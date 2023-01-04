Dollar jumps, US stocks resist global rally

Global stocks rise slightly, but Wall Street falls

The correlation with the dollar is softening

The yen takes a breather after the recent rally

LONDON/NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) – The dollar surged on Tuesday as oil prices tumbled, while U.S. stocks held off a rally in global equities in a macro week that could offer direction on when and where US interest rates could peak.

The MSCI All-World Index (.MIWD00000PUS) fell 0.2%, led by losses in US stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) ended little changed, the S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) lost 0.76%.

Losses in U.S. stocks were led by a 12.2% drop in electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA.O) after it missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly deliveries. iPhone maker Apple Inc (AAPL.O) fell 3.7% to its lowest level since June 2021 following a rating downgrade due to production cuts in China.

The U.S. dollar strengthened ahead of Wednesday’s release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting, with expectations that they will signal that policy tightening is underway.

The rising dollar weighed on oil prices, which also suffered on concerns about slowing global economic growth, particularly after data showed Chinese factory activity declined in December.

“We expect the December FOMC minutes to shed additional light on Fed officials’ policy views for 2023. Note that at the meeting, the Committee signaled broad expectations for a materially higher terminal rate this year,” TD Securities analysts said in a note.

The dollar index jumped 0.94% to 104.64.

The euro was the worst performing currency against the dollar, falling the most since late September, after German regional inflation data showed consumer price pressures eased sharply in December, largely due to government measures to contain household and business natural gas bills. .

US payrolls data this week is expected to show the labor market remains tight, while EU consumer prices could show some slowing in inflation as oil prices fall. energy.

“Energy base effects will lead to a significant reduction in inflation in major economies in 2023, but stickiness in the basic components, largely due to tight labor markets, will prevent an early ‘pivot’ of accommodative policy central banks,” NatWest Markets analysts wrote in a note.

They expect interest rates to top out at 5% in the US, 2.25% in the EU and 4.5% in Britain and stay there all year. Markets, on the other hand, are pricing in rate cuts for the end of 2023, with fed funds futures implying a range of 4.25% to 4.5% by December.

“What makes me nervous this year is that we still don’t know the full impact of the very significant monetary tightening that has taken place in the advanced world,” said Berenberg senior economist Kallum Pickering.

“It takes a good year, or 18 months, for the full effect to kick in,” he said.

Central banks have expressed concern over rising wages, even as consumers struggle to keep up with soaring costs of living and businesses run out of room to protect profitability by raising their own prices.

However, Pickering said, the labor market tends to lag the economy as a whole, which means there is a risk that central banks will raise interest rates more than this. that the economy can bear.

“What central banks are inducing is essentially excessive cyclicality, i.e. they overstimulated in 2021 and triggered an inflationary boom, then overtightened in 2022 and triggered an inflationary boom. disinflationary recession. This is the exact opposite of what you want central banks to do,” he said. .

EUROPEAN EQUITY RALLY

In the markets, European equities rose on gains in traditional defensive sectors, such as healthcare and food & beverage. Drugmakers Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO), Astrazeneca (AZN.L) and Roche (ROG.S) were among the biggest positive weights on the STOXX 600 (.STOXX), along with Nestlé (NESN.S)

The STOXX, which lost 13% in 2022, rose 1.2%. The FTSE 100 (.FTSE), the only major European index not to trade on Monday, rose 1.4%.

Markets have for some time priced in a possible easing in the United States, but have been hit hard by the Bank of Japan’s upward shock to its ceiling for bond yields.

The BOJ now plans to raise its January inflation forecast to show price growth close to its 2% target for fiscal 2023 and 2024, according to the Nikkei.

Such a move at its next policy meeting on Jan. 17-18 would only add to speculation about an end to ultra-loose policy, which has essentially served as a floor for bond yields globally.

The policy shift boosted the yen across the board, with the dollar losing 5% in December and the euro 2.3%.

The yen paused on Tuesday, losing 0.3% against the dollar at 130.895. The dollar earlier hit a six-month low at 129.52 yen.

Oil succumbed to dollar strength and concerns over demand in China, the world’s second largest economy, added downward momentum.

A series of surveys showed Chinese factory activity shrank at the fastest rate in nearly three years as COVID infections swept through production lines.

“China is entering the most dangerous weeks of the pandemic,” analysts at Capital Economics warned.

Brent fell 4.2% to settle at $82.10 a barrel.

Reporting by Koh Gui Qing in New York and Amanda Cooper in London Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney Editing by Andrea Ricci and Matthew Lewis

