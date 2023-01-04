Connecticut and Massachusetts regulators ask Eversource to defend significantly higher rate





Diving Brief: Regulators in Connecticut and Massachusetts on Tuesday called on Eversource Energy to defend the double its standard offer supply tariff, at 24.2 cents/kWh which came into effect on 1 January.

The Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority scheduled the technical meeting in response to a request from Connecticut Senate Democrats who criticized the exorbitant and penalizing price increase sought by Eversource.

Eversource told regulators that natural gas prices have the biggest impact on the cost of electricity supply in its service territory and that gas pipeline capacity is severely limited for electricity generation on the coldest days, limiting capacity and leading to higher prices. Liquefied natural gas supply is also expensive, driven by global market demand and Europe’s loss of natural gas from Russia following its assault on Ukraine, the utility said. Overview of the dive: eversource said Building infrastructure in New England is expensive, contentious and slow and new pipelines or LNG facilities are unlikely. The main challenge is to establish a fuel supply bridge for power generation, the utility said. “It’s a winter problem. It’s not a summer problem,” James Shuckerow, director of energy supply at Eversource, said during the nearly three-hour meeting, referring to the constraints of the pipeline. Gas pipelines have great capacity in the summer, but are limited when temperatures drop, he said. At times such as the January 2022 cold spells, natural gas generators in New England were 100% dependent on LNG, he said. Fuel constraints in New England are not new. A tan one-day technical conferenceIn September in Vermont, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission heard from more than two dozen regional speakers discussing the region’s gas issues. What is different now is that political pressure is mounting in the face of soaring electricity prices. Those high costs will be difficult for many to bear, Sen. Bob Duff, D, Connecticut’s Senate Majority Leader, told regulators. Standard rate increases are unacceptable and cruel. Sen. Norm Needleman, D, co-chair of the Connecticut Legislatures Energy and Technology Committee, said policymakers should review the process used to develop the standard service rate. Hopefully what we come out of this may change the standard service provisioning plan if necessary so that we never find ourselves in this situation again, he told regulators. I don’t know if it’s possible, but it’s sort of the idealized version of what we’d like to achieve. PURA Chair Marissa Gillett said regulators are at the start of the investigation, not the end of the probe into standard service and procurement processes. Regulators called the meeting to investigate the processes used by Eversource for Standard Service provisioning, including details on the timing and nature of competitive solicitations and differences in Standard Service provisioning in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire where Eversource operates. PURA said it also wanted information on the drivers and rationale for the differences in the standard service procurement processes in each state. Gillett asked Eversource, which doesn’t make a profit on the standard service, if it was motivated to achieve the lowest cost generation rates for customers. Shuckerow said the utility selects the best price when offers come in. Lots of discussions take place when offers come in, he said. We just don’t select the price because someone bids it. Matthew Nelson, chairman of the Massachusetts Department of Utilities, said consumers can find cheaper electricity sold by retailers. Shuckerow agreed, saying Eversource buys power for up to a year, while many retail deals merge currently higher prices with lower prices in the future. Gillett asked Shuckerow if Eversource could consider a combination of long and short-term contracts to keep price volatility in check. Shuckerow said power purchases are collaborative, involving a state procurement officer, utilities and others.

