Savannah Guthrie brings her daughter Vale to the New York Stock Exchange

Savannah Guthrie brought a very special guest to watch her ring the New York Stock Exchange opening bell with Hoda Kotb.

The pals took a field trip out of Studio 1A on Jan. 4 to celebrate five years of co-presenting TODAY. They marked the occasion by ringing the bell and kicking off the trade for the day.

Savannah’s daughter Vale, 8, followed the special moment and watched as her mother joined a long list of others who rang the bell, including TODAY’s Carson Daly.

Vale gets a lesson in the stock market. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

It turns out that Vale also taught her mom and Hoda a thing or two about the stock market. The trio appeared on the fourth hour today and spoke with Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist about their time on the New York Stock Exchange.

“Vale explained the stock market to me and to Savannah, and it was amazing. Do you want to explain to them?” Hoda said.

“What is the stock market?” Savannah asked her daughter.

Vale then calmly broke it down, saying, “Basically when companies get big enough, they sell parts of their companies to the public and on the Stock Exchange, you sell and buy those parts of the company.”

Vale received a round of applause from the spectators and beamed with pride.

“Why hasn’t anyone told me that all these years?” joked an impressed Savannah.

Jenna was curious to know where Vale had learned this little treat. She asked, “Savannah, did Mike Feldman (her husband) explain that to Valey? Who taught him that? Was it you or Mike?”

Savannah admitted that it was Mike who passed on his knowledge to their daughter.

“My husband explained it because you know I couldn’t have explained it so well,” she said.

Hoda was quite impressed with Vale’s knowledge and applauded her for breaking things down into easy to understand terms.

“It’s the clearest explanation I’ve ever heard in the stock market, so Vale got it,” she said.

Hoda and Savannah are celebrating five years as co-hosts of TODAY. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

After the interview was over, Jenna couldn’t help but say: Vale is a smart kid!

Willie agreed and said he also wondered where she heard about the stock market.

I had the same thought: This is Mike Feldman saying, ‘This is how the stock market works,'” he said.

Savannah shared several photos of Vale’s New York Stock Exchange experience on her Instagram page, including one of the 8-year-old girl pretending to answer a call.

“Take your fearless daughter to work during the day,” she captioned the post.

Savannah also gave a nod to her co-presenter on Instagram, sharing a video of them ringing the bell together.

“What a day, what a milestone, what a partner,” she captioned the post. “@hodakotbI love ringing the bell every morning with you!! Thank you, @nyse, for helping us make this time unforgettable!!”

On January 3, Hoda and Savannah celebrated their milestone anniversary and celebrated five years as co-presenters.

Hoda and Savannah’s chemistry is palpable on screen, but they also have a lot of fun behind the scenes.

Can I just say the things we show on TV are fun, but the things I like the most are the things that aren’t on TV, Hoda said today Jan 3. I just think about our morning just this morning and there are so many (moments) like that, that happen before the cameras go on, and we really become ourselves.

Savannah said they were “so lucky” to work together and called Hoda her “soul mate”.

“To get to do this together, you held my hand five years ago. We said, ‘Let’s do this. And it’s been the joy of a lifetime,” she said.