Business
Savannah Guthrie brings her daughter Vale to the New York Stock Exchange
Savannah Guthrie brought a very special guest to watch her ring the New York Stock Exchange opening bell with Hoda Kotb.
The pals took a field trip out of Studio 1A on Jan. 4 to celebrate five years of co-presenting TODAY. They marked the occasion by ringing the bell and kicking off the trade for the day.
Savannah’s daughter Vale, 8, followed the special moment and watched as her mother joined a long list of others who rang the bell, including TODAY’s Carson Daly.
It turns out that Vale also taught her mom and Hoda a thing or two about the stock market. The trio appeared on the fourth hour today and spoke with Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist about their time on the New York Stock Exchange.
“Vale explained the stock market to me and to Savannah, and it was amazing. Do you want to explain to them?” Hoda said.
“What is the stock market?” Savannah asked her daughter.
Vale then calmly broke it down, saying, “Basically when companies get big enough, they sell parts of their companies to the public and on the Stock Exchange, you sell and buy those parts of the company.”
Vale received a round of applause from the spectators and beamed with pride.
“Why hasn’t anyone told me that all these years?” joked an impressed Savannah.
Jenna was curious to know where Vale had learned this little treat. She asked, “Savannah, did Mike Feldman (her husband) explain that to Valey? Who taught him that? Was it you or Mike?”
Savannah admitted that it was Mike who passed on his knowledge to their daughter.
“My husband explained it because you know I couldn’t have explained it so well,” she said.
Hoda was quite impressed with Vale’s knowledge and applauded her for breaking things down into easy to understand terms.
“It’s the clearest explanation I’ve ever heard in the stock market, so Vale got it,” she said.
After the interview was over, Jenna couldn’t help but say: Vale is a smart kid!
Willie agreed and said he also wondered where she heard about the stock market.
I had the same thought: This is Mike Feldman saying, ‘This is how the stock market works,'” he said.
Savannah shared several photos of Vale’s New York Stock Exchange experience on her Instagram page, including one of the 8-year-old girl pretending to answer a call.
“Take your fearless daughter to work during the day,” she captioned the post.
Savannah also gave a nod to her co-presenter on Instagram, sharing a video of them ringing the bell together.
“What a day, what a milestone, what a partner,” she captioned the post. “@hodakotbI love ringing the bell every morning with you!! Thank you, @nyse, for helping us make this time unforgettable!!”
On January 3, Hoda and Savannah celebrated their milestone anniversary and celebrated five years as co-presenters.
Hoda and Savannah’s chemistry is palpable on screen, but they also have a lot of fun behind the scenes.
Can I just say the things we show on TV are fun, but the things I like the most are the things that aren’t on TV, Hoda said today Jan 3. I just think about our morning just this morning and there are so many (moments) like that, that happen before the cameras go on, and we really become ourselves.
Savannah said they were “so lucky” to work together and called Hoda her “soul mate”.
“To get to do this together, you held my hand five years ago. We said, ‘Let’s do this. And it’s been the joy of a lifetime,” she said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.today.com/parents/moms/savannah-guthrie-daughter-vale-stock-exchange-bell-ring-rcna64248
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Savannah Guthrie brings her daughter Vale to the New York Stock Exchange
- Sony announces Project Leonardo, an accessibility controller for PS5
- Argentina implements new mandatory disclosure regime for international transactions Orbitax Tax News & Alerts
- The Pro Football Hall of Famer asked if the game is too dangerous. Listen to his answer
- Rio del Schools postpone return from winter break after several earthquakes hit the region
- Lauren Boebert opposes Donald Trump’s call to back Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House
- PM Modi addresses Pan-India Water Conference
- Sanjrani favors Tayyip Erdogan for the Nobel Peace Prize
- Covid test billionaire bought an $18 million home – DIRT
- McCarthy fails for second day to win US House Speaker’s vote
- Austin Squires obtains an exemption for the opening events of the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023
- Oil Rebounds on Weaker Dollar; economic concerns plateau on the upside