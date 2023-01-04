Business
Stock market kicks off 2023 with start of ‘lost decade’, expert warns
After Wall Street ended its worst year since 2008, a stock market expert warns that 2022 was just the start of a “lost decade”.
“[In] 2022 we saw the stock market hit all time highs, then now we have seen the market go down. So this is the worst time we’ve ever seen for stocks and bonds this year,” Sound Planning Group CEO David Stryzewski told Fox Business’ Stuart Varney on Tuesday.
“And as we look forward to the future here over the next 10 years,” he continued, “I think a lost decade is very likely, given that we have so much pressure from so many different fields at the same time.
US stocks closed lower Friday, capping the worst year for equities since 2008 as investors grapple with sky-high inflation and a recession that could worsen in 2023.
The S&P 500 lost 9.78 points, or 0.3%, to end at 3,839.50. The index posted a loss of 5.9% for the month of December.
The Dow Jones lost 73.55 points, or 0.2%, to close at 33,147.25. The Nasdaq slipped 11.61 points, or 0.1%, to 10,466.48.
Stryzewski further argued that the Federal Reserve’s actions throughout 2022 have also put the economy in a “very, very difficult spot” for recovery.
“I call it the Federal Reserve bubble,” the market expert said. “I believe there’s a bubble in the stock market, there’s a bubble in the bond market here today. We have a housing bubble, and that’s also hurting businesses as we look at how they’re no longer able to borrow at such low interest rates.”
To get out of these bubbles, Stryzewski called for a “number” of policy changes, including in the energy and real estate sectors.
“I would say we’re starting to pump oil again, and that’s really going to help the United States,” he said. “This housing bubble is just starting to peak, and one thing to understand about real estate is that it’s a lagging indicator of economic health. And as it starts to peak, I have great expectations here that what got us to this place, in terms of success, is likely to be one of the challenges that we have going forward Growth stocks, for example, are likely to have great challenges to raise for the future.
The market expert and investor expanded on the danger surrounding growth stocks like Microsoft in 2023, calling them “risky assets.”
“If this is one of your favorite companies, I would say it will probably have a better story as the future unfolds due to the way we are working from home right now,” said explained Stryzewski. “But I would say we need to be much more protected because we’re looking forward to it here. And in 2023, 2024, in particular, the tide seems to be receding.”
Wedbush Securities managing director Dan Ives shared a similar sentiment about the 2023 economy in “Mornings with Maria” on Tuesday, warning that big tech companies still have to “rip the bandage” off in terms of layoffs as ‘Category 5 storm’ threatens the macroeconomic landscape.
“Look, a lot of Big Tech was spending money like 1980s rockstars. And I think it really shows,” Ives explained. “Sometimes they were growing 15, 20% a year. I still think it’s a ‘tearing of the band-aid’, still some more downsizing. We think potentially 8-10% more headcount big tech cuts. You look at what happened with Meta, and that’s a good example. Once Zuckerberg finally read the piece, cut according to what he needed, the stock finally increased. I think, as a catalyst, I think you’ll see a continued head-cut in Big Tech because they’re preparing for the Category 5 storm in terms of what we’re seeing with the macro.”
Ken Martin of FOX Business contributed to this report.
