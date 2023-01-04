Medi-Cal adds more insurance plans after pushback

In summary Last year, state health officials launched a first-ever bidding process for its Medi-Cal insurance contracts, aimed at implementing higher standards. But when the winners were announced, several insurers complained about the process and the potential impact on patient care.

In a significant shift, the California Department of Health Care Services announced that it has negotiated with five commercial health plans to provide Medi-Cal services in 2024, eliminating a two-year bidding process for coveted state contracts.

This upends the state’s previous plans to award contracts to just three health plans. This means more Medi-Cal enrollees will likely be able to keep their current insurer and physicians, avoiding a confusing re-enrollment process for most members and preventing disruption of patient care. It also means the state will avoid a protracted legal battle amid threats of legal action from insurers that were previously left out.

The big winners: Blue Shield and Community Health Group will get a contract after initially losing offers, and Health Net will be able to retain at least some of its registrants in Los Angeles.

To bring certainty to members, providers and plans, the state has used its authority to work directly with plans to redefine our partnership and move forward with confidence and speed toward implementing the changes we want to see, wrote the department in a statement. out Friday afternoon. The ministry did not provide answers to follow-up questions prior to publication.

On one level, that makes the transition easier, but we want to do better than the status quo, said Anthony Wright, executive director of Health Access, a consumer advocacy group. Less disruption is good, but we don’t want to lose the reason for the change, which is to have more responsibility for these plans in the future.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:140.1818%"/>

Loading

Medi-Cal provides health coverage to more than 14 million low-income Californians, more than one-third of the state’s population. In 2021, the Department of Health Care Services, which oversees the Medi-Cal program, embarked on a bidding process that would allow it to rework contracts with Medi-Cal commercial health plans. The state’s goal was to reduce the number of participating health plans from the current nine and move forward with only the most qualified plans, which would be held to higher standards tied to health outcomes. patients, wait times and satisfaction, and improving health disparities.

In August last year, the state announced it would tentatively award $14 billion in Medi-Cal contracts to three companies Health Net, Molina and Anthem Blue Cross. This proposed decision would force nearly 2 million Medi-Cal enrollees to change insurance and likely find new providers. Some healthcare providers have denounced the department’s initial contract decision, saying it would have caused immeasurable disruption to care.

Less disruption is good, but we don’t want to lose the reason for the change, which is to have more responsibility. Anthony Wright, CEO of Health Access

Kaiser Permanente negotiated a special contract with the state early last year, bypassing the bidding process. And most non-profit community health plans did not have to compete for a contract.

The state’s summer announcement quickly became controversial as the health plans that were left out questioned the state’s process for choosing the three insurers, appealed the decision and sued. ‘State.

This shift in focus of course calls into question the power that insurance companies may have to pressure state action with legal threats. Health advocates say they hope it doesn’t set a precedent. Wright of Health Access said he wants the department to clarify that the state does not shy away from the competitive contract process in the future, as it sees it as a key accountability tool.

Blue Shield, one of the insurance companies initially excluded, filed a lawsuit against the Department of Health Services, demanding that the department release all documents used in the screening process.

The insurance giant even launched a campaign in the fall, asking Californians to speak out against the state’s decision. The company argued that the state did not sufficiently engage Medi-Cal enrollees and physicians in the process. The message of this campaign is that it’s not too late for the state to change course and make choices that will advance innovation and health equity for all, said Kristen Cerf, President and CEO of the Blue Shields Medi-Cal plan, in a statement in October. .

Under the revised agreement, Blue Shield will be able to continue serving the San Diego area. Blue Shield declined a request for an interview, instead referring to journalists to a published statement Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Health Net, which over the summer tentatively secured contracts in nine counties but lost its previous and largest contract in Los Angeles, also sued the state. Under the new agreement, Health Net will be able to remain in Los Angeles and will split its share of Medi-Cal enrollees evenly with its commercial counterpart, Molina Healthcare. Health Net will also retain its membership in Sacramento but will lose the San Diego market.

Hundredsthe parent company of Health Net, said in a statement on Tuesday that it would end its legal action against the state Department of Health Services.

The equitable distribution of membership between Molina and Health Net through an outsourcing agreement is a step in the right direction, said Jim Mangia, president and CEO of St. Johns Community Health, which serves low-income patients in South Los Angeles, but many remain uncertain.

Who are the 50% who will be able to stay with Health Net and who are the 50% who will have to move? Mangia said. We don’t have answers to that, so I think it’s problematic as it still displaces a significant number of patients.

Currently, Health Net serves over one million Medi-Cal patients in Los Angeles County. Nearly a quarter of St. Johns Community Health patients have Health Net, with the remainder being the publicly-run LA Care Health Plan. (Most Angelenos with Medi-Cal are enrolled and will be able to continue with LA Care, a public plan.)

Mangia said the latest decision will still disrupt services for the 12,500 patients in St. Johns alone who will be forced to move to Molina. He anticipates the clinic will need to hire more staff to help with patient navigation, but there is no money for that.

It was obviously an attempt to rectify the original decision, but I’m not sure the impact on patients will be that different. This is my concern, said Mangia. It’s basically an unfunded mandate.

Who are the 50% who will be able to stay with Health Net and who are the 50% who will have to move? Jim Mangia, President and CEO of St. Johns Community Health

Health Net and Molina Healthcare did not respond to requests for comment, but in a early tuesday morning call with investorsMolina CEO Joseph Zubretsky called the state’s final decision three steps forward, one step back for the company, which had originally hoped to triple its Medi-Cal membership under the announced interim decision. in August.

In discussing the decision, Zubretsky and Chief Financial Officer Mark Keim alluded to closed-door negotiations between Molina, the state’s Department of Health Services and insurers on appeal. When asked if the state had ever considered restarting the bidding process, Zubretsky said California regulators had wide discretion in awarding contracts and new bids could have taken a lot of time. time.

With that as an understanding, we thought it was best for the company, for the members and for the investors to participate in the negotiation, Zubretsky said.

Molina agreed not to protest the final contract award and will subcontract with Health Net in Los Angeles County as part of the negotiated settlement, Zubretsky said. Molina will double its Medi-Cal membership from 600,000 to 1.2 million by 2024 as a result of this latest contract.

We accepted the membership stipends the state has now articulated in addition to waiving other types of legal rights one would normally have, Zubretsky told investors.

Community Health Group, San Diego County’s largest Medi-Cal provider, will also get a new contract in 2024. The insurer was excluded in the summer’s initial announcement, but has appealed the decision to the state.

Community Health Group declined an interview request, but over the summer the company’s chief operating officer, Joseph Garcia, told CalMatters that the state’s decision was shocking because his company surpassed other insurers on a regular basis.

Zara Marselian, CEO of La Maestra Community Health Centers in San Diego, said the state’s new decision came as a welcome surprise. La Maestras clinics serve low-income patients throughout the county and have worked with the community health group for nearly three decades. About 26% of its patients rely on the Community Health Group for Medi-Cal, the most of any patient group. Previously, Marselian also predicted having to hire more staff to help patients through the transition.

It’s really better for Medi-Cal recipients who won’t have to switch to another health plan and have their entire continuity of care interrupted, Marselian said. I’m really grateful but it happened. I am truly grateful on behalf of our patients.