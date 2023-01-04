Asian stock markets gain ahead of Fed update





BEIJING (AP) Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes of a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope could show the U.S. central bank moderating its interest rate hike plans for calm inflation.

Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney grew. Tokyo backed off. Oil prices changed little.

Wall Street fell Tuesday on the first trading day of the year after posting its biggest annual decline in 14 years in 2022. Traders fear the Fed and other central banks are willing to push the world into recession to quell inflation that is at its highest in decades. They hope the minutes of the Fed’s December meeting, due Wednesday, will show that policymakers are scaling back or delaying planned rate hikes due to signs of slowing economic activity. As the Fed plans to keep rates higher for longer, markets continue to pull back, betting on looser policy, Rubeela Farooqi and John Silvia of High-Frequency Economics said in a report. However, they said, we don’t think a pivot to rate cuts is likely this year. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4% to 3,128.38 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 1.4% to 25,724.66. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 2.2% to 20,581.92. Seoul’s Kospi rose 1.2% to 2,244.47 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 rose 1.4% to 7,043.90. New Zealand and Singapore advanced while Jakarta fell. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 lost 0.4% to 3,824.14. The S&P 500 lost 1% and ended down 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped less than 0.1% to 33,136.37. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.8% to 10,386.98. Technology stocks were among the largest weightings in the market. Apple fell 3.7%, leaving its market value below $2 trillion for the first time since March 8, 2021. Shares of the iPhone maker fell nearly 27% in 2022, their first annual decline in four years. In addition to inflation concerns, investors are worried about the impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine and COVID-19 outbreaks in China. The Fed’s key rate is in a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, dropping from near zero after seven increases last year. The US central bank expects it to reach a range of 5% to 5.25% by the end of 2023. It does not call for a rate cut until 2024. The US government is due to release December employment figures on Thursday. These should show a drop in hiring. Investors hope this will encourage the Fed to lower or delay possible rate hikes. The next policy decision by central banks on interest rates is set for February 1. Investors are also looking for corporate earnings reports in mid-January. Analysts polled by FactSet expect earnings for S&P 500 companies to fall in the fourth quarter and remain flat in the first half of 2023. In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude fell 5 cents to $76.88 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $3.33 to $76.93 on Tuesday. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trade, gained 15 cents to $82.25 a barrel in London. It lost $3.81 the previous session to $82.10. The dollar rose slightly to 130.80 yen from 131.03 yen on Tuesday. The euro fell from $1.0547 to $1.0570.

