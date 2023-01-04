Oil prices fall to start 2023 as China concerns persist





By Myra P. Saefong and William Watts WTI oil futures settle at 2-week low Oil futures on Tuesday kicked off the new year with steep losses, as growing concerns over a global recession and fears that China’s surge in COVID-19 cases could dampen demand for one of the world’s largest energy consumers drove US benchmark prices to their lowest level in two weeks. Traders returned from a three-day weekend. US and UK markets were closed on Monday for the New Year’s Day holiday on Sunday. The US crude oil benchmark rose 6.7% in 2022, based on first-month contracts, according to Dow Jones Market data, while Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 10.5% . price action Market factors Tuesday’s drop in oil prices came as recession fears mounted, with the International Monetary Fund expecting a third of the global economy to slip into recession, while New York Fed Chairman William Dudley, said a US economic slowdown was likely. Kristalina Georgieva, director of the International Monetary Fund, said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday morning that the IMF expects a third of the global economy to be in recession this year. The IMF currently forecasts a global growth rate of 2.7% in 2023, compared to 3.2% in 2022. Read: “The recession is what everyone is betting on”: the first trading day of 2023 begins All of this doesn’t really make investors happy with the outlook for oil demand, Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group, told MarketWatch. Crude oil had ended 2022 on a positive note, rising in Friday’s session. Investors weighed optimism about the lifting of China’s tough COVID restrictions, which have been seen as limiting demand from one of the world’s biggest energy consumers, against worries about surging infections. . Flynn expects the reopening of China to increase demand for oil – gaining momentum as the year progresses. “Seasonally and fundamentally, we should be buying breaks as recession fears grow,” he wrote in a report released Tuesday. “Growth in Chinese demand should offset the impact of the recession on demand. This could be a big year for oil.” On Tuesday, however, China’s official manufacturing PMI fell more than expected to 47.0 in December, the lowest level since February 2020. “December China survey data was uniformly pessimistic. The fall in the Official Services PMI indicates lower demand for oil, but we suspect the impact on industrial activity (and demand for metals) has been more modest,” said Caroline Bain. , chief commodities economist at Capital Economics, in a note. A private indicator of activity in China’s manufacturing sector released on Tuesday was in contraction territory for a fifth consecutive month in December, as waves of infections disrupted businesses and sapped demand. China’s Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell to 49.0 in December from 49.4 in November, according to data released Tuesday by Caixin Media Co. and S&P Global. A figure below 50 marks a contraction in activity. “Looking ahead, we expect Chinese demand for commodities to remain weak in the first quarter given the ongoing slowdown in the real estate sector, the wave of virus infections and weak demand for export,” Bain said. Natural gas futures, meanwhile, fell nearly 11% on Tuesday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts warmer than normal temperatures across the lower 48 states through Jan. 16, which should “reduce heating demand and loosen market balances,” said Christin Kelley, senior commodity analyst at Schneider Electric, in a daily report. Weekly US natural gas supply data will be released by the Energy Information Administration as usual on Thursday morning. The EIA’s weekly oil supply report will also be released on Thursday, a day later than usual due to the New Year holiday on Monday. -Myra P. Saefong (END) Dow Jones Newswire 01-03-23 ​​1519ET Copyright (c) 2023 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

