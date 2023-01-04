Business
Toyota Motor North America Reports 2022 Year-End U.S. Sales Results
- Batteries, hybrids, plug-ins and fuel cells of total electrified vehicle sales account for nearly a quarter of total sales volume
- 20 electrified vehicle options available, the most of any automaker with more in showrooms throughout 2023
- Toyota is expected to be the number one retail brand for the 11e consecutive year
- Toyota Camry, Highlander, RAV4, Sienna, Tacoma and Lexus NX are expected to be the best-selling models in their respective segments
PLANO, TX, January 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today announced 2022 year-end U.S. sales of 2,108,458 vehicles, down 9.6 percent on a volume basis and a 9.9% decline based on daily sell-through rate (DSR) compared to 2021.
The company reported sales of 536,740 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2022 in the United States, an increase of 13.1% in volume and DSR compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. December 2022 sales totaled 180,147 vehicles, an increase of 3.5% in volume and DSR compared to December 2021.
“In 2022, we have further strengthened our leadership position in electrified vehicles, and through our 20 electrified options, we are giving customers a choice that matches their lifestyle and needs,” said Jack Hollis, Executive Vice President, Sales, TMNA. “With our outstanding manufacturing team and dealerships, we are focused on providing world-class service and products to customers, and are preparing to introduce nearly two dozen all-new, refreshed or special-edition vehicles. in 2023, including sedans and even more electrified options.
Highlights 2022
ASMR:
- 20 total electrified vehicles currently available at dealerships between Toyota and Lexus brands, the most of any automaker
- Sales of electrified vehicles in 2022 of 504,016 represent nearly 24% of total sales volume
- Expected to be the top seller of passenger vehicles for the 11e consecutive year, and 19 of the last 20
- December sales up 3.5%
- Automotive division sales up 23.3% in December
- Sales up 13.1% in the fourth quarter
- Automotive division sales up 43.7% in the fourth quarter
- Truck sales up 4.5% in the fourth quarter
- Announced extra $2.5 billion investment, for a total of $3.8 billionat the company North Carolina manufacturing plant for batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles. It should start production in 2025 and create 2,100 new jobs
- TMNA’s new-vehicle digital retail sales through its SmartPath and Monogram platforms topped 152,000 at more than 360 dealerships; 100+ dealerships will go live on both platforms by summer 2023
Toyota division:
- Sales of electrified vehicles in 2022 of 448,854 represent 24.3% of total sales volume
- Projected to be the number one retail brand for the 11e consecutive year
- December sales up 6.6%
- Car sales up 26.5% in December
- Divisional sales up 16.6% in the fourth quarter
- Car sales up 43.7% in the fourth quarter
- SUV sales up 2.7% in the fourth quarter
- Pickup truck sales up 32.5% in fourth quarter
- Truck sales up 7.7% in the fourth quarter
- Corolla number one compact car in America
- Camry number one passenger car in America for 21st consecutive year
- Tacoma number one small pickup truck in America for 18e consecutive year
- The best-selling RAV4 SUV in the United States for 7 yearse consecutive year
- Best year ever for:
- GR86
- Corolla Hybrid
- corolla cross
- RAV4 hybrid
- Tundra Hybrid
Lexus division:
- 2022 electrified vehicle sales of 55,162 represent 21.3% of total sales volume, a division record
- Automotive division sales up 1.5% in December
- Sales of electrified vehicles up 22.3% in December
- Car sales up 13.3% in the fourth quarter
- Sales of electrified vehicles up 20.1% in the fourth quarter
- LCVs reached the top market share among luxury brands in 2022
- Best year ever for:
- Electrified vehicle sales rate of 21.4%
- LC Hybrid
- IS 500
- NX hybrid
- NX plug-in hybrid
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:MT) has been part of the cultural fabric in the United States for more than 60 years and is committed to advancing next-generation sustainable mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, as well as our nearly 1,500 dealerships.
Toyota has created a formidable value chain and directly employs more than 36,000 people in the United States. The company has helped design, engineer and world-class assemble more than 30 million cars and trucks at our 9 manufacturing plants, 10 including our joint venture in Alabama which started production in September 2021.
To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM fields, including mobility, Toyota has launched its Virtual Education Center at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and the chance to visit many of our manufacturing facilities in the United States. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based courses and programs through Toyota. UNITED STATES Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.
