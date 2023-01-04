The strength of the labor market persisted as the holidays approached

The labor market remained a key source of strength for households and the economy as a whole ahead of the holiday season, although hiring difficulties remained a headache for employers, the latest government data shows.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday that there were 10.5 million job openings in the United States on the last day of November, a figure that was little changed from the previous month. The number of workers voluntarily leaving their jobs increased slightly and layoffs were comparable to the previous month.

According to the offices Job postings and labor turnover surveyor JOLTS, there were 1.7 jobs open for every unemployed person towards the end of 2021. Some experts warn that the vacancy rate should be taken with a grain of salt as many employers may no longer be hiring urgently , but don’t see the harm in leaving a job posting online in case the right candidate comes along.

Economists have been surprised by recent strength in the labor market as the Federal Reserve attempts to induce a slowdown and bring inflation under control.

The JOLTS release is what economists call a lagging indicator, which says more about recent business cycle conditions rather than what might be next. Most economists expect layoffs to rise and the economy to slump, with fewer job openings. But the persistence of vacancies in November underscores comments from small business executives and Fortune 500 chief executives lamenting a shortage of talent to fill vacancies.