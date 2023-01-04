Business
The strength of the labor market persisted as the holidays approached
The labor market remained a key source of strength for households and the economy as a whole ahead of the holiday season, although hiring difficulties remained a headache for employers, the latest government data shows.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday that there were 10.5 million job openings in the United States on the last day of November, a figure that was little changed from the previous month. The number of workers voluntarily leaving their jobs increased slightly and layoffs were comparable to the previous month.
According to the offices Job postings and labor turnover surveyor JOLTS, there were 1.7 jobs open for every unemployed person towards the end of 2021. Some experts warn that the vacancy rate should be taken with a grain of salt as many employers may no longer be hiring urgently , but don’t see the harm in leaving a job posting online in case the right candidate comes along.
The state of employment in the United States
Economists have been surprised by recent strength in the labor market as the Federal Reserve attempts to induce a slowdown and bring inflation under control.
The JOLTS release is what economists call a lagging indicator, which says more about recent business cycle conditions rather than what might be next. Most economists expect layoffs to rise and the economy to slump, with fewer job openings. But the persistence of vacancies in November underscores comments from small business executives and Fortune 500 chief executives lamenting a shortage of talent to fill vacancies.
The labor shortage is systemic and fundamentally changing the way companies need to prepare for economic downturns, argued Ron Hetrick, senior economist at Lightcast, a labor market analytics firm. If the United States experiences some kind of recession in 2023, it will be less about a persistent displacement of workers and more about employers finally being able to fill the positions they have opened up over the past few years. .
Baby boomers are retiring. And with the political stalemate expected to worsen in Washington, some federal legislative proposals aimed at expanding the labor pool, such as immigration reform or expanding child care support, should not become law anytime soon.
As inflation from sources such as supply chain issues has cooled, policymakers and influential economic commentators have devoted more of their discussions to concerns about a labor market that, at their opinion, is overheated or too strong for the general good.
In his last press conferenceJerome H. Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, stressed that the central bank was focused on bringing all dimensions of the economy into better alignment, including the labor market, in an effort to slow rising prices.
We’re seeing a very, very strong labor market, a market where we haven’t seen much of a downturn, where job growth is very high, wages are very high, vacancies are quite high, and, really, there is an imbalance in the labor market between supply and demand, he says. So this part, which is the biggest, will probably take a long time to collapse.
For about two years, millions of workers gained an unknown degree of leverage as their talent became more valued or scarce, and they began quitting or bargaining for higher wages in greater numbers. This trend has been a source of ongoing anxiety for various business owners, who have had to deal with inflation, as have their customers, while balancing higher labor costs with their profit goals. .
In November, the rate of voluntary worker quits jumped especially for establishments with less than 10 employees, which could be further evidence of how small entrepreneurs are struggling to compete with large companies to attract talent.
