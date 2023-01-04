Inflatable paddle boards sold at Costco recalled due to drowning hazard





article Thousands of inflatable paddleboards sold at Costco have been reminded due to a potential risk of drowning, consumer safety officials said. the recall concerns approximately 13,300 Body Glove Tandem Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Boards, ULI Inventor Inflatable Paddle Boards, ULI Zettian Inflatable Supyaks and ULI Lila Inflatable Supyaks – which is a combination stand-up paddle board and hybrid kayak. Officials said about 7,000 more Body Glove boards have been sold in Canada. Glue on inflatable paddle boards “can separate at the seams and the paddle boards can deflate unexpectedly, posing a drowning hazard,” said one. US Consumer Product Safety Commission December 29 Notice said. RELATED: ZLINE Gas Ranges Sold at Lowe’s, Home Depot Recalled for Carbon Monoxide Hazard To date, there have been three reports of boards deflating and no injuries reported, the CPSC said. The recalled boards were sold at Costco Wholesale warehouses nationwide and online at www.costco.com. Body Glove boards were sold between December 2021 and July 2022 for around $630. ULI cards were sold from July 2021 to July 2022 between 700 and 800 dollars. Paddle Board Recall: Item Descriptions The Body Glove Tandem Inflatable Stand Up Paddle is silver and black. The Body Glove logo is on the top and bottom of the board. The word “Tandem” is on the side rails. The Body Glove logo is on the black carry bag.

The ULI Inventor inflatable paddle board is light blue and dark blue with “ULI” in dark blue on the nose of the board. “Inventor” is on the side rails. The ULI logo is on the black carry bag.

The ULI Zettian Inflatable Supyak is light blue and dark blue with “ULI” in black near the nose of the board. It has a black inflatable kayak seat. “Zettian” is written on the side rails. The ULI logo is on the black carry bag.

The ULI Lila Inflatable Supyak has a bright pink and blue traction mat with “ULI” in white on the tail of the board. It has a black inflatable kayak seat. “Lila” is written on the side rails. The ULI logo is on the black carry bag. Customers should immediately stop using the recalled boards and return them to Costco for a full refund, the CPSC said. They can also contact the Surf 9 importer for instructions on how to receive a refund. Costco is contacting all known shoppers directly, the consumer safety agency said. RELATED: These automakers had the most recalls in 2022: see if your car is on the list This story was reported from Cincinnati.

