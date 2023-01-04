Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to charges related to FTX collapse : NPR



. Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced co-founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, pleaded not guilty to eight criminal charges when arraigned on Tuesday.

Bankman-Fried flew from California to New York to enter his plea in person at a hearing in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Lower Manhattan.

A lawyer pleaded not guilty on his behalf as Bankman-Fried’s mother, a Stanford Law School professor, sat two rows behind him with other family members and friends in the crowded courtroom. His trial is due to begin on October 2.

The once high-flying crypto executive is facing up to 115 years in prison on charges stemming from FTX’s spectacular collapse in November. The charges include lying to investors and taking billions of dollars of his clients’ money for his personal use.

Since December 22, he has been living with his parents in northern California after posting $250 million bail.

Criminal law experts expected Bankman-Fried to plead not guilty.

“It’s common for defendants to do this,” said Christine Chung, a professor at Albany Law School. “A plea of ​​not guilty usually opens the door to the discovery process, which would give Sam Bankman-Fried a better idea of ​​the evidence the government has gathered so far in its investigation.”

Attorney Mark Cohen, who represents Bankman-Fried, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did a spokesperson.

Two top executives are cooperating with prosecutors

FTX, which used to be one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, imploded in November amid questions about the strength of its finances and its relationship with Alameda Research, a Bankman-Fried also founded crypto hedge fund.

Today, more than a million creditors, including FTX clients, are trying to recover money that may be gone for good.

Bankman-Fried’s not guilty plea puts him at odds with two senior executives of the companies he was involved with.



. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Gary Wang, who co-founded FTX, and Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research, have both pleaded guilty to fraud charges and are cooperating with prosecutors.

Prosecutors allege the hedge fund used money from FTX clients to pay off debts, place speculative bets and invest in other companies.

Wang and Ellison also pleaded guilty to the charges brought by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The SEC says it is also cooperating with its investigation.

No inducement to plead guilty

According to James Park, a securities fraud expert at UCA Law, Bankman-Fried didn’t have many options ahead of Tuesday’s hearing, due to Wang and Ellison’s plea deals.

“Sam Bankman-Fried probably wasn’t offered a deal because he’s probably the main instigator of the fraud, and there’s no one more senior he can testify against,” Park said. “He therefore had no incentive to plead guilty and will try to leverage his ability to take the case to court to obtain a more favorable sentence than that offered at the outset of the case.”

Bankman-Fried was arrested last month in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, at the request of the US government. He initially said he would fight extradition, but after several days in a Nassau correctional facility, Bankman-Fried changed tack.

On December 21, the Bahamas approved an extradition request from the United States, and Bankman-Fried was taken into FBI custody.