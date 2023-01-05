Business
Ampersand automates addressable TV scheduling
Linear addressable television promises the ability to target household-level audiences, comparable to streaming.
But addressable TV also has a bunch of issues to iron out before buyers can take full advantage of it.
Scale is limited, attribution remains a challenge, and planning is usually a painstaking manual process that can take days, said Ari Turner, senior vice president of sales operations at Ampersand, a television ad sales consortium. owned by Comcast, Charter and Cox.
On Wednesday, Ampersand announced a new feature within AND Platform, its buy-side TV platform, to automate addressable campaign planning and reporting so buyers can reach their audiences across the distribution footprint. Ampersands faster and more accurately.
Ampersand reaches 65 million addressable homes in the United States through five cable operators, including its co-owners (Comcast, Charter and Cox) as well as Altice and Verizon.
Being able to see audience size through real-time MVPDs eliminates a lot of the guessing games and helps customers buy smarter, said Laura McElhinney, chief data officer at Horizon Media, which is the first agency to use Ampersands new addressable product in a self-service capacity.
With the exception of Horizon, the new Ampersands product is available to purchasers as part of a managed service. Ampersand plans to eventually make addressable automation available through self-service to other shoppers.
Automation station
Ampersand already uses some automation for building addressable audiences by overlaying customer segments with data from third-party identity providers.
The new feature allows buyers to automate scheduling and reporting for addressable purchases, which traditional linear campaigns have historically lacked.
In the past, Ampersand had to match customer audiences with audiences and inventory from its five vendors one-by-one, then manually aggregate that offer into a report for buyers, Turner said. The new Ampersands tool automatically routes buy-side inquiries to MVPD partners, extracts stock availability from these vendors based on audience, and aggregates supply within the AND platform in near real-time for customers to buy.
Advertisers on the AND platform can now get an idea of the reach and number of frequencies for a specific audience across Ampersands’ entire footprint before deciding whether or not to execute on their purchase.
One of the main reasons buyers are starting to turn to addressable TV is that device-level granularity helps them manage frequency limitations. A lack of limitation on the number of exhibits results in wasted budget and vitriol for viewers.
Ampersand also uses automation to reduce turnaround times for mid- and post-campaign reports.
Marketers need mid-term reports to compare Linear Addressable performance with that of their Linear Streaming and Legacy campaigns and to plan their spend related to specific business outcomes, McElhinney said, such as improved performance. brand and incremental reach.
For example, an advertiser can use Ampersands deduplicated reach and frequency to reach specific households not exposed or underexposed to a national or local linear campaign.
And if customers provide sales data, Horizon could also lead the way in conversion, said McElhinney, who noted that the availability of faster, more granular data helps traditional linear advertisers, including customers of Horizons, to obtain more comfortable addressable spending.
on the horizon
Faster reporting also means buyers can scale their audience by including inventory that reaches other similar audiences within the AND platform.
Now, addressable has a linear scale, Turner said, because advertisers can use Ampersands measurement reports to quickly extend their reach while using frequency limiting in linear and streaming campaigns.
Horizon Media, for example, can augment the proprietary audience identifiers of its identity platform, Blu, with Ampersands audience data to achieve optimal reach and frequency for a particular campaign.
Audience matching is anonymous and performed in a data clean room environment.
Before, we had to wait days for partners to build inventory plans based on customer audiences, McElhinney said. With audience building as part of the planning process, we don’t have to wait.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.adexchanger.com/digital-tv/ampersand-automates-addressable-tv-planning/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ampersand automates addressable TV scheduling
- Kim Jong Un calls for an “exponential” increase in the country’s nuclear arsenal
- Eve Systems Unveils New Matter Certified Smart Home Devices
- Coinbase reaches $100 million settlement with New York regulators
- Gut bacteria may be involved in diabetes
- ‘Weight Loss’ Trend on Social Media Causes Ozempic Shortage
- Food inflation has reached its highest level since records began
- FDA approval of Alzheimer’s drug could come this week, new focus on blood tests to screen patients
- ISM shows weakness in US factory activity spreading in December
- Larvita Stars at the First Pokemon Go Community Day Classic of 2023
- Physical activity three times a week may reduce symptoms of depression in children and adolescents
- Ukraine steps up efforts to show that its wheat feeds the needy