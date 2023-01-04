Toyota Motor North America Reports 2022 Year-End U.S. Sales Results





Batteries, hybrids, plug-ins and fuel cells of total electrified vehicle sales account for nearly a quarter of total sales volume

20 electrified vehicle options available, the most of any automaker with more in showrooms throughout 2023

Toyota is expected to be the number one retail brand for the 11 e consecutive year

Toyota Camry, Highlander, RAV4, Sienna, Tacoma and Lexus NX are expected to be the best-selling models in their respective segments PLANO, TX, January 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today announced 2022 year-end U.S. sales of 2,108,458 vehicles, down 9.6 percent on a volume basis and a 9.9% decline based on daily sell-through rate (DSR) compared to 2021. The company reported sales of 536,740 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2022 in the United States, an increase of 13.1% in volume and DSR compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. December 2022 sales totaled 180,147 vehicles, an increase of 3.5% in volume and DSR compared to December 2021. “In 2022, we have further strengthened our leadership position in electrified vehicles, and through our 20 electrified options, we are giving customers a choice that matches their lifestyle and needs,” said Jack Hollis, Executive Vice President, Sales, TMNA. “With our outstanding manufacturing team and dealerships, we are focused on providing world-class service and products to customers, and are preparing to introduce nearly two dozen all-new, refreshed or special-edition vehicles. in 2023, including sedans and even more electrified options. Highlights 2022 ASMR: 20 total electrified vehicles currently available at dealerships between Toyota and Lexus brands, the most of any automaker

Sales of electrified vehicles in 2022 of 504,016 represent nearly 24% of total sales volume

Expected to be the top seller of passenger vehicles for the 11 e consecutive year, and 19 of the last 20

consecutive year, and 19 of the last 20 December sales up 3.5%

Automotive division sales up 23.3% in December

Sales up 13.1% in the fourth quarter

Automotive division sales up 43.7% in the fourth quarter

Truck sales up 4.5% in the fourth quarter

Announced extra $2.5 billion investment, for a total of $3.8 billion at the company North Carolina manufacturing plant for batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles. It should start production in 2025 and create 2,100 new jobs

investment, for a total of at the company manufacturing plant for batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles. It should start production in 2025 and create 2,100 new jobs TMNA’s new-vehicle digital retail sales through its SmartPath and Monogram platforms topped 152,000 at more than 360 dealerships; 100+ dealerships will go live on both platforms by summer 2023 Toyota division: Sales of electrified vehicles in 2022 of 448,854 represent 24.3% of total sales volume

Projected to be the number one retail brand for the 11 e consecutive year

consecutive year December sales up 6.6%

Car sales up 26.5% in December

Divisional sales up 16.6% in the fourth quarter

Car sales up 43.7% in the fourth quarter

SUV sales up 2.7% in the fourth quarter

Pickup truck sales up 32.5% in fourth quarter

Truck sales up 7.7% in the fourth quarter

Corolla number one compact car in America

Camry number one passenger car in America for 21 st consecutive year

consecutive year Tacoma number one small pickup truck in America for 18 e consecutive year

consecutive year The best-selling RAV4 SUV in the United States for 7 years e consecutive year

consecutive year Best year ever for:

GR86



Corolla Hybrid



corolla cross



RAV4 hybrid



Tundra Hybrid Lexus division: 2022 electrified vehicle sales of 55,162 represent 21.3% of total sales volume, a division record

Automotive division sales up 1.5% in December

Sales of electrified vehicles up 22.3% in December

Car sales up 13.3% in the fourth quarter

Sales of electrified vehicles up 20.1% in the fourth quarter

LCVs reached the top market share among luxury brands in 2022

Best year ever for:

Electrified vehicle sales rate of 21.4%



LC Hybrid



IS 500



NX hybrid



NX plug-in hybrid About Toyota Toyota (NYSE:MT) has been part of the cultural fabric in the United States for more than 60 years and is committed to advancing next-generation sustainable mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, as well as our nearly 1,500 dealerships. Toyota has created a formidable value chain and directly employs more than 36,000 people in the United States. The company has helped design, engineer and world-class assemble more than 30 million cars and trucks at our 9 manufacturing plants, 10 including our joint venture in Alabama which started production in September 2021. To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM fields, including mobility, Toyota has launched its Virtual Education Center at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and the chance to visit many of our manufacturing facilities in the United States. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based courses and programs through Toyota. UNITED STATES Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com. Media contact:

469.292.1318 SUMMARY OF TOYOTA SALES IN THE UNITED STATES December 2022

— CURRENT MONTH — — CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE —



















2022 2021 RSD % FLIGHT % 2022 2021 RSD % FLIGHT % TOTAL ASMR 180 147 174 115 3.5 3.5 2,108,458 2,332,262 -9.9 -9.6 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. 160,039 150,072 6.6 6.6 1,849,754 2,027,786 -9.1 -8.8 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. 20 108 24,043 -16.4 -16.4 258,704 304,476 -15.3 -15.0 COROLLA 17,982 13,940 29.0 29.0 222 216 248,993 -11.0 -10.8 SUPRA 258 483 -46.6 -46.6 4,952 6,830 -27.7 -27.5 GR86 (INCL FR-S) 860 107 703.7 703.7 11,996 1,152 937.9 941.3 MIRAI 303 28 982.1 982.1 2,094 2,629 -20.6 -20.3 AVALON 12 1,122 -98.9 -98.9 12,215 19,460 -37.4 -37.2 PRIUS 4,907 3,946 24.4 24.4 36,919 59,010 -37.6 -37.4 CAMRY 25,906 20,074 29.1 29.1 295 201 313,795 -6.2 -5.9 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SELF 50 228 39,700 26.5 26.5 585 593 652,074 -10.5 -10.2 IS 1,922 1,393 38.0 38.0 21,386 21,998 -3.1 -2.8 RC 207 94 120.2 120.2 2,648 2,987 -11.6 -11.3 ES 3,395 4,028 -15.7 -15.7 41,735 45,406 -8.4 -8.1 GS 0 1 -100 -100 2 76 -97.4 -97.4 LS 223 178 25.3 25.3 2,679 3,739 -28.6 -28.3 CL 178 145 22.8 22.8 1,387 2,782 -50.3 -50.1 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. SELF 5,925 5,839 1.5 1.5 69,837 76,989 -9.6 -9.3 CAR TOTAL ASMR 56 153 45,539 23.3 23.3 655 430 729,033 -10.4 -10.1 C-HR 604 941 -35.8 -35.8 12,141 35,707 -66.1 -66.0 BZ4X 634 0 0 0 1,220 0 0 0 RAV4 33,489 34,609 -3.2 -3.2 399,941 407,739 -2.2 -1.9 COROLLA CROSS 5,609 3,500 60.3 60.3 56,666 7,203 684.1 686.7 BEAT 2,924 5,128 -43.0 -43.0 33,683 61,988 -45.8 -45.7 MOUNTAIN 20,247 19,270 5.1 5.1 222,805 264 128 -15.9 -15.6 4RUNNER 7,291 14,851 -50.9 -50.9 121,023 144,696 -16.6 -16.4 SEQUOIA 2,073 805 157.5 157.5 5,314 8,070 -34.4 -34.2 LAND CRUISER 3 13 -76.9 -76.9 48 3,711 -98.7 -98.7 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV 72,874 79 117 -7.9 -7.9 852 841 933 243 -8.9 -8.6 SIENNA 6,107 8,082 -24.4 -24.4 69,751 107,990 -35.6 -35.4 TACOMA 20,855 19,423 7.4 7.4 237 323 252,520 -6.3 -6.0 TUNDRA 9,975 3,750 166.0 166.0 104,246 81,959 26.8 27.2 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TO RECOVER 30,830 23,173 33.0 33.0 341,569 334,479 1.8 2.1 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. A TRUCK 109,811 110,372 -0.5 -0.5 1,264,161 1,375,712 -8.4 -8.1 UX 1,060 1,577 -32.8 -32.8 10,237 17,581 -42.0 -41.8 NX 6,088 1,516 301.6 301.6 49,002 58,514 -16.5 -16.3 X-ray 3,769 11,594 -67.5 -67.5 96,041 115,320 -17.0 -16.7 GX 2,828 3,007 -6.0 -6.0 29,945 32,509 -8.2 -7.9 LX 438 510 -14.1 -14.1 3,642 3,563 1.9 2.2 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. A TRUCK 14,183 18,204 -22.1 -22.1 188,867 227,487 -17.2 -17.0 TOTAL ASMR TRUCK 123,994 128,576 -3.6 -3.6 1,453,028 1,603,199 -9.7 -9.4 Sale days 27 27