Media contact:
Viktor Vanov
[email protected]
469.292.1318
|
SUMMARY OF TOYOTA SALES IN THE UNITED STATES
|
December 2022
|
— CURRENT MONTH —
|
— CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE —
|
2022
|
2021
|
RSD %
|
FLIGHT %
|
2022
|
2021
|
RSD %
|
FLIGHT %
|
TOTAL ASMR
|
180 147
|
174 115
|
3.5
|
3.5
|
2,108,458
|
2,332,262
|
-9.9
|
-9.6
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.
|
160,039
|
150,072
|
6.6
|
6.6
|
1,849,754
|
2,027,786
|
-9.1
|
-8.8
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV.
|
20 108
|
24,043
|
-16.4
|
-16.4
|
258,704
|
304,476
|
-15.3
|
-15.0
|
COROLLA
|
17,982
|
13,940
|
29.0
|
29.0
|
222 216
|
248,993
|
-11.0
|
-10.8
|
SUPRA
|
258
|
483
|
-46.6
|
-46.6
|
4,952
|
6,830
|
-27.7
|
-27.5
|
GR86 (INCL FR-S)
|
860
|
107
|
703.7
|
703.7
|
11,996
|
1,152
|
937.9
|
941.3
|
MIRAI
|
303
|
28
|
982.1
|
982.1
|
2,094
|
2,629
|
-20.6
|
-20.3
|
AVALON
|
12
|
1,122
|
-98.9
|
-98.9
|
12,215
|
19,460
|
-37.4
|
-37.2
|
PRIUS
|
4,907
|
3,946
|
24.4
|
24.4
|
36,919
|
59,010
|
-37.6
|
-37.4
|
CAMRY
|
25,906
|
20,074
|
29.1
|
29.1
|
295 201
|
313,795
|
-6.2
|
-5.9
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SELF
|
50 228
|
39,700
|
26.5
|
26.5
|
585 593
|
652,074
|
-10.5
|
-10.2
|
IS
|
1,922
|
1,393
|
38.0
|
38.0
|
21,386
|
21,998
|
-3.1
|
-2.8
|
RC
|
207
|
94
|
120.2
|
120.2
|
2,648
|
2,987
|
-11.6
|
-11.3
|
ES
|
3,395
|
4,028
|
-15.7
|
-15.7
|
41,735
|
45,406
|
-8.4
|
-8.1
|
GS
|
0
|
1
|
-100
|
-100
|
2
|
76
|
-97.4
|
-97.4
|
LS
|
223
|
178
|
25.3
|
25.3
|
2,679
|
3,739
|
-28.6
|
-28.3
|
CL
|
178
|
145
|
22.8
|
22.8
|
1,387
|
2,782
|
-50.3
|
-50.1
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. SELF
|
5,925
|
5,839
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
69,837
|
76,989
|
-9.6
|
-9.3
|
CAR TOTAL ASMR
|
56 153
|
45,539
|
23.3
|
23.3
|
655 430
|
729,033
|
-10.4
|
-10.1
|
C-HR
|
604
|
941
|
-35.8
|
-35.8
|
12,141
|
35,707
|
-66.1
|
-66.0
|
BZ4X
|
634
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1,220
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
RAV4
|
33,489
|
34,609
|
-3.2
|
-3.2
|
399,941
|
407,739
|
-2.2
|
-1.9
|
COROLLA CROSS
|
5,609
|
3,500
|
60.3
|
60.3
|
56,666
|
7,203
|
684.1
|
686.7
|
BEAT
|
2,924
|
5,128
|
-43.0
|
-43.0
|
33,683
|
61,988
|
-45.8
|
-45.7
|
MOUNTAIN
|
20,247
|
19,270
|
5.1
|
5.1
|
222,805
|
264 128
|
-15.9
|
-15.6
|
4RUNNER
|
7,291
|
14,851
|
-50.9
|
-50.9
|
121,023
|
144,696
|
-16.6
|
-16.4
|
SEQUOIA
|
2,073
|
805
|
157.5
|
157.5
|
5,314
|
8,070
|
-34.4
|
-34.2
|
LAND CRUISER
|
3
|
13
|
-76.9
|
-76.9
|
48
|
3,711
|
-98.7
|
-98.7
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
|
72,874
|
79 117
|
-7.9
|
-7.9
|
852 841
|
933 243
|
-8.9
|
-8.6
|
SIENNA
|
6,107
|
8,082
|
-24.4
|
-24.4
|
69,751
|
107,990
|
-35.6
|
-35.4
|
TACOMA
|
20,855
|
19,423
|
7.4
|
7.4
|
237 323
|
252,520
|
-6.3
|
-6.0
|
TUNDRA
|
9,975
|
3,750
|
166.0
|
166.0
|
104,246
|
81,959
|
26.8
|
27.2
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TO RECOVER
|
30,830
|
23,173
|
33.0
|
33.0
|
341,569
|
334,479
|
1.8
|
2.1
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. A TRUCK
|
109,811
|
110,372
|
-0.5
|
-0.5
|
1,264,161
|
1,375,712
|
-8.4
|
-8.1
|
UX
|
1,060
|
1,577
|
-32.8
|
-32.8
|
10,237
|
17,581
|
-42.0
|
-41.8
|
NX
|
6,088
|
1,516
|
301.6
|
301.6
|
49,002
|
58,514
|
-16.5
|
-16.3
|
X-ray
|
3,769
|
11,594
|
-67.5
|
-67.5
|
96,041
|
115,320
|
-17.0
|
