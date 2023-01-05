Oil Rebounds on Weaker Dollar; economic concerns plateau on the upside





Oil prices climb on weak US dollar after steep losses

First-month market in contango as economic concerns weigh

US manufacturing data and China COVID cases dampen sentiment SINGAPORE, Jan 5 (Reuters) – Oil prices rebounded on Thursday amid dollar weakness and as investors emerged to buy after two sessions of heavy losses, although economic worries limited the recovery. Brent crude futures had climbed 75 cents, or 1.0%, to $78.59 a barrel as of 0400 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 77 cents, or 1.1%, to $73.61 a barrel. The sharp declines in the previous two days were driven by worries about a possible global recession, especially as near-term economic signs from the world’s two biggest oil consumers, the United States and China, looked fragile. . “After the strong sell-off since the start of the week, it looks like oil prices are trying to exploit some weakness in the US dollar this morning for some reprieve,” said Jun Rong Yeap, market strategist at IG. “The second month of contraction in the US manufacturing PMI continues to reflect the ongoing slowdown in economic activity, which could leave buyers fleeing” the market, he added. Cumulative declines of more than 9% in Brent and WTI on Tuesday and Wednesday were the largest two-day losses at the start of the year since 1991, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon. Reflecting the short-term bearish trend, benchmark oil contracts fell back into contango in Asian trading on Thursday, meaning spot prices were lower than deliveries months later. , < CLc1-CLc2> Economic data from the United States weighed on prices as the US manufacturing sector contracted further in December. The ISM Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector fell for a second consecutive month in November, falling from 49.0 to 48.4. This is the weakest reading since May 2020, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said. Meanwhile, a US Department of Labor survey showed job openings fell less than expected, raising fears the Federal Reserve is using the tight labor market as a reason to keep interest rates on hold. higher for longer. Concerns about economic disruption as COVID-19 sweeps through China, the world’s biggest oil importer, added to pessimism about crude prices. The Chinese government has increased export quotas for refined petroleum products in the first batch for 2023, signaling expectations of weak domestic demand. Meanwhile, the weak dollar has helped support oil prices, as it generally boosts demand as dollar-denominated commodities become cheaper for holders of other currencies. Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York and Jeslyn Lerh in Singapore; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Bradley Perrett Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Stephanie Kelly Thomson Reuters New York-based correspondent covering the US crude market and member of the energy team since 2018 covering oil and fuel markets as well as federal renewable fuels policy.

