HSR Filing Fees Rise Dramatically for Large Transactions, Boosts FTC and DOJ Antitrust Enforcement Funding // Cooley // Global Law Firm





On December 29, 2022, President Joe Biden signed a funding bill that includes provisions that significantly change filing fees for notifiable mergers and acquisitions under the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Act. For transactions valued over $5 billion, HSR filing fees are expected to increase by around 800% – from $280,000 to $2.25 million – and will be adjusted for smaller transactions. Notably, the funds are intended to provide additional resources to antitrust authorities, which may lead to increased enforcement efforts. The implementation date for the new fees is not yet fixed. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is expected to announce an effective date soon. The HSR Act requires parties to mergers and acquisitions to notify the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the FTC whether proposed acquisitions meet certain “person size” and “deal size” thresholds. Parties are required to pay fees, which currently range from $45,000 to $280,000, to the government depending on the value of the transaction, and to observe a legal waiting period before entering into the transaction to allow the government to investigate whether the transaction may lessen competition. The Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act (MFFMA), which is included in the funding bill, changes fee levels for the first time in 20 years. The new law establishes a six-tier system, with filing fees of up to $2,250,000. For some smaller transactions, however, the deposit fee will be reduced from $45,000 to $30,000. The MFFMA also provides that fees will be adjusted annually based on changes in the consumer price index. Previously, filing fee thresholds were indexed, but not the fees themselves. The new pricing structure is as follows: Transaction Value Thresholds HSR application fees $101 million to less than $161.5 million $30,000 $161.5 million to less than $500 million $100,000 $500 million to less than $1 billion $250,000 $1 billion to less than $2 billion $400,000 $2 billion to less than $5 billion $800,000 $5 billion or more $2,250,000 The fee increases are expected to increase funding for the FTC and DOJ by about $1.4 billion over five years, according to estimates by the Congressional Budget Office. Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights, announced the MFFMA, saying it “will enable Congress to obtain much-needed resources for our antitrust enforcers so they can protect competition.” .” In addition to impacting HSR filing fees, the MFFMA requires filers to disclose whether they have received grants from a “foreign entity of concern,” which includes “countries or entities that pose strategic threats. or economic for the United States”. The MFFMA asserts that “foreign subsidies…can distort the competitive process by allowing the subsidized firm to outbid other firms in the market, or alter the firm’s incentives in a way that undermines competition after an acquisition”. The DOJ and FTC are expected to issue new rules and instructions for HSR filers to implement this requirement. Agencies can roll them out and other HSR rule revisions that FTC Chair Lina Khan says will require more substantial disclosures. The enacted funding bill also gives state attorneys general who bring suits under federal antitrust law greater authority to control where such cases will be tried. Under the newly enacted provision, states bringing antitrust lawsuits will have the same exception as the federal government to avoid consolidation in a multidistrict litigation in a different venue than where the state originally brought an action.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cooley.com/news/insight/2023/2022-01-04-hsr-filing-fees-increase-substantially-for-large-transactions-boost-ftc-and-doj-antitrust The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos