AMC CEO Adam Aron won’t be selling stocks ‘anytime soon’, he tells investors: ‘I’m rolling with you’
AMC CEO Adam Aron tells investors he won’t be selling any more shares of the cinema chain ‘anytime soon’, telling investors, ‘I’m rolling with you’
AMC CEO Adam Aron told investors he won’t be selling any more shares of the theater chain “any time soon”, telling investors, “I’m rolling with you.”
“About 2/3 of my total pay is in stock not cash,” he tweeted on Monday. “Well announced in advance, I sold shares only once in these 7 years, a period of 65 days from November 21 to January 22. My share sales ended a year ago. I won’t be selling anytime soon. I ride with you.”
Aron sold over $40 million worth of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) stock between November 2021 and January 2022.
AMC shares plunged to a 22-month low last month after the company announced a $110 million equity fundraising plan and said it was seeking a 1-for-10 reverse split of its ordinary shares. Shares of the stock darling have fallen 75.6% in 2022, far outpacing the 19.4% drop in the S&P 500. The stock hit a 52-week low at $3.81 on December 28, 2022.
Last week, Aron said he had asked the company’s board to “circle and freeze” his cash and stock compensation target for 2023. Aron, who has led AMC since 2016, described his decision in a series of tweets as AMC shares headed for their third consecutive decline after Aron announced the stock sale and reverse stock split plans.
The wage freeze is a move to appease investors in the movie theater chain, according to Wedbush Equity Research vice president Alicia Reese.
AMC, like fellow GameStop Corp. (GME), was one of the main beneficiaries of a trading frenzy in January 2021, which sent stocks of struggling companies soaring to dizzying heights.
AMC’s Preferred Stock Units, or APEs, made their commercial debut in August, heralding the latest chapter in a journey that has transformed the movie chain from a beleaguered pandemic poster child to a phenom. meme stock.
APEs have fallen 76.5% since their inception. The name is a nod to the investors who turned the company into a meme stock, which often refer to themselves as “monkeys” or “monkey nation”.
In another tweet on Monday, Aron described his AMC and APE holdings.
“Some of you also forget that I currently own or will acquire approximately 3 million AMC shares and 3 million APE Preferred Units,” he wrote. “It’s a huge incentive to do what’s best for all AMC shareholders. I’m working in the best interests of AMC shareholders because I’m one — and a big one!”
Last week, Aron explained that he also asked AMC’s top 15 to 20 executives to forego a cash salary increase for 2023, and that they agreed.
Despite the salary freeze at the highest level, Aron confirmed that AMC employees will get a raise. “Yes, absolutely yes,” he tweeted in response to a question posed on Twitter. “We only ask for financial sacrifices from those at the top.”
In November, AMC reported its 12th straight quarterly loss, sending the company’s stock plummeting. AMC, which describes itself as the world’s largest theater chain, ended the third quarter with just under $895.8 million in cash. “We’re going to use it to keep growing but also to keep getting out of debt,” Aron said on a conference call to discuss the results.
In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Dec. 21, AMC said it had been involved in discussions about a potential acquisition of rival Cineworld Group PLC but that a definitive agreement with Cineworld’s lenders had not yet been reached. not been concluded and that negotiations were not continuing.
“Talks have broken down with certain Cineworld lenders for AMC to acquire Regal/Cineworld Theaters as EPAs are partial payment,” Aron tweeted on Dec. 21. is in the best interests of AMC shareholders.”
London-based Cineworld, owner of Regal Cinemas, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September 2022. On Tuesday, Cineworld said neither the company nor its advisers were in talks with AMC regarding the sale. of its film assets.
In a note released Tuesday, B. Riley Securities lowered its price target for AMC stock to $4.50 from $7.50. The company also lowered its industry box office estimates for 2023 and 2024 from $9.5 billion and $10.7 billion to $8.9 billion and $10.1 billion, respectively. “As studios increasingly approve of the theatrical window, post-production backlogs are delaying releases,” B. Riley Securities analyst Eric Wold wrote.
