly supported by the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG)17 and FTC Chairman Lina Khan.18

Foreign Merger Subsidies Disclosure Act (FMSDA)19

The FMSDA requires that entities receiving grants from a Foreign Entity of Concern (as defined by the Infrastructure Investment and Employment Act, better known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill) include information regarding these grants in HSR pre-merge notifications. A foreign entity of concern includes, among others, foreign terrorist organizations, entities on the list of Specially Designated Nationals maintained by the Office of Foreign Assets Control, and entities that the Secretary of Energy believes are engaging in harmful unauthorized behavior. national security or foreign policy of the United States.20

The legislation directs the FTC, with the concurrence of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division and in consultation with the Secretary of Commerce and other government agencies, to issue a rule regarding notification requirements, although it does not specify a date by which the rule must be issued.21 The legislation requires only that they be in the form and contain such documents and information relevant to a proposed acquisition as are necessary and appropriate to enable the Federal Trade Commission and the Assistant Attorney General in charge of the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice to determine whether such acquisition may, if completed, violate antitrust laws.22

