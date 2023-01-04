Connect with us

Toyota Motor North America Reports 2022 Year-End U.S. Sales Results

 


  • Batteries, hybrids, plug-ins and fuel cells of total electrified vehicle sales account for nearly a quarter of total sales volume
  • 20 electrified vehicle options available, the most of any automaker with more in showrooms throughout 2023
  • Toyota is expected to be the number one retail brand for the 11e consecutive year
  • Toyota Camry, Highlander, RAV4, Sienna, Tacoma and Lexus NX are expected to be the best-selling models in their respective segments

PLANO, TX, January 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today announced 2022 year-end U.S. sales of 2,108,458 vehicles, down 9.6 percent on a volume basis and a 9.9% decline based on daily sell-through rate (DSR) compared to 2021.

The company reported sales of 536,740 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2022 in the United States, an increase of 13.1% in volume and DSR compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. December 2022 sales totaled 180,147 vehicles, an increase of 3.5% in volume and DSR compared to December 2021.

“In 2022, we have further strengthened our leadership position in electrified vehicles, and through our 20 electrified options, we are giving customers a choice that matches their lifestyle and needs,” said Jack Hollis, Executive Vice President, Sales, TMNA. “With our outstanding manufacturing team and dealerships, we are focused on providing world-class service and products to customers, and are preparing to introduce nearly two dozen all-new, refreshed or special-edition vehicles. in 2023, including sedans and even more electrified options.

Highlights 2022

ASMR:

  • 20 total electrified vehicles currently available at dealerships between Toyota and Lexus brands, the most of any automaker
  • Sales of electrified vehicles in 2022 of 504,016 represent nearly 24% of total sales volume
  • Expected to be the top seller of passenger vehicles for the 11e consecutive year, and 19 of the last 20
  • December sales up 3.5%
  • Automotive division sales up 23.3% in December
  • Sales up 13.1% in the fourth quarter
  • Automotive division sales up 43.7% in the fourth quarter
  • Truck sales up 4.5% in the fourth quarter
  • Announced extra $2.5 billion investment, for a total of $3.8 billionat the company North Carolina manufacturing plant for batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles. It should start production in 2025 and create 2,100 new jobs
  • TMNA’s new-vehicle digital retail sales through its SmartPath and Monogram platforms topped 152,000 at more than 360 dealerships; 100+ dealerships will go live on both platforms by summer 2023

Toyota division:

  • Sales of electrified vehicles in 2022 of 448,854 represent 24.3% of total sales volume
  • Projected to be the number one retail brand for the 11e consecutive year
  • December sales up 6.6%
  • Car sales up 26.5% in December
  • Divisional sales up 16.6% in the fourth quarter
  • Car sales up 43.7% in the fourth quarter
  • SUV sales up 2.7% in the fourth quarter
  • Pickup truck sales up 32.5% in fourth quarter
  • Truck sales up 7.7% in the fourth quarter
  • Corolla number one compact car in America
  • Camry number one passenger car in America for 21st consecutive year
  • Tacoma number one small pickup truck in America for 18e consecutive year
  • The best-selling RAV4 SUV in the United States for 7 yearse consecutive year
  • Best year ever for:
    • GR86
    • Corolla Hybrid
    • corolla cross
    • RAV4 hybrid
    • Tundra Hybrid

Lexus division:

  • 2022 electrified vehicle sales of 55,162 represent 21.3% of total sales volume, a division record
  • Automotive division sales up 1.5% in December
  • Sales of electrified vehicles up 22.3% in December
  • Car sales up 13.3% in the fourth quarter
  • Sales of electrified vehicles up 20.1% in the fourth quarter
  • LCVs reached the top market share among luxury brands in 2022
  • Best year ever for:
    • Electrified vehicle sales rate of 21.4%
    • LC Hybrid
    • IS 500
    • NX hybrid
    • NX plug-in hybrid

