Apple's market value drops below $2 trillion

 


Apple Inc’s stock market value fell sharply on Tuesday after its steep decline last year, leaving it below $2 trillion for the first time since March 2021.

The sale came a year after the iPhone maker became the first company to hit the $3 trillion mark in market capitalization.

Apple shares fell 3.7% to $125.07 after Exane BNP Paribas analyst Jerome Ramel downgraded the company from “neutral” to “outperform”, reducing its price target to $140 versus $180, according to Refinitiv Eikon.

Also exacerbating investor concerns that a slowing global economy and high inflation could hurt demand for Apple devices, Nikkei reported, citing unnamed suppliers, that Apple has told suppliers to manufacture fewer parts for its headphones, watches and laptops.

The decline in Apple’s stock price took its market capitalization to $1.99 trillion.

Ramel slashed its fiscal 2023 iPhone shipment target to 224 million units from 245 million units, reflecting maker Foxconn’s supply chain issues and consumers cutting spending on premium phones. range.

At Apple’s current stock price, the company’s value is just ahead of Microsoft Corp, valued at around $1.8 trillion.

As investors worry about consumer demand, analysts on average expect the Cupertino, Calif.-based company to report a 1% decline in December quarter revenue in the coming weeks, according to Refinitiv. This would mark Apple’s first quarterly revenue decline since the March 2019 quarter.

“They (Apple) tend to favor the high-end device consumer, but even that demographic could be affected by the high price of everything,” said Kim Forrest of Bokeh Capital Partners.

Wall Street’s sharp sell-off last year punished tech-related heavyweights as investors worried about rising interest rates dumped high-value stocks.

The combined market value of Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc and Meta Platforms is now around 18% of the S&P 500, up from 24% in 2020.

Even after falling 27% last year, Apple has delivered exceptional returns to long-term shareholders. Investors who bought and held Apple stock when co-founder Steve Jobs launched the iPhone in 2007 enjoyed a gain of more than 4,000% excluding dividends, compared to a 180% gain in the S&P 500 on the same period.