-16.7
|
GX
|
2,828
|
3,007
|
-6.0
|
-6.0
|
29,945
|
32,509
|
-8.2
|
-7.9
|
LX
|
438
|
510
|
-14.1
|
-14.1
|
3,642
|
3,563
|
1.9
|
2.2
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. A TRUCK
|
14,183
|
18,204
|
-22.1
|
-22.1
|
188,867
|
227,487
|
-17.2
|
-17.0
|
TOTAL ASMR TRUCK
|
123,994
|
128,576
|
-3.6
|
-3.6
|
1,453,028
|
1,603,199
|
-9.7
|
-9.4
|
Sale days
|
27
|
27
|
307
|
306
|
DSR = Daily Sell Rate
|
SUMMARY OF TOYOTA ELECTRIC VEHICLE SALES IN THE UNITED STATES
|
December 2022
|
— CURRENT MONTH —
|
— CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE —
|
2022
|
2021
|
RSD %
|
FLIGHT %
|
2022
|
2021
|
RSD %
|
FLIGHT %
|
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
|
2,964
|
2,792
|
6.2
|
6.2
|
25,062
|
33,968
|
-26.5
|
-26.2
|
TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME
|
1,943
|
1,154
|
68.4
|
68.4
|
11,857
|
25,042
|
-52.8
|
-52.7
|
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
|
3,254
|
2,819
|
15.4
|
15.4
|
27,799
|
27,576
|
0.5
|
0.8
|
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
|
1,411
|
2,446
|
-42.3
|
-42.3
|
41,830
|
46,399
|
-10.1
|
-9.8
|
TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID
|
5
|
559
|
-99.1
|
-99.1
|
3,565
|
9,734
|
-63.5
|
-63.4
|
TOYOTA MIRAI
|
303
|
28
|
982.1
|
982.1
|
2,094
|
2,629
|
-20.6
|
-20.3
|
TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID
|
6,107
|
8,080
|
-24.4
|
-24.4
|
69,720
|
107 130
|
-35.1
|
-34.9
|
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
|
6,565
|
5,263
|
24.7
|
24.7
|
43,711
|
65 167
|
-33.1
|
-32.9
|
TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID
|
2,070
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4,797
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
TOYOTA BZ4X
|
634
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1,220
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
|
8,086
|
13,214
|
-38.8
|
-38.8
|
149,938
|
120,983
|
23.5
|
23.9
|
TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME
|
1,018
|
2,185
|
-53.4
|
-53.4
|
18,567
|
27,707
|
-33.2
|
-33.0
|
TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID
|
2,924
|
5,128
|
-43.0
|
-43.0
|
33,683
|
61,988
|
-45.8
|
-45.7
|
TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID
|
2,261
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
15,011
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
LEXUS ES HYBRID
|
1,140
|
1,024
|
11.3
|
11.3
|
13,607
|
12,990
|
4.4
|
4.7
|
LEXUS UX HYBRID
|
1,060
|
1,142
|
-7.2
|
-7.2
|
6,884
|
12,672
|
-45.9
|
-45.7
|
LEXUS NX HYBRID
|
2005
|
473
|
323.9
|
323.9
|
13,873
|
10,614
|
30.3
|
30.7
|
LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID
|
258
|
18
|
1,333.0
|
1,333.0
|
3,507
|
18
|
19,320.0
|
19,383.0
|
LEXUS RX HYBRID
|
1,003
|
1,812
|
-44.6
|
-44.6
|
17,194
|
18,981
|
-9.7
|
-9.4
|
LEXUS LS HYBRID
|
8
|
7
|
14.3
|
14.3
|
78
|
84
|
-7.4
|
-7.1
|
LEXUS LC HYBRID
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
19
|
14
|
35.3
|
35.7
|
TOTAL TMNA electrified vehicles
|
45,020
|
48 145
|
-6.5
|
-6.5
|
504,016
|
583 697
|
-13.9
|
-13.7
|
TOTAL TOYOTA electrified vehicles
|
39,545
|
43,668
|
-9.4
|
-9.4
|
448,854
|
528 323
|
-15.3
|
-15.0
|
TOTAL LEXUS electrified vehicles
|
5,475
|
4,477
|
22.3
|
22.3
|
55 162
|
55,374
|
-0.7
|
-0.4
|
TOTAL ASMR SALES RATIO
|
25.0%
|
27.7%
|
23.9%
|
25.0%
|
Sale days
|
27
|
27
|
307
|
306
SOURCE Toyota Motor North America
|