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:MT) has been part of the cultural fabric in the United States for more than 60 years and is committed to advancing next-generation sustainable mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, as well as our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota has created a formidable value chain and directly employs more than 36,000 people in the United States. The company has helped design, engineer and world-class assemble more than 30 million cars and trucks at our 9 manufacturing plants, 10 including our joint venture in Alabama which started production in September 2021.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM fields, including mobility, Toyota has launched its Virtual Education Center at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and the chance to visit many of our manufacturing facilities in the United States. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based courses and programs through Toyota. UNITED STATES Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

Media contact:
Viktor Vanov
[email protected]
469.292.1318

SUMMARY OF TOYOTA SALES IN THE UNITED STATES

December 2022

— CURRENT MONTH —

— CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE —











2022

2021

RSD %

FLIGHT %

2022

2021

RSD %

FLIGHT %

TOTAL ASMR

180 147

174 115

3.5

3.5

2,108,458

2,332,262

-9.9

-9.6

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.

160,039

150,072

6.6

6.6

1,849,754

2,027,786

-9.1

-8.8

TOTAL LEXUS DIV.

20 108

24,043

-16.4

-16.4

258,704

304,476

-15.3

-15.0

COROLLA

17,982

13,940

29.0

29.0

222 216

248,993

-11.0

-10.8

SUPRA

258

483

-46.6

-46.6

4,952

6,830

-27.7

-27.5

GR86 (INCL FR-S)

