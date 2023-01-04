Banks should be more cautious about crypto contagion risks, US regulators warn





Jan 3 (Reuters) – Banks should be more cautious about the risks of fraud, legal uncertainty and misleading disclosures from crypto firms, U.S. regulators warned on Tuesday, just two months after the exchange collapsed. FTX crypto stunned the financial world. In their first joint statement on cryptothe Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC), and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) have said they are concerned about the safety and soundness of banking business models that are heavily concentrated in crypto. Banks issuing or holding crypto tokens stored on decentralized public networks are “highly likely” to be inconsistent with safe and sound banking practices, regulators added, potentially dealing a blow to several lenders’ continued efforts to provide services crypto to customers. The statement comes after months of reluctance by regulators to issue uniform cryptocurrency guidelines or rules, even as banks have expressed a desire for more clarity. The OCC has previously said that banks must obtain regulatory approval before engaging in certain crypto-related activities, such as holding tokens on behalf of customers, while the Fed has asked banks to notify their supervisors before proceeding with any endeavors involving cryptography. Regulators said they are monitoring banks that may be exposed to crypto-related risks and are carefully reviewing proposals from banks to engage in crypto business, according to the joint statement. It is important that risks in the crypto-asset sector that cannot be mitigated or controlled do not migrate to the banking system, regulators said. The statement comes as digital asset firms predict high-profile collapses, including that of crypto exchange FTX. Founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to eight counts, including wire fraud and conspiracy to launder money, in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday. The Fed, FDIC, and OCC have pointed to many risks associated with crypto, including volatility in digital asset markets, risk of contagion within the industry, and poor risk management. Regulators said they would issue further statements on banks’ crypto-related activities as appropriate, and would continue to work with other agencies on crypto issues. Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Andrea Ricci, Lananh Nguyen and Lisa Shumaker Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/banks-should-approach-crypto-with-heightened-caution-us-regulators-say-2023-01-03/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos