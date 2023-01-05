Ampersand automates addressable TV scheduling

Linear addressable television promises the ability to target household-level audiences, comparable to streaming.

But addressable TV also has a bunch of issues to iron out before buyers can take full advantage of it.

Scale is limited, attribution remains a challenge, and planning is usually a painstaking manual process that can take days, said Ari Turner, senior vice president of sales operations at Ampersand, a television ad sales consortium. owned by Comcast, Charter and Cox.

On Wednesday, Ampersand announced a new feature within AND Platform, its buy-side TV platform, to automate addressable campaign planning and reporting so buyers can reach their audiences across the distribution footprint. Ampersands faster and more accurately.

Ampersand reaches 65 million addressable homes in the United States through five cable operators, including its co-owners (Comcast, Charter and Cox) as well as Altice and Verizon.

Being able to see audience size through real-time MVPDs eliminates a lot of the guessing games and helps customers buy smarter, said Laura McElhinney, chief data officer at Horizon Media, which is the first agency to use Ampersands new addressable product in a self-service capacity.

With the exception of Horizon, the new Ampersands product is available to purchasers as part of a managed service. Ampersand plans to eventually make addressable automation available through self-service to other shoppers.

Automation station

Ampersand already uses some automation for building addressable audiences by overlaying customer segments with data from third-party identity providers.

The new feature allows buyers to automate scheduling and reporting for addressable purchases, which traditional linear campaigns have historically lacked.

In the past, Ampersand had to match customer audiences with audiences and inventory from its five vendors one-by-one, then manually aggregate that offer into a report for buyers, Turner said. The new Ampersands tool automatically routes buy-side inquiries to MVPD partners, extracts stock availability from these vendors based on audience, and aggregates supply within the AND platform in near real-time for customers to buy.

Advertisers on the AND platform can now get an idea of ​​the reach and number of frequencies for a specific audience across Ampersands’ entire footprint before deciding whether or not to execute on their purchase.

One of the main reasons buyers are starting to turn to addressable TV is that device-level granularity helps them manage frequency limitations. A lack of limitation on the number of exhibits results in wasted budget and vitriol for viewers.

Ampersand also uses automation to reduce turnaround times for mid- and post-campaign reports.

Marketers need mid-term reports to compare Linear Addressable performance with that of their Linear Streaming and Legacy campaigns and to plan their spend related to specific business outcomes, McElhinney said, such as improved performance. brand and incremental reach.

For example, an advertiser can use Ampersands deduplicated reach and frequency to reach specific households not exposed or underexposed to a national or local linear campaign.

And if customers provide sales data, Horizon could also lead the way in conversion, said McElhinney, who noted that the availability of faster, more granular data helps traditional linear advertisers, including customers of Horizons, to obtain more comfortable addressable spending.

on the horizon

Faster reporting also means buyers can scale their audience by including inventory that reaches other similar audiences within the AND platform.

Now, addressable has a linear scale, Turner said, because advertisers can use Ampersands measurement reports to quickly extend their reach while using frequency limiting in linear and streaming campaigns.

Horizon Media, for example, can augment the proprietary audience identifiers of its identity platform, Blu, with Ampersands audience data to achieve optimal reach and frequency for a particular campaign.

Audience matching is anonymous and performed in a data clean room environment.

Before, we had to wait days for partners to build inventory plans based on customer audiences, McElhinney said. With audience building as part of the planning process, we don’t have to wait.