860

107

703.7

703.7

11,996

1,152

937.9

941.3

MIRAI

303

28

982.1

982.1

2,094

2,629

-20.6

-20.3

AVALON

12

1,122

-98.9

-98.9

12,215

19,460

-37.4

-37.2

PRIUS

4,907

3,946

24.4

24.4

36,919

59,010

-37.6

-37.4

CAMRY

25,906

20,074

29.1

29.1

295 201

313,795

-6.2

-5.9

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SELF

50 228

39,700

26.5

26.5

585 593

652,074

-10.5

-10.2

IS

1,922

1,393

38.0

38.0

21,386

21,998

-3.1

-2.8

RC

207

94

120.2

120.2

2,648

2,987

-11.6

-11.3

ES

3,395

4,028

-15.7

-15.7

41,735

45,406

-8.4

-8.1

GS

0

1

-100

-100

2

76

-97.4

-97.4

LS

223

178

25.3

25.3

2,679

3,739

-28.6

-28.3

CL

178

145

22.8

22.8

1,387

2,782

-50.3

-50.1

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. SELF

5,925

5,839

1.5

1.5

69,837

76,989

-9.6

-9.3

CAR TOTAL ASMR

56 153

45,539

23.3

23.3

655 430

729,033

-10.4

-10.1

C-HR

604

941

-35.8

-35.8

12,141

35,707

-66.1

-66.0

BZ4X

634

0

0

0

1,220

0

0

0

RAV4

33,489

34,609

-3.2

-3.2

399,941

407,739

-2.2

-1.9

COROLLA CROSS

5,609

3,500

60.3

60.3

56,666

7,203

684.1

686.7

BEAT

2,924

5,128

-43.0

-43.0

33,683

61,988

-45.8

-45.7

MOUNTAIN

20,247

19,270

5.1

5.1

222,805

264 128

-15.9

-15.6

4RUNNER

7,291

14,851

-50.9

-50.9

121,023

144,696

-16.6

-16.4

SEQUOIA

2,073

805

157.5

157.5

5,314

8,070

-34.4

-34.2

LAND CRUISER

3

13

-76.9

-76.9

48

3,711

-98.7

-98.7

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV

72,874

79 117

-7.9

-7.9

852 841

933 243

-8.9

-8.6

SIENNA

6,107

8,082

-24.4

-24.4

69,751

107,990

-35.6

-35.4

TACOMA

20,855

19,423

7.4

7.4

237 323

252,520

-6.3

-6.0

TUNDRA

9,975

3,750

166.0

166.0

104,246

81,959

26.8

27.2

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TO RECOVER

30,830

23,173

33.0

33.0

341,569

334,479

1.8

2.1

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. A TRUCK

109,811

110,372

-0.5

-0.5

1,264,161

1,375,712

-8.4

-8.1

UX

1,060

1,577

-32.8

-32.8

10,237

17,581

-42.0

-41.8

NX

6,088

1,516

301.6

301.6

49,002

58,514

-16.5

-16.3

X-ray

3,769

11,594

-67.5

-67.5

96,041

115,320

-17.0

-16.7

GX

2,828

3,007

-6.0

-6.0

29,945

32,509

-8.2

-7.9

LX

438

510

-14.1

-14.1

3,642

3,563

1.9

2.2

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. A TRUCK

14,183

18,204

-22.1

-22.1

188,867

227,487

-17.2

-17.0

TOTAL ASMR TRUCK

123,994

128,576

-3.6

-3.6

1,453,028

1,603,199

-9.7

-9.4

Sale days

27

27

307

306

DSR = Daily Sell Rate

























SUMMARY OF TOYOTA ELECTRIC VEHICLE SALES IN THE UNITED STATES

December 2022

— CURRENT MONTH —

— CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE —


2022

2021

RSD %

FLIGHT %

2022

2021

RSD %

FLIGHT %

TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID

2,964

2,792

6.2

6.2

25,062

33,968

-26.5

-26.2

TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME

1,943

1,154

68.4

68.4

11,857

25,042

-52.8

-52.7

TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID

3,254

2,819

15.4

15.4

27,799

27,576

0.5

0.8

TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID

1,411

2,446

-42.3

-42.3

41,830

46,399

-10.1

-9.8

TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID

5

559

-99.1

-99.1

3,565

9,734

-63.5

-63.4

TOYOTA MIRAI

303

28

982.1

982.1

2,094

2,629

-20.6

-20.3

TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID

6,107

8,080

-24.4

-24.4

69,720

107 130

-35.1

-34.9

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID

6,565

5,263

24.7

24.7

43,711

65 167

-33.1

-32.9

TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID

2,070

0

0

0

4,797

0

0

0

TOYOTA BZ4X

634

0

0

0

1,220

0

0

0

TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID

8,086

13,214

-38.8

-38.8

149,938

120,983

23.5

23.9

TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME

1,018

2,185

-53.4

-53.4

18,567

27,707

-33.2

-33.0

TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID

2,924

5,128

-43.0

-43.0

33,683

61,988

-45.8

-45.7

TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID

2,261

0

0

0

15,011

0

0

0

LEXUS ES HYBRID

1,140

1,024

11.3

11.3

13,607

12,990

4.4

4.7

LEXUS UX HYBRID

1,060

1,142

-7.2

-7.2

6,884

12,672

-45.9

-45.7

LEXUS NX HYBRID

2005

473

323.9

323.9

13,873

10,614

30.3

30.7

LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID

258

18

1,333.0

1,333.0

3,507

18

19,320.0

19,383.0

LEXUS RX HYBRID

1,003

1,812

-44.6

-44.6

17,194

18,981

-9.7

-9.4

LEXUS LS HYBRID

8

7

14.3

14.3

78

84

-7.4

-7.1

LEXUS LC HYBRID

1

1

0

0

19

14

35.3

35.7

TOTAL TMNA ​​electrified vehicles

45,020

48 145

-6.5

-6.5

504,016

583 697

-13.9

-13.7

TOTAL TOYOTA electrified vehicles

39,545

43,668

-9.4

-9.4

448,854

528 323

-15.3

-15.0

TOTAL LEXUS electrified vehicles

5,475

4,477

22.3

22.3

55 162

55,374

-0.7

-0.4

TOTAL ASMR SALES RATIO

25.0%

27.7%

23.9%

25.0%

Sale days

27

27

307

306

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

