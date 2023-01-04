Vinson & Elkins brings back former partner in expansion plan





Vinson & Elkins, in a bid to realize its growth plan, has brought a former partner back to New York, the company announced Tuesday. Corporate finance partner Todd Triller, who left in 2017 to become managing director and co-head of energy credit for Carlyle Group Inc., is joining the company. The hires come after a year of successful growth for the Texas-based company as it continues to bet on what it calls real economy sectors such as infrastructure and energy in 2023. Although the company’s fiscal year ended in December, the company’s trend was positive for the year, Vinson & Elkins President Keith Fullenweider and Vice President Jim Fox said. in an interview in November. As demand increases, particularly in the portion of the durable asset market that Vinson & Elkins said it has cornered, the company has been able to execute on its growth priorities, such as expanding into New York. Our plan is to continue to grow, the firm’s Vice Chairman Fox said in the November interview. The best way to grow is on the backs of your customers where the demand is and that is where our focus will be and has been. Vinson & Elkins has about 130 attorneys in its New York office, up from about 50 attorneys three years ago, Fox said. Last year, the firm brought Kirkland & Ellis M&A partner Francisco Morales Barrn and executive compensation partners Patricia Adams and Joo Hyun Lee of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, among others, to the Big Apple. It’s an incredible time to return to Vinson & Elkins with the company so well positioned to help customers navigate the energy transition and infrastructure investments, Triller said in a statement. Triller has over 25 years of experience advising and supervising investment funds in alternative finance transactions, particularly in the energy and infrastructure sector. He has worked with Ares Capital, Barings, EIG Global Energy Partners, Carlyle, Apollo Global Management, Goldman Sachs and TPG. Firm growth Demand has picked up in recent months, particularly in infrastructure projects, transportation, energy transition and renewables, Vinson & Elkins chairman Keith Fullenweider said in an interview. All of the sustainable asset skills that V&E has developed in our energy practice over the decades are exactly what you need for the energy transition, and that’s why we’ve been so busy in this space, he said. Fox said the company has also had luck in mergers and acquisitions and private equity, thanks to its ties to sustainable asset sectors and the creation of the Cut Inflation Act. tax incentives and credits to develop clean and renewable energies. The real estate group is having one of its best years in its history, Fox said, thanks to high-end projects, real estate development, joint ventures and leases, and financing related to real estate projects. Adding to its lateral growth, the firm recently elected 20 new lawyers to its association in December, the largest such class in its history.