307 306



DSR = Daily Sell Rate



















































SUMMARY OF TOYOTA ELECTRIC VEHICLE SALES IN THE UNITED STATES December 2022

— CURRENT MONTH —

— CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE —

2022 2021 RSD % FLIGHT % 2022 2021 RSD % FLIGHT % TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID 2,964 2,792 6.2 6.2 25,062 33,968 -26.5 -26.2 TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME 1,943 1,154 68.4 68.4 11,857 25,042 -52.8 -52.7 TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID 3,254 2,819 15.4 15.4 27,799 27,576 0.5 0.8 TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID 1,411 2,446 -42.3 -42.3 41,830 46,399 -10.1 -9.8 TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID 5 559 -99.1 -99.1 3,565 9,734 -63.5 -63.4 TOYOTA MIRAI 303 28 982.1 982.1 2,094 2,629 -20.6 -20.3 TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID 6,107 8,080 -24.4 -24.4 69,720 107 130 -35.1 -34.9 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID 6,565 5,263 24.7 24.7 43,711 65 167 -33.1 -32.9 TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID 2,070 0 0 0 4,797 0 0 0 TOYOTA BZ4X 634 0 0 0 1,220 0 0 0 TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID 8,086 13,214 -38.8 -38.8 149,938 120,983 23.5 23.9 TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME 1,018 2,185 -53.4 -53.4 18,567 27,707 -33.2 -33.0 TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID 2,924 5,128 -43.0 -43.0 33,683 61,988 -45.8 -45.7 TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID 2,261 0 0 0 15,011 0 0 0 LEXUS ES HYBRID 1,140 1,024 11.3 11.3 13,607 12,990 4.4 4.7 LEXUS UX HYBRID 1,060 1,142 -7.2 -7.2 6,884 12,672 -45.9 -45.7 LEXUS NX HYBRID 2005 473 323.9 323.9 13,873 10,614 30.3 30.7 LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID 258 18 1,333.0 1,333.0 3,507 18 19,320.0 19,383.0 LEXUS RX HYBRID 1,003 1,812 -44.6 -44.6 17,194 18,981 -9.7 -9.4 LEXUS LS HYBRID 8 7 14.3 14.3 78 84 -7.4 -7.1 LEXUS LC HYBRID 1 1 0 0 19 14 35.3 35.7 TOTAL TMNA ​​electrified vehicles 45,020 48 145 -6.5 -6.5 504,016 583 697 -13.9 -13.7 TOTAL TOYOTA electrified vehicles 39,545 43,668 -9.4 -9.4 448,854 528 323 -15.3 -15.0 TOTAL LEXUS electrified vehicles 5,475 4,477 22.3 22.3 55 162 55,374 -0.7 -0.4 TOTAL ASMR SALES RATIO 25.0% 27.7%



23.9% 25.0%



Sale days 27 27



307 306



SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